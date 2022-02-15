U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,403.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,265.50
    +12.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.30
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.53
    -0.93 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.00
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3500
    -0.2000 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,682.40
    +1,466.77 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.20
    +43.99 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Electric Toothbrush Market Size of USD 2427.7 million by 2028 | CAGR, YOY, Shares | Key Players, Types, Application, Regions | Research by Absolute Reports

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Philips Sonicare, P&G, Panasonic, Colgate, Interplak, Wellness Oral Care

Pune, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electric Toothbrush market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Electric Toothbrush market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Electric Toothbrush, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Toothbrush market size is estimated to be worth USD 1740.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2427.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period.

This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, an electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19998227

The topmost companies in the Electric Toothbrush market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Electric Toothbrush. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

  • Philips Sonicare

  • P&G (Oral-B and Crest)

  • Panasonic

  • Colgate

  • Wellness Oral Care

  • Interplak(Conair)

  • Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer, Waterpik, Spinbrush)

  • Lion

  • Lebond

  • Ningbo Seago Electric

  • Risun Technology

  • SEASTAR Corporation

  • Minimum

  • Dretec

  • JSB Healthcare

  • Brush Buddies (Soniclean)

  • SONIC Chic

  • Brio Product

  • usmile

  • Saky

  • Xiaomi

Global Electric Toothbrush key players include P&G (Oral-B and Crest), Philips Sonicare, Panasonic, Colgate, Church & Dwight, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 80%.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19998227

Market Segmentation: -

Electric Toothbrush market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Electric Toothbrush report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Rechargeable Toothbrushes

  • Battery Powered Toothbrushes

Segment by Application

  • Adults Electric Toothbrush

  • Children Electric Toothbrush

In terms of application, the largest application is Adults Electric Toothbrush, followed by Children Electric Toothbrush.

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2011-2029

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%. In terms of product, Battery Powered Toothbrushes is the largest segment, with a share about 95%.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19998227

Reasons to Procure this Report: -

The research would help top administration/policy makers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways

1. The report provides Electric Toothbrush market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim

2. The research includes the Electric Toothbrush market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on upcoming development rates of each segment

3. Electric Toothbrush market analysis benefits investors know the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats

4. This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors, and plan their position in the business

5. The study helps evaluating Electric Toothbrush business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Electric Toothbrush Study

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19998227

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Didi to Cut Up to 20% of Jobs Before Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ridehailing giant Didi Global Inc. plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20% as the troubled tech firm pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Be

  • Microsoft Returning to the Office on Feb. 28 as Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.Micro

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • Oil Drops as Investors Weigh Up Ukraine Crisis, Supply Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed an apparent cooling in the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for increased supply.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsWest Texas Intermedi

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Surging consumer prices continue to rattle financial markets and drain consumers’ wallets

    If consumer inflation is to ebb, the first signs may come far away from store shelves.

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

  • Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down

    According to the AAA's website, the current average for regular gas prices is $3.488.