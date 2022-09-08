ReportLinker

Major players in the electric toothbrush market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc. , Colgate Palmolive, Conair Corporation, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO, JSB Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N. V. , Lion Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co, Quip NYC Inc.

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318569/?utm_source=GNW

, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, Xiaomi Inc., Baby Buddy, Brio Product Group, Brush Buddies, Dr. Fresh LLC, Dretec, Ionsei USA, Lebond, Mornwell, Ningbo Seago Electric, Risun Technology, and Wellness Oral Care.



The global electric tooth brush market is expected to grow from $3.04 billion in 2021 to $3.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The electric tooth brush market is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The electric toothbrush market consists of sales of the electric toothbrush by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean teeth, gums, and tongue to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis. Electric toothbrushes refer to the brush that makes bristle motions by using a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging to clean the teeth.



The main types of electric toothbrushes are battery and rechargeable.The battery-operated electric toothbrush requires a battery to operate.



It relies on a power source and a motor to do the work.A huge number of electric toothbrushes are powered by built-in, non-removable batteries.



The various bristles include soft nanometers that are distributed across various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, pharmacies or drug stores, online retail stores, and others. The various technologies include rotational and vibrational, which are used by adults, children, and geriatrics.



North America was the largest region in the electric toothbrush market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The electric tooth brush market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electric tooth brush market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electric tooth brush market share, detailed electric tooth brush market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electric tooth brush industry. This electric tooth brush market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rise in dental problems is expected to propel the growth of the electric toothbrush market going forward.Dental problems refer to conditions that affect oral health, including cavities, tooth erosion, gum infections, and gum diseases.



Electric toothbrushes help in reducing oral problems by keeping the teeth, gums, and tongue cleaner and healthier and provide superior plaque removal. For instance, in May 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, approximately 3.5 billion people were affected by periodontal disease. Dental caries in primary teeth (milk teeth) is prevalent in children as well, affecting 530 million children globally. Therefore, the increase in dental problems is driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electric toothbrush market.Key players operating in the electric toothbrush market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2019, Procter & Gamble, a US-based consumer goods corporation, launched Oral-B GENIUS X based on artificial intelligence technology.The toothbrush equipped with artificial intelligence ensures the right amount of brushing time without too much pressure.



It guides users by offering personalized feedback on the mouth regions that require additional attention through an application.



In June 2021, Bruush Oral Care Inc., a Canada-based direct-to-consumer oral care company, acquired The Dollar Brush Company for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to improve brand awareness and strengthen the company’s subscription-based business model. The Dollar Brush is a US-based company that manufactures electric toothbrushes.



The countries covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



