Electric Toothbrush Market Size of USD 2427.7 million by 2028 | CAGR, YOY, Shares | Key Players, Types, Application, Regions | Research by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electric Toothbrush market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Electric Toothbrush market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Electric Toothbrush, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Toothbrush market size is estimated to be worth USD 1740.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2427.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period.

This report studies the Electric Toothbrush market, an electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid, automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

The topmost companies in the Electric Toothbrush market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Electric Toothbrush. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

Philips Sonicare

P&G (Oral-B and Crest)

Panasonic

Colgate

Wellness Oral Care

Interplak(Conair)

Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer, Waterpik, Spinbrush)

Lion

Lebond

Ningbo Seago Electric

Risun Technology

SEASTAR Corporation

Minimum

Dretec

JSB Healthcare

Brush Buddies (Soniclean)

SONIC Chic

Brio Product

usmile

Saky

Xiaomi

Global Electric Toothbrush key players include P&G (Oral-B and Crest), Philips Sonicare, Panasonic, Colgate, Church & Dwight, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 80%.

Market Segmentation: -

Electric Toothbrush market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Electric Toothbrush report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Rechargeable Toothbrushes

Battery Powered Toothbrushes

Segment by Application

Adults Electric Toothbrush

Children Electric Toothbrush

In terms of application, the largest application is Adults Electric Toothbrush, followed by Children Electric Toothbrush.

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2011-2029

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%. In terms of product, Battery Powered Toothbrushes is the largest segment, with a share about 95%.

