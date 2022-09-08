U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,595.00
    +18.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,251.50
    -11.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.51
    +0.57 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2220
    -0.0430 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    24.86
    -2.05 (-7.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8070
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,234.08
    +497.92 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.59
    +19.88 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.04
    +2.21 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the electric toothbrush market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc. , Colgate Palmolive, Conair Corporation, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO, JSB Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N. V. , Lion Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co, Quip NYC Inc.

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318569/?utm_source=GNW
, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, Xiaomi Inc., Baby Buddy, Brio Product Group, Brush Buddies, Dr. Fresh LLC, Dretec, Ionsei USA, Lebond, Mornwell, Ningbo Seago Electric, Risun Technology, and Wellness Oral Care.

The global electric tooth brush market is expected to grow from $3.04 billion in 2021 to $3.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The electric tooth brush market is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The electric toothbrush market consists of sales of the electric toothbrush by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean teeth, gums, and tongue to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis. Electric toothbrushes refer to the brush that makes bristle motions by using a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging to clean the teeth.

The main types of electric toothbrushes are battery and rechargeable.The battery-operated electric toothbrush requires a battery to operate.

It relies on a power source and a motor to do the work.A huge number of electric toothbrushes are powered by built-in, non-removable batteries.

The various bristles include soft nanometers that are distributed across various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, pharmacies or drug stores, online retail stores, and others. The various technologies include rotational and vibrational, which are used by adults, children, and geriatrics.

North America was the largest region in the electric toothbrush market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The electric tooth brush market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electric tooth brush market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electric tooth brush market share, detailed electric tooth brush market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electric tooth brush industry. This electric tooth brush market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rise in dental problems is expected to propel the growth of the electric toothbrush market going forward.Dental problems refer to conditions that affect oral health, including cavities, tooth erosion, gum infections, and gum diseases.

Electric toothbrushes help in reducing oral problems by keeping the teeth, gums, and tongue cleaner and healthier and provide superior plaque removal. For instance, in May 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, approximately 3.5 billion people were affected by periodontal disease. Dental caries in primary teeth (milk teeth) is prevalent in children as well, affecting 530 million children globally. Therefore, the increase in dental problems is driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electric toothbrush market.Key players operating in the electric toothbrush market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2019, Procter & Gamble, a US-based consumer goods corporation, launched Oral-B GENIUS X based on artificial intelligence technology.The toothbrush equipped with artificial intelligence ensures the right amount of brushing time without too much pressure.

It guides users by offering personalized feedback on the mouth regions that require additional attention through an application.

In June 2021, Bruush Oral Care Inc., a Canada-based direct-to-consumer oral care company, acquired The Dollar Brush Company for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to improve brand awareness and strengthen the company’s subscription-based business model. The Dollar Brush is a US-based company that manufactures electric toothbrushes.

The countries covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318569/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s Shanghai Production in August Likely Was a Record. Plant Improvements Worked.

    Tesla delivers 76,695 vehicles from its Shanghai facility in August, including 34,052 for domestic customers and 42,643 vehicles for export.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Tesla Deliveries From Shanghai Factory Jump, but BYD Races Ahead in China

    Tesla saw a big jump in deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the American EV maker continues to fall behind Chinese rival BYD in the world’s biggest auto market.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi O

  • What is the biggest issue facing American Airlines right now? The CEO weighs in.

    Speaking at the Cowen Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, CEO Robert Isom said American has made good progress in returning to profitability but "has got some work to do" on improving reliability.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Oil bounces after tumbling to 7-month lows on global slowdown fears

    Oil futures tick higher Thursday, bouncing after the U.S. and global benchmarks slumped to their lowest levels since January on rising fears of a global slowdown.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Natural Gas Is Hyper-Inflating in Europe. Here’s Why It Won’t in the U.S.

    European natural gas traded as high as $100 per million British thermal units at some terminals last week, while U.S. prices have topped out just below $10.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Woes

    With uncertainties surrounding the global economy denting commodity prices, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat at the moment. Stocks like FCX, LEU and FCUUF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their potential.

  • Buy These Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio Returns

    Dividend stocks are a great way to balance the losses you are likely to make if the markets continue to swing lower.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), ASE Technology (ASX), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), which boast strong growth potential.

  • Coupa Software's Charts Are Not Looking Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Technology platform Coupa Software is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of COUP, below, we can see that prices have been in a downward trend for several months now. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in March but continues to suggest that traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • The Path for UiPath Could Be Headed Toward Single Digits

    UiPath offers "a robotic process automation tool for large-scale end-to-end automation." This sounds like a business we should be looking at but are the charts in agreement? The shares plunged on Wednesday after the robotic process automation software company lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance, so let's check.

  • Oil prices fall further as China extends COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending sharp losses from the previous session, as China's extension of lockdown measures to curb the COVID-19 spread exacerbated concerns that a slowdown in economic activity globally would hit fuel demand. U.S. crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.53 a barrel, near a mid-January low. Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the decline was "driven by continued demand worries related to the risk of growth-killing rate hikes from central banks battling runaway inflation and China's continued economic struggle caused by its COVID-zero policy".

  • New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says

    Russia announced the scheme in March when it authorised retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. Apple halted new product sales in Russia in March, a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, though the iPhone, MacBook and other Apple goods have remained available in Russian stores as retailers sell down their remaining stock of old models and get hold of newly released devices through the import scheme.

  • UK’s Truss Sets Out Measures to Tackle Crisis: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK will cap household energy bills and set up a fund of up to £40 billion to help energy companies access extra liquidity as part of measures to fight the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due