Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Reach USD 2186460 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.4%| Valuates Reports

·9 min read

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Charger Market is segmented By Type (On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC), Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC), By Application ( Residential Charging, Commercial Charging, Workplace Charging) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Autos & Vehicles Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

Electric Vehicle Charger market size is estimated to be worth USD 444710 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2186460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 30.4% during 2022 - 2028

Major factors driving the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charger Market

The rising initiatives to limit environmental pollution, massive electrification of fleets, and favorable government support for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure will expand the market during the forecast period.

Further, an increase in the number of EV charging stations, standardization of EV charging infrastructure, and rising demand for luxury and featured enabled vehicles with wireless and fast charging capabilities will augment the market growth in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-31V8763/Global_Electric_Vehicle_Charger_EVC_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER MARKET

The growing focus on climate change solutions has increased the demand for electric vehicles. Clean energy transportation is a widespread goal for government and automobile industry players. The increasing fuel and diesel prices have shifted massive consumer demand toward electric vehicles. As a result, the electric vehicle charger market is set to grow even further in the upcoming years. Many big companies have set ambitious carbon-neutral targets. They are massively electrifying their fleets and last-mile delivery vehicles.

Many public sector organizations have created subsidies for installing EV chargers to overcome infrastructural issues. Ev charging stations are being subsidized partially or fully by government authorities around the globe. Moreover, many countries have set ambitious targets and are rolling out capital subsidies and state initiatives to increase the penetration of charging points. Delicensing the activity of setting up charging stations has increased private sector participation which is facilitating the growth of the electric vehicle charger market.

Common charging standards are generating cost benefits and creating economies of scale for both electricity companies and automobile manufacturers thereby fueling the expansion of the electric vehicle charger market. Standardization of charging ports ensures that drivers enjoy a convenient recharging solution. This eliminates the need for carrying multiple cables, adapters, and retrofitting costs for adapting to new charging systems. As a result, consumers will be able to choose their electricity supplier seamlessly. One can charge their vehicles in any region without feeling the hassles of range anxiety.

Charging stations at workplaces and public destinations are gaining widespread acceptance due to the availability of flexible charging opportunities. Customers are demanding hi-tech and luxury-enabled features in their EVs. Ease of charging is the top priority. Wireless charging has emerged as a new innovation. It uses an electromagnetic field to transfer electricity to an EV without a cord. Fast chargers are being installed at all strategic locations and brand dealerships to encourage quick charging. DC charging equipment enables a 100 to 200 miles range per 30 minutes of charge. Rapid charging solutions are being deployed in heavy traffic corridors.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31V8763/global-electric-vehicle-charger-evc

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the onboard charger segment is expected to dominate in the electric vehicle charger market share due to ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and easy availability.

Based on end use, residential charging will be the most lucrative owing to an increasing number of residential complexes with modern EV-charging facilities.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will grow the highest with China holding a market share of 35%. This is due to growing pollution levels, rising industrialization, favorable government support, and an increase in environmental consciousness amongst consumers.

Inquire for Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-31V8763/Global_Electric_Vehicle_Charger_EVC_Market_Outlook_2022

Major Players

  • Chargepoint(US)

  • ABB(Switzerland)

  • Eaton(Ireland)

  • Leviton(US)

  • Blink Charging(US)

  • Schneider Electric(France)

  • Siemens(Germany)

  • General Electric(US)

  • AeroVironment(US)

  • IES Synergy(France)

  • Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

  • Efacec (Portugal)

  • Clipper Creek(US)

  • DBT-CEV(France)

  • Pod Point(UK)

  • BYD(China)

  • NARI(China)

  • Xuji Group(China)

  • Potivio(China)

  • Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

  • Wanbang(China)

  • Qingdao Telaidian(China)

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-31V8763/Global_Electric_Vehicle_Charger_EVC_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-31V8763&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

-  The global EV Charging Cables market size is estimated to be worth USD 618.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3672.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period.

-  The global wireless electric vehicle charging market size was valued at USD 7.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 210.1 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2030.

-  The global Electric Car market size is projected to reach USD 597340 Million by 2027, from USD 154350 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 5616.4 Million by 2028, from USD 1250.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2022-2028.

-  The global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 162.34 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 802.81 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6%.

Electric Vehicle Connector market size is estimated to be worth USD 21 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 65 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.7% during the review period.

-  The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size is projected to reach US$ 27690 million by 2027, from US$ 10000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027.

-  The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Off-highway Electric Vehicle market was valued at US$ 4596.3 in 2020 and will reach US$ 10250 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2027.

-  The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market size was valued at USD 5560.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7618.5 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

-  The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.52 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

-  The global Electric Scooter market size is estimated to be worth USD 5703.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7384.9 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

-  The global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 2426.4 Million by 2028, from USD 1176.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Electric Bus market size is estimated to be worth USD 12870 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22670 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

-  The global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market size is estimated to be worth USD 2628.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4432.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.1% during the review period.

-  The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach US$ 178560 million by 2027, from US$ 101270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

-  The global electric motor market size was valued at USD 106.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 207.3 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The global Electric Aircraft market size is projected to reach USD 9566 Million by 2027, from USD 6753.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

-  The global E-bikes market was valued at USD 40.3 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 118.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

-  The global micromobility market size was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Driveline Fluids Market Research Report 2022

Electric Vehicle Charging Connectors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Leasing Service Market Research Report 2022

-  The global Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 153000 Million by 2027, from USD 43200 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Electric Vehicle Charger Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-charger-market-to-reach-usd-2186460-million-by-2028--growing-at-a-cagr-of-30-4-valuates-reports-301598909.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

