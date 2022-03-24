Electric Unmanned Aerial vehicle (E-UAV) Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. & Airbus SE |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.36% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for electric unmanned aerial vehicles (E-UAV) in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the procurement of small UAVs owing to the rapid deployment of tactical UAVs in military and defense applications will facilitate the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market Analysis Report by Technology (Battery, Solar, and Fuel cell) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".
Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E -UAV) market is driven by the development of powerful electric engines. In addition, the rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology is a major trend to boost the growth of the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market. However, swap and other network-based constraints may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Some of key Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Players:
The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.
AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers unmanned aircraft solutions to unmanned vehicles such as Jump 20, T-20, Raven B, and others.
Airbus SE - The company offers a Zephyr drone as an electric unmanned aerial vehicle.
Bye Aerospace Inc. - The company offers Electric eFlyer Aircraft as an electric unmanned aerial vehicle.
Draganfly Inc. - The company offers drones such as Tango 2 and dragonfly commander 2 as electric unmanned aerial vehicles.
ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd- The company offers the manufacture of AEROB 4D which is an unmanned aviation system.
Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market - Segmentation Analysis
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)
Battery - size and forecast 2021-2026
Solar - size and forecast 2021-2026
Fuel cell - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (E-UAV) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.29
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, Auterion Ltd., Bye Aerospace Inc., Draganfly Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd., Equinox's Drones Pvt. Ltd., Eviation Aircraft, Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drone SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sunlight Aerospace, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Xiaomi Global Community, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Fuel cell - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AeroVironment Inc.
10.4 Airbus SE
10.5 Bye Aerospace Inc.
10.6 Draganfly Inc.
10.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
10.8 ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd.
10.9 Parrot Drone SAS
10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
10.11 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
10.12 Teledyne FLIR LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
