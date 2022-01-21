U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,659.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,762.00
    -79.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.90
    +5.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9180
    -0.1820 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,110.40
    -2,957.52 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.36
    -70.90 (-7.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Record 24.79% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Electric Vehicle Charger Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (residential and commercial) & Type (slow charger and fast charger)

  • Geography: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to increase by 26825.74 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 28.35%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

Download a FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Regional Market Outlook

The Electric Vehicle Charger Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key market for electric vehicle chargers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The high number of domestic automakers will facilitate the electric vehicle charger market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The key factors for the growth of the EV charger market in APAC are as follows:

  • High number of domestic automakers

  • Low-cost market owing to the highly advanced domestic EV models in China, South Korea, and Japan

  • Joint ventures from top foreign automakers with domestic companies and technology partnerships for entering China, Japan, and South Korea

  • Aggressive green car policies from governments

  • Higher development rate of charging infrastructure in Japan and China China had the highest number of electric vehicles in use as of 2020 and is forecasted to continue to produce the most number of electric vehicles in Asia in 2025.

To unlock more regional highlights on Electric Vehicle Charger Market -Download our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights-

The Electric Vehicle Charger Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Electric Vehicle Charger Market Driver:

  • Electric Vehicle Charger Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports -
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market -The electric vehicle transmission system market has the potential to grow by USD 10.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.69%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Vehicle Relays Market -The electric vehicle relays market has the potential to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

26825.74 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.79

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-charger-market-to-record-24-79-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-44-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-17000-technavio-reports-301465074.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTh

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Intel to build massive, $20 billion chip factory in Ohio: report

    Time on Thursday night reported the chip maker plans to commit $20 billion to build at least two chip fabrication plants at a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, Ohio, outside Columbus.

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New All-Time High

    The measure of bitcoin mining difficulty will likely continue hitting record highs well into 2022.

  • Schlumberger Is Set to Rally Further as Oil Prices Climb

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd is scheduled to report their earnings Friday morning. In this daily bar chart of SLB, below, we can see that SLB has been making higher lows and higher highs the past 12 months - the simple definition of an uptrend. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a base the past five months and a move over the October high would be encouraging.

  • Stocks Fall After Giving Up Early Gains

    U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday afternoon, giving up the morning’s gains. More big-name companies, including American Airlines, posted earnings.

  • Hungry, Cold Cows in Canada Fuel Rare Buying-Spree of U.S. Corn

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.