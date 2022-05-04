Electric Vehicle Charger Market growth to accelerate at 28.35% CAGR | Driven by government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle charger market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of 26,825.74 thousand units between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 28.35% during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as the major market, occupying 44% of the global market share. The strong presence of a large number of domestic automakers is creating significant growth opportunities for market players in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The adoption rate of EVs in any region is directly proportional to the availability of charging facilities that are associated with the high cost of installation. This has remained one of the major challenges for the adoption of EVs globally. However, with the increased funding from governments and automotive OEMs, the market is observing an increase in the number of charging facility installations worldwide. Some governments are offering tax rebates, incentives, and subsidies toward the development of EV charging infrastructure. For instance, some states in the US such as Georgia and Maryland are offering tax rebates for such projects. The availability of such government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio, the open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers

The rise in the number of partnerships among automotive OEMs, rising demand from end-users, and the entry of new players have made the global EV charger market more dynamic. With the increasing number of players in the market, the business approach by vendors toward charging stations is following the same trend as that of other technology-related markets, such as operating systems and smartphones. Many players in the market are of the opinion that within a few years, the market will close down the vibrancy to establish market shares and dominancy. Hence, companies have started to follow the open and closed platform approaches. For instance, EVgo, one of the leading fast charger providers in North America, has developed freedom station plans and chose the open platform approach. Such developments among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric vehicle charger market by end-user (residential and commercial), type (slow charger and fast charger), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the residential segment will generate maximum demand for EV chargers over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of EV chargers in homes, multi-dwelling buildings, and workplaces is driving the segment's growth.

Similarly, based on the type, the slow charger segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the affordability of slow chargers. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35% Market growth 2021-2025 26,825.74 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

