U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.95
    -15.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,155.95
    +27.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,413.02
    -150.74 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.94
    -9.92 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.05
    +3.64 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.80
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9990
    +0.0390 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0410
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,801.94
    +547.46 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.14
    +16.81 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.42
    -27.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Electric Vehicle Charger Market growth to accelerate at 28.35% CAGR | Driven by government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle charger market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of 26,825.74 thousand units between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 28.35% during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as the major market, occupying 44% of the global market share. The strong presence of a large number of domestic automakers is creating significant growth opportunities for market players in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Sample Report for more highlights on the market size, CAGR, regional growth opportunities, and other important statistics.

The adoption rate of EVs in any region is directly proportional to the availability of charging facilities that are associated with the high cost of installation. This has remained one of the major challenges for the adoption of EVs globally. However, with the increased funding from governments and automotive OEMs, the market is observing an increase in the number of charging facility installations worldwide. Some governments are offering tax rebates, incentives, and subsidies toward the development of EV charging infrastructure. For instance, some states in the US such as Georgia and Maryland are offering tax rebates for such projects. The availability of such government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio, the open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers

The rise in the number of partnerships among automotive OEMs, rising demand from end-users, and the entry of new players have made the global EV charger market more dynamic. With the increasing number of players in the market, the business approach by vendors toward charging stations is following the same trend as that of other technology-related markets, such as operating systems and smartphones. Many players in the market are of the opinion that within a few years, the market will close down the vibrancy to establish market shares and dominancy. Hence, companies have started to follow the open and closed platform approaches. For instance, EVgo, one of the leading fast charger providers in North America, has developed freedom station plans and chose the open platform approach. Such developments among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Know about other factors impacting the future growth of the market. Download a Sample Report Now

Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric vehicle charger market by end-user (residential and commercial), type (slow charger and fast charger), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the residential segment will generate maximum demand for EV chargers over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of EV chargers in homes, multi-dwelling buildings, and workplaces is driving the segment's growth.

Similarly, based on the type, the slow charger segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the affordability of slow chargers. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download Our Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

EV Charger Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

26,825.74 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.79

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Slow charger - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fast charger - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • Chargemaster Ltd.

  • ChargePoint Inc.

  • Electricite de France SA

  • Evatran Group Inc.

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Webasto SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-charger-market-growth-to-accelerate-at-28-35-cagr--driven-by-government-incentives-and-subsidies-for-ev-charging-infrastructure-developments--technavio-301536972.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Earnings: Lyft stock plunges on dismal forecast, Uber revenue doubles

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Baron Funds Thinks ‘Shopify (SHOP) has a Long Runway for Growth’

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.7m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) investment now that the company has lost US$168m in value

    Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Operational Update and Updated 2022 Guidance

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tamarack's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.