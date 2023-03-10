U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.18
    -18.14 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,210.64
    -44.22 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,248.05
    -90.31 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.74
    -37.85 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +28.20 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    +0.48 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0095 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.1840 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0175 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4940
    -1.6680 (-1.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,863.73
    -1,863.01 (-8.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.48
    -2.35 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,714.17
    -165.81 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
Catch up:

The U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.6%.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is Expected to Surpass USD 10.45 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.46%; Rising Scarcity of Costly Critical Metals to Make EV Battery Recycling an Attractive and Cost-Effective Option

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's report on the electric vehicle battery recycling market is an excellent resource for individuals interested in gaining insight into this rapidly growing industry. Additionally, the report is written clearly and concisely, making it accessible to various audiences, from industry experts to casual readers. Finally, it gives readers an in-depth understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, giving them a comprehensive outlook of the current market situation and future projections.

Westford USA, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to experience significant growth in North America and Asia Pacific regions. Several factors, including the increasing demand for electric vehicles, stringent government regulations, and concerns regarding the depletion of materials, drive this growth. In addition, the market is set for strong growth ahead due to growing innovations in recycling technologies and surging government incentives for battery recycling, offering significant growth opportunities. Advancements in EV battery recycling technology have made it possible to recover valuable materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium, which can be reused to produce new batteries.

As per SkyQuest's latest global research findings, the global electric car market is on a steady rise and is projected to reach a value of USD 353.64 billion by 2028. This positive outlook for the electric vehicle market indicates growth potential for related industries, including the electric vehicle battery recycling market. As the popularity of EVs continues to increase, the demand for electric vehicle batteries will also rise. With this comes the need for effective and sustainable battery recycling solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market"

  • Pages - 242

  • Tables - 92

  • Figures - 74

Recycling electric vehicle batteries are crucial for reducing the environmental impact of EVs. These batteries contain valuable metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which can be recovered and reused in producing new batteries. Recycling also helps to prevent toxic materials from ending up polluting the environment. By recovering valuable metals and reducing waste, recycling helps minimize EVs' environmental impact and move towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Prominent Players in Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

  • Accurec Recycling GmbH

  • Battery Solutions

  • Retriev Technologies

  • Snam S.p.A.

  • Tata Chemicals Ltd.

  • American Manganese Inc.

  • Li-Cycle Corp.

  • Australian Battery Recycling Initiative

  • Recupyl

  • G & P Batteries

  • FORTUM

  • SITRASA

  • Glencore

  • ECOBOAT

  • Duesenfeld GmbH

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market

Lithium-Ion Batteries Segment to Drive Higher Sales as These Batteries are Mostly Used in EVs for Their Long Cycle Life and Fast Charging Capabilities

According to a recent analysis, the lithium-ion batteries segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the electric vehicle battery recycling market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 as the segment retains its dominance in the market. As more people switch to EVs, the electric vehicle battery recycling services demand is expected to rise significantly. SkyQuest, a market research firm, has reported that the United States government is taking significant steps toward promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The government has announced a plan to invest USD 3.1 billion in the manufacturing of domestic EV batteries. In addition to this, the government will also provide grants for the development of battery recycling facilities.

According to research analysis, North America is set to become a dominant player in the electric vehicle battery recycling market from 2022 to 2030. Several factors, including the increasing presence of major global players, the rising disposable income of consumers, and supportive government initiatives, are fueling this growth. SkyQuest has reported that in the first quarter of 2022 alone, over 165,000 units of battery EVs were sold in the United States, marking a year-over-year increase of approximately 72 percent compared to the same period in 2021. This surge in sales indicates a positive outlook for North America's market.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market

Pyrometallurgical Process Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to its High Efficiency in Extracting Valuable Metals from Used Batteries

The pyrometallurgical process segment emerged as the dominant method in the electric vehicle battery recycling market in 2021, and it is projected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. Its large market share is the increasing need to eliminate organic materials from Li-ion batteries and extract metals from ores with low metal content. Additionally, a growing demand for a cost-effective, flexible, scalable, low-cost, and environmentally friendly recycling process is growing. With the growing demand for EVs and the subsequent rise in batteries requiring recycling, a pyrometallurgical process is an attractive option due to its cost-effectiveness and scalability.

