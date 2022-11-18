Electric Toothbrush Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.45 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

The Electric Toothbrush Market is expected to reach US$ 3.45 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Electric Toothbrush Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Electric Toothbrush market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

An increase in dental problems and awareness regarding dental hygiene.

Rising disposable income of consumers mainly in developing economies such as China and India.

An increasing focus on the development of innovative products by manufacturers is the major factor.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Electric, Battery Operated, and Replacement Brush Heads),

By End-User Type (Kids, Adults),

By Distribution Channel Type (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Electric Toothbrush Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

An Electric Toothbrush is projected to witness a significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into electric, battery-operated, and replacement brush heads. Factors, such as rapidly changing lifestyles, improper diets, and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, have led to major oral health problems globally, owing to which the demand for electric toothbrushes has increased over the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe is estimated to be the largest region in the market owing to a growing percentage of the geriatric population in the regional market.

Increasing focus of consumers towards their dental health and hygiene to avoid any kind of oral health problems, and constant development of new innovative products by the manufacturers to fulfill the dental requirements of consumers, in terms of cleaning and whitening, are expected to accelerate the growth of the electric toothbrush market in the region.

North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Electric Toothbrush Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Dr. Fresh Inc.

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lion Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SONIC Chic

The Procter & Gamble Company

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Electric Toothbrush Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

