Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Record 24.79% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022

Attractive Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: End-user (residential and commercial) & Type (slow charger and fast charger)

Geography: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to increase by 26825.74 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 28.35%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

Regional Market Outlook

The Electric Vehicle Charger Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key market for electric vehicle chargers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The high number of domestic automakers will facilitate the electric vehicle charger market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The key factors for the growth of the EV charger market in APAC are as follows:

High number of domestic automakers

Low-cost market owing to the highly advanced domestic EV models in China, South Korea, and Japan

Joint ventures from top foreign automakers with domestic companies and technology partnerships for entering China, Japan, and South Korea

Aggressive green car policies from governments

Higher development rate of charging infrastructure in Japan and China China had the highest number of electric vehicles in use as of 2020 and is forecasted to continue to produce the most number of electric vehicles in Asia in 2025.

Story continues

Vendor Insights-

The Electric Vehicle Charger Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Driver:

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Trend:

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35% Market growth 2021-2025 26825.74 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



