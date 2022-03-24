U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

Electric Unmanned Aerial vehicle (E-UAV) Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. & Airbus SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.36% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for electric unmanned aerial vehicles (E-UAV) in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the procurement of small UAVs owing to the rapid deployment of tactical UAVs in military and defense applications will facilitate the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market Analysis Report by Technology (Battery, Solar, and Fuel cell) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/electric-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-e-uav-market-industry-analysis

Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E -UAV) market is driven by the development of powerful electric engines. In addition, the rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology is a major trend to boost the growth of the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market. However, swap and other network-based constraints may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Players:

The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.

  • AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers unmanned aircraft solutions to unmanned vehicles such as Jump 20, T-20, Raven B, and others.

  • Airbus SE - The company offers a Zephyr drone as an electric unmanned aerial vehicle.

  • Bye Aerospace Inc. - The company offers Electric eFlyer Aircraft as an electric unmanned aerial vehicle.

  • Draganfly Inc. - The company offers drones such as Tango 2 and dragonfly commander 2 as electric unmanned aerial vehicles.

  • ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd- The company offers the manufacture of AEROB 4D which is an unmanned aviation system.

Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • Battery - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Solar - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fuel cell - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Related Reports:

  • The air defense systems market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21%. Download a free sample now!

  • The aircraft braking systems market share is expected to increase by USD 1.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.29

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Auterion Ltd., Bye Aerospace Inc., Draganfly Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd., Equinox's Drones Pvt. Ltd., Eviation Aircraft, Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drone SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sunlight Aerospace, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Xiaomi Global Community, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Fuel cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AeroVironment Inc.

  • 10.4 Airbus SE

  • 10.5 Bye Aerospace Inc.

  • 10.6 Draganfly Inc.

  • 10.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 10.8 ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Parrot Drone SAS

  • 10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teledyne FLIR LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-e-uav-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-aerovironment-inc--airbus-se-17000-technavio-reports-301509007.html

SOURCE Technavio