The Asia Pacific region became a major force in the electric vehicle battery recycling market and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the high rate of production and increased sales of electric vehicles in the region. In addition, according to SkyQuest, the Chinese government has set a target for 20% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2025, which includes the adoption of next-generation government vehicles such as NEVs. This positive outlook bodes well for the region's electric vehicle battery recycling industry.

A recent report on the electric vehicle battery recycling market has comprehensively analyzed the industry's major players. The report covers various aspects such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, offering valuable insights into the key trends and major breakthroughs in the market. The report also examines the market share of the top segments and provides a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet this demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market

Key Developments in Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

  • Durapower, a top lithium-ion cell technology innovator, has partnered with TES, a recycling leader, to collaborate on the lifecycle management of electric vehicle batteries. Companies plan to work together to achieve optimal outcomes for second-life deployment and end-of-life management of lithium-ion batteries. The partnership between Durapower and TES will also focus on second-life deployment, where used batteries are repurposed for other applications.

  • Cirba Solutions, the top-tier provider of battery management and material processing services for end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, has recently announced its partnership with Jacobs, a renowned professional services firm specializing in engineering design and facility construction. The collaboration aims to enhance the production capabilities of electric vehicle battery materials across North America. In addition, by partnering with Jacobs, the company is planning to scale up its production and distribution network.

  • Mitsubishi Materials, a Japanese multinational conglomerate, has announced its plans to commence electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling using a new rare-earth metal extraction technology. This move marks the company's effort to contribute to creating a circular economy and reducing environmental impact. The technology can extract neodymium, a rare-earth metal used in producing EV motors, with high purity.

Key Questions Answered in Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report

  • What are the specific drivers of growth that are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

  • Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

  • In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

Global Temperature Sensor Market

Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market

Global Solar Cells Market

Global Regenerative Heat Exchangers Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras (PBR), Equinor Partner for Offshore Wind in Brazil

    Petrobras (PBR) and Equinor (EQNR) collaborate to assess the viability of seven offshore wind power generation projects along the Brazilian coast.

  • Tesla 4680 battery’s secret sauce: Dry electrode coating

    The dry process, which Tesla obtained via its 2019 acquisition of California startup Maxwell Technologies, replaces a traditional, complicated step of battery manufacturing that involves coating the electrode foil with a wet, chemical slurry. The coated foil needs to go through a lengthy drying process before final assembly, and the toxic solvents used in the slurry need to be recovered and disposed of. The electric vehicle maker has said the dry coating process has the potential to dramatically reduce the size, cost, energy consumption and production cycle time of battery manufacturing plants, while boosting the energy density and power of battery cells.

  • ‘There’s a Clear Path to Sustainable Energy,’ Says Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While Tesla’s recent Investor Day might have lacked the punch some investors were hoping for, CEO Elon Musk did double down on the need for a sustainable energy economy and stressed that it doesn’t have to come at the expense of other necessities. “There is a clear path to a sustainable-energy Earth,” Musk said. “It doesn’t require destroying natural habitats. It doesn’t require us to be austere and stop using electricity and be in the cold or anything.” “In fact,” Musk went on to add, “you coul

  • US, Energy Execs Discuss Green Gas Standards: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s day four of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. Yesterday was heavy on discussions of electricity and natural gas. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s keynote address struck a friendly tone as she sought to mend ties between the fossil-fuel industry and the Biden administration. Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises

  • Top Utilities Stocks for March 2023

    Brookfield Renewable, Excelerate Energy, and Central Puerto S.A. lead for value, growth, and momentum, respectively.

