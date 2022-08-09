Electric Underfloor Heating Market should assemble a value of US$ 3.42 Billion by enrolling a CAGR of 5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032 –Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / The worldwide electric underfloor heating market earned a market worth of US$ 2.1 Billion out of 2022 and is supposed to gather a market worth of US$ 3.42 Billion by enlisting a CAGR of 5% in the gauge period 2022-2032. Development of the electric underfloor heating market can be credited to fast improvement of metropolitan urban communities alongside outrageous chilly climate.

Electric Underfloor heating is a heating system installed in the floor area to heat an area or room. Electric underfloor heating is an effective source of heating. The efficiency of heat in electric under flooring heating is high as compared to other heating system. Electric underfloor heating provides warmth throughout the room along with comfort and heat.

The demand for electric underfloor heating systems is high due to its numerous benefits such as - electric underfloor heating can be applied in every type of project such as new building, refurbishment or renovation. Electric underfloor heating systems are easily compatible with different floor types such as stone, tile, wood, carpet, karnedean and amtico. This system requires less energy to produce radiant and even heat. In an electric underfloor heating, the systems in a form of electric wires or electric heating sheets are installed within the flooring.

Based on systems electric under floor heating market can be classified into electric heating mats, heating cables and foil heaters etc. Electric heating mats can be manufactured in two forms, in mesh form with a pre spaced cable attached to it as well as in the form of a heated decoupling mat in which heating cable is inserted and embedded inside the mat.

This heating mats are installed in such a way that it does not raise floor levels. Many electric heating mats manufacturers are coming up with innovative ideas to meet the demand of residential and commercial building contractors. Heating cables comprises of cables without a membrane and is specifically designed for an irregular shaped areas.

Rising demand for reliable heating solutions in extreme cold areas along with increasing adoption of energy has drove the demand for electric underfloor heating market. The government has imposed stringent regulations to optimize the energy performance in construction of building effectively. The growing investment in constructing smart buildings will help to increase the demand for electric under flooring system.

Start-Ups for Electric Underfloor Heating Market

Key startup players in the electric underfloor heating market are Smart Load Solutions, Carbontec, Themo, Durocan, OTREMA and Tepeo.

Estonian startup, smart load solutions has launched floor heating thermostat. The device is mobile controlled and can lower electricity costs by 60%.

Carbontec, a key player in the electric underfloor heating market is using radiant energy to heat spaces with carbon polymer films that have a thickness of 0.21 millimeters. The company is focusing on making energy utilization more efficient.

Market Competition

Key players in the electric underfloor heating market include Eberle by Schneider Electric, Robert Bosch, Danfoss, REHAU AG, Uponor Corporation, Amuheat, , Warmup, MAGNUM Heating Group B.V., Heatcom Corporation A / S, Watts, Honeywell International Inc, Hemstedt GmbH, Siemens, Schlüter-Systems, and nVent amongst others.

Warmup, a key player in the electric underfloor heating market is focusing on offering environmentally-friendly heating systems that emit lesser carbon by using radiant heat technology.

MA GNUM Heating Group B.V offers products that are tested my major European facilities. The company offers cables, thermostats and frost protection for various internal components in homes.

Key Segments Profiled in the Electric Underfloor Heating Industry Survey

Electric Underfloor Heating by Facility:

Electric Underfloor Heating for New Buildings

Electric Underfloor Heating for Retrofit Facilities

Electric Underfloor Heating by Application:

Electric Underfloor Heating by Residential Single Family Multi Family

Electric Underfloor Heating by Commercial Education Healthcare Retail Logistics & Transportation Offices Hospitality Others

Industrial

Electric Underfloor Heating by Region:

North America Electric Underfloor Heating Market

Latin America Electric Underfloor Heating Market

Europe Electric Underfloor Heating Market

Asia Pacific Electric Underfloor Heating Market

Middle East & Africa Electric Underfloor Heating Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Introduction and Definition

3. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

3.1. Need of the Hour for Industries

3.2. Electric Underfloor Heating - Strategic Priorities

3.3. Life Cycle Stage

3.4. Importance of Technology

3.5. Use Cases of Electric Underfloor Heating

3.6. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

3.7. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.8. PESTLE Analysis

3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10. Market Dynamics

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

Cloud Printing Services Market Size: The global cloud printing services market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,381.9 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% to be valued at US$ 4,368.0 Million from 2022 to 2032. From 2016-2021 a CAGR of 11.5% was registered for the biscuit mixes market.

Self-Checkout System Market Share: The global self-checkout system market is expected to secure a market value worth US$ 11 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period.

Solid State Array Market Demand: The global solid state array market is predicted to get hold of a market share of US$ 45,662.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 10,776.0 million in 2022, advancing at a rapid CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Complexion Analysis System Market Outlook: Global Complexion Analysis System' demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 344.1 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to be valued at US$ 698.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

GPU as a Service Market Sales: With the Increase in the number of applications, coupled with increasing demand for IIoT, overall demand for GPU as a Service is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 80.99 Billion by 2032.

Contact Center as a Service Market Volume: The global contact center as a service market is estimated at US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022, and is likely to reach US$ 16 Billion by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032.

Transparent Digital Signage Market Trend: The global transparent digital signage market leads to an approximated CAGR of 14% in the global market during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 4,490 Mn in 2022 and is expected to cross US$ 16,650 Mn by 2032.

Land Mobile Radio System Market Forecast: Global land mobile radio system market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 22350.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to be valued at US$ 56187.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Smart Bed Market Analysis: In 2022, global smart beds are expected to be worth US$ 3.2 Billion, and by 2032 they might be worth US$ 5.7 Billion. During the forecast period (2022-2032), the market will grow with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Swarm Computing Market Growth: The swarm computing market is anticipated to advance at a colossal CAGR of 37.4%. The estimation of this market stands at US$ 21.5 million as on 2022, but owing to massive requirement of this service, the market is anticipated to touch a valuation of US$ 514.1 million in 2032.

