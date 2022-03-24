Electric Unmanned Aerial vehicle (E-UAV) Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. & Airbus SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.36% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for electric unmanned aerial vehicles (E-UAV) in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the procurement of small UAVs owing to the rapid deployment of tactical UAVs in military and defense applications will facilitate the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market Analysis Report by Technology (Battery, Solar, and Fuel cell) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/electric-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-e-uav-market-industry-analysis

Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E -UAV) market is driven by the development of powerful electric engines. In addition, the rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology is a major trend to boost the growth of the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market. However, swap and other network-based constraints may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Players:

The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.

AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers unmanned aircraft solutions to unmanned vehicles such as Jump 20, T-20, Raven B, and others.

Airbus SE - The company offers a Zephyr drone as an electric unmanned aerial vehicle.

Bye Aerospace Inc. - The company offers Electric eFlyer Aircraft as an electric unmanned aerial vehicle.

Draganfly Inc. - The company offers drones such as Tango 2 and dragonfly commander 2 as electric unmanned aerial vehicles.

ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd- The company offers the manufacture of AEROB 4D which is an unmanned aviation system.

Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Battery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Solar - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fuel cell - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.29 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Auterion Ltd., Bye Aerospace Inc., Draganfly Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd., Equinox's Drones Pvt. Ltd., Eviation Aircraft, Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drone SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sunlight Aerospace, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Xiaomi Global Community, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