  • Tiny Texas County Doubles Wealth In Two Years With Revolutionary Technology

    You probably haven’t heard of Coke County, Texas. Out of thousands of counties in America, it’s one of the smallest, with just 3,300 residents. But it enjoyed the biggest economic boom of any county from 2019 to 2021, according to an analysis from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In those two years, Coke County’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 83%, from $128 million to $235 million. The growth is being credited to a surge in wind farm construction and other renewable energy initiatives. Ne

  • Is First Solar (FSLR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

    Here is how First Solar (FSLR) and PBF Energy (PBF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Europe Loses Another Smelter as Energy Crisis Leaves Deep Scars

    (Bloomberg) -- Another European aluminum smelter is closing, in a fresh sign of the damage wrought by an energy crisis that’s hammered the region’s industrial economy and crimped supplies of critical raw materials.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Tr

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Begins Operation of Three Solar Projects

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) announces that its three solar projects in Japan, with a capacity of 42 MWp, have reached commercial operation.

  • India’s newly-found lithium reserves carry an environmental cost

    The discovery of vast lithium deposits in the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, hailed as a win for the country’s clean energy transition, comes at a price for communities in the Himalayan region, say villagers and environmental scientists.

  • Elon Musk Is Planning a Texas Utopia—His Own Town

    The entrepreneur is laying plans for a new community outside Austin next to Boring and SpaceX facilities, dubbed Snailbrook. Entities tied to Mr. Musk’s companies or executives have purchased at least 3,500 acres.

  • Devastating Pacific Storm Threatens Flooding for California

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains and damaging winds swept into California as the first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers brought the renewed threat of flooding and mudslides to a state already battered by deadly winter storms.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Sti

  • Japan’s Nissan slashing EV costs, reduces use of rare materials

    Japanese auto maker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials.

  • Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest

    German hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera has seen customer interest soar in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and may create local production capacity with Italy's De Nora if the market takes off. Thyssenkrupp Nucera held talks about several potential green hydrogen projects "with very concrete timelines" during a trip to the United States last week, Chief Executive Werner Ponikwar said in an interview. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, is seen as key to decarbonising industry and so meeting climate targets.

  • Worst states for tornadoes

    Do you live in a tornado-prone state? Bankrate breaks down the country’s risk level.

  • German heating can't be made 100% electric, suppliers say

    German heating system suppliers said they can roll out electric heat pumps to households on a large scale to replace oil and gas boilers and protect the climate, but lawmakers must be flexible on options to cut the sector's carbon footprint. "The industry is committed to supporting government goals to install 500,000 new pumps each year from 2024," Markus Staudt, managing director of the federation of German Heating Industry (BDH), said on Thursday. "But we must give some 11 million old and inefficient heating systems and those installed in recent years a chance to continue running partly on green gases," he said at a press conference ahead of the trade fair ISH that runs next week.

  • House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections

    The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held Republican arguments that the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden to business. House Republicans used the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to block recently enacted executive-branch regulations. The measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hope to attract Democratic senators wary of Biden's environmental policies.

  • Baker Hughes (BKR) to Develop DAC Technology With HIF Global

    Baker Hughes (BKR) and HIF Global plan to examine the Mosaic Materials technology of the former to enhance DAC deployment at a commercial scale.

  • Schools shut, drivers stuck as gales and blizzards batter UK

    The weather system, named Storm Larisa by meteorologists, brought gales and blizzards to much of the country. Alex Burkill, a meteorologist with the Met Office weather agency, said the worst-hit area was northern England and north Wales, where 50 mph (80 kph) wind gusts were accompanied by up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow. Many roads on high ground in central England's Peak District were impassable, and the train line linking the cities of Manchester and Sheffield was closed by fallen trees.

  • I chair the investment committee of America’s second-largest pension fund. Here’s why savvy investors back the SEC’s proposed ESG disclosure rules

    Many shareholders are concerned with mitigating risk and contributing to the sustainable value of their investments for their beneficiaries.