U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,264.50
    -62.75 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,113.00
    -470.00 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,622.00
    -217.75 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.10
    -34.70 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.91
    +7.23 (+6.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.30
    +37.70 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.28 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0083 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.47
    +4.99 (+16.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3153
    -0.0094 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0910
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,093.36
    -238.55 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.85
    -72.84 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,872.88
    -114.26 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2027] | Global Demand, Trends, Key Manufacturers, Revenue & Gross Margin, Marketing Channel, Market Dynamics, Challenges and Forecast | Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·9 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2027] |Global Demand, Trends, Key Manufacturers, Revenue & Gross Margin, Marketing Channel, Market Dynamics, Challenges and Forecast | Market Reports World

Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The research report of Electric Toothbrush Market provides a top-to-bottom analysis of crucial aspects like growth drivers, major challenges and opportunities which will impact the industry trends over the forecast timeline. It precisely offers the necessary information, as well as advanced analysis, to assist in developing the best business strategy and determining the best path for maximum growth for the market's participants. It thoroughly explores the geographical landscape of the market, emphasizing pivotal factors like sales accrued, revenue garnered, growth rate and prospects of the regional markets. Apart from this, the industry is also studied from the perspective of product terrain and application spectrum. In-depth information on revenue, sales volume predictions of each product type are presented.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19851286

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Electric Toothbrush market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About Electric Toothbrush Market:

This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

Global Electric Toothbrush key players include P&G (Oral-B and Crest), Philips Sonicare, Panasonic, Colgate, Church & Dwight, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 80%. Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 50%. In terms of product, Battery Powered Toothbrushes is the largest segment, with a share of about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Adults Electric Toothbrush, followed by Children Electric Toothbrush.

This report focuses on Electric Toothbrush volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Electric Toothbrush market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Get a Sample Copy of the Electric Toothbrush Market Research Report 2022

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the major players are as follow:

The Major Key Players Listed in Electric Toothbrush Market Report are:

  • Philips Sonicare

  • P&G (Oral-B and Crest)

  • Panasonic

  • Colgate

  • Wellness Oral Care

  • Interplak(Conair)

  • Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer, Waterpik, Spinbrush)

  • Lion

  • Lebond

  • Ningbo Seago Electric

  • Risun Technology

  • SEASTAR Corporation

  • Minimum

  • Dretec

  • JSB Healthcare

  • Brush Buddies (Soniclean)

  • SONIC Chic

  • Brio Product

  • usmile

  • Saky

  • Xiaomi

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19851286

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electric Toothbrush market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Electric Toothbrush market.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Rechargeable Toothbrushes

  • Battery Powered Toothbrushes

By Application:

  • Adults Electric Toothbrush

  • Children Electric Toothbrush

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Electric Toothbrush report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America (United States and Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia)

  • South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Study Objectives of this report are:

  • To study and analyze the global Electric Toothbrush market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data and forecast.

  • To understand the structure of the Electric Toothbrush market by identifying its various sub-segments.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

  • Focuses on the key global Electric Toothbrush manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

  • To analyze the Electric Toothbrush with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

  • To project the value and volume of Electric Toothbrush submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This Electric Toothbrush Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

  • Which manufacturing technology is used for Electric Toothbrush? What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

  • Who are the global key players in this Electric Toothbrush market? What are their company profiles, their product information, and contact information?

  • What was the global market status of Electric Toothbrush market? What was the capacity, production value, cost and profit of Electric Toothbrush market?

  • What is current market status of Electric Toothbrush industry? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s market analysis of Electric Toothbrush market by taking applications and types in consideration?

  • What are projections of global Electric Toothbrush industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption?

  • What is Electric Toothbrush market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

  • What is the economic impact on Electric Toothbrush industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

  • What are the market dynamics of Electric Toothbrush market? What are the challenges and opportunities?

  • What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels for the Electric Toothbrush industry?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19851286

Detailed TOC of Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2022

1 Electric Toothbrush Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Toothbrush
1.2 Electric Toothbrush Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Rechargeable Toothbrushes
1.2.3 Battery Powered Toothbrushes
1.3 Electric Toothbrush Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Adults Electric Toothbrush
1.3.3 Children Electric Toothbrush
1.4 Global Electric Toothbrush Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Electric Toothbrush Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Electric Toothbrush Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Electric Toothbrush Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Toothbrush Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Electric Toothbrush Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Electric Toothbrush Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Electric Toothbrush Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Electric Toothbrush Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electric Toothbrush Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global key 5 and key 10 Largest Electric Toothbrush Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Electric Toothbrush Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Electric Toothbrush Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Electric Toothbrush Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Electric Toothbrush Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19851286#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble drops to fresh record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 130.9338 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble softened to as low as 140.00 against the dollar.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars After GameStop Chairman Takes Big Stake

    Ryan Cohen wants Bed Bath & Beyond to explore strategic alternatives that include a full sale of the company

  • Stocks Poised for Bear Markets as Oil Soars: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Major stock markets from Europe to Asia are heading for bear markets -- falling more than 20% from highs -- amid fears of an inflation shock as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • Gamestop Chairman Cohen Discloses Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- RC Ventures, an investment firm started by GameStop Corp. Chairman Ryan Cohen, disclosed a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and is pushing the company to explore selling itself.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of R

  • Rupee Sinks to Record Low as India Markets Sell off on Oil Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low, while stocks and bonds also slumped as a relentless surge in oil prices darkened the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Russian Tycoon Mordashov Transfers $1.4 Billion TUI Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4 billion holding in TUI AG, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosThe U.S. Can Turn Europe Into Puti

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • This 1 Innovation Could Disrupt Pfizer and Moderna's Vaccine Supremacy

    It's not news that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are the undisputed winners of the race to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer expects to make around $32 billion this year from sales of Comirnaty, whereas Moderna expects roughly $19 billion from sales of Spikevax. As great as the jabs from Pfizer and Moderna are at preventing severe disease, they falter when it comes to preventing people from falling ill and being able to infect others.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra