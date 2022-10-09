U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,630.75
    -22.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,200.00
    -153.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,023.75
    -77.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.00
    -11.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.57
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.10
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9735
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4670
    +0.1370 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,444.38
    +22.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size is expected to reach at USD 182.9 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.2%, Owing to rising adoption of Electric Vehicles

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Oct. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size accounted for USD 17.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 182.9 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2030

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Statistics

  • Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market revenue was worth USD 17.2 billion in 2021, with a 30.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region leads with more than 57% electric vehicle charging infrastructure market share in 2021

  • In 2021, the U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry had a value of over 3 billion.

  • Among charger type, fast charging segment has captured 92% of total market in 2021

  • By application, the commercial sector accounted highest revenue share of over 80% in 2021

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2672

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report Coverage:

Market

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size 2021

USD 17.2 Billion

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Forecast 2030

USD 182.9 Billion

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

30.2%

 

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Base Year

2021

 

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Charger Type, By Connector, By Application, And By Geography

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

AeroVironment, Inc., ABB, BP Chargemaster, ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Eaton Corp., General Electric Company, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., SemaConnect, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tesla, Inc., and Webasto SE.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

Over the past several years, the development of electric vehicles is constantly increasing due to their fuel economy and eco-friendly functionality. The increasing levels of carbon dioxide emissions as well as other hazardous pollutants caused by transportation have necessitated the use of electric mobility. As a result, there is a growing demand for Electrical Vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure in industrial and residential applications. Furthermore, increased collaboration among car makers for charging infrastructure via a monthly subscription is projected to promote electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Growth Factors

  • Rising adoption of electric vehicles mobilities

  • Growing concerns over carbon dioxide emissions

  • Government initiatives and tax breaks to endorse faster setup of EV charging infrastructure

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics

Rapidly expanding electric mobility adoption and sales, as well as the implementation of legislation, incentives, and policies encouraging EV use, such as exemption from registration plate lotteries, admittance to limited traffic areas, and so on, are some of the primary factor driving the EV charging infrastructure market trend. Additionally, collaboration among various vehicle manufacturers, Original equipment manufacturers, as well as charging system developers is driving market expansion.

Additionally, green energy is predicted to play a vital role in both domestic and public Electric vehicle charging. Electric vehicle consumers are very worried about carbon dioxide emissions. Manufacturers are rapidly updating the charging mechanisms utilized in their Electric vehicle charging infrastructure to solve these challenges. This is among the most important elements expected to drive the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market's expansion.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on charging type, connector, and application. By charging type, the segment is separated into slow charger, and fast charger. According to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market forecast, the fast charging category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Moreover, the market is divided into CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System (CCS), and Others, based on the connector. Also, in terms of application, the market is further categorized into commercial, and residential.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Overview

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific Drives The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Followed By Europe

The Asia-Pacific region will lead the electric car charging infrastructure industry in 2021. In the Asia-Pacific area, China is indeed the dominant country. Along with its less integrated automotive industry and the world's biggest EV market, China has one of the most diverse offerings. Geographically, China dominates the electric car charging station market. As EV sales and consumption in the country have expanded, so has the demand for charging stations to serve the country's burgeoning EVs. China boasts the world's largest EV charging infrastructure, with 976,000 charging stations (June 2019). Each month, averages of 11,025 charging units are added. Some of the key Chinese companies engaged in the making and implementation of charging stations are State Grid Corporation of China, Qindao Teld New Energy, Star Charge, & AnYo Charging.

According to the electric vehicle charging infrastructure industry analysis, Europe has the second biggest leading market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The European automobile market is expected to decrease by 22% by 2020. Nonetheless, new electrical vehicle registration more than doubled to 1.4 million, accounting for 10% of total sales. In significant markets, Germany recorded 395 000 new electric automobiles, while France recorded 185 000. Electric cars earned a record-high the market share of 75% in Norway, up about one-third from 2019. According to IEA data, electric car sales in Iceland surpassed 50%, Sweden 30%, and the Netherlands 25%.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2672

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Players

Some of the prominent Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market companies are ABB, BP Chargemaster, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Eaton Corp., Schneider Electric, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Tesla, Inc., SemaConnect, Inc., and Webasto SE.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Strategies

  • In October 2019, Xpeng Motors signed a partnership with TELD, which operates China's largest charging infrastructure and environment. As part of the agreement, Xpeng and TELD would share charge and payment data across the country. Xpeng's APP has access to TELD's 50,000 charging facilities in 183 Chinese cities, letting consumers search for TELD charging facilities via Xpeng's APP or automobiles. A simple code scan can be used to complete payment.

  • In January 2017, Chargemaster officially confirmed a merger with Elektromotive and its affiliate, Charge Your Car. Chargemaster's POLAR clients have now access to more than 5,000 charging sites across the UK as a result of the agreement. Chargemaster, the UK's leading designer and provider of EV charging points, will invest £15 million in additional charging sites and innovative technologies.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

  • What will be the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Automotive Related:

The Global Electric SUV Market size accounted for USD 43 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 320 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Healthcare Logistics Market accounted for USD 77.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 158.5 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Automotive Sunroof Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around USD 38.3 Billion by 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Tesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade

    (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China, according to CPCA data. It set a new record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019, and topped the prior sales record of 78,906 in June, as the U.S. carmaker continues to invest in China production.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • 1 Reason Ford Is a Vastly Overlooked EV Stock

    To become a viable electric vehicle stock, Ford will have to prove one thing, and early signs are positive.

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

    Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

    The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. In the three months to September 30, the company produced 7,363 vehicles, more than the 7,000 anticipated by RBC Capital Markets analysts. When we add these 7,363 units to the 6,954 vehicles that the group had produced between January and June, Rivian has already produced 14,317 cars.

  • Rivian R1T EV pickup review: Why it's the ultimate vehicle, regardless of powertrain

    Rivian is now building its R1Ts, and despite the hiccups they have done the impossible by creating an extremely impressive vehicle from the ground up. But it needs to build them faster, cheaper, and more profitably to sustain itself. Here’s why car and truck fans should root for Rivian to do just that.

  • The Crimean bridge is guarded by fighter jets from the sky, and by divers and fighting dolphins underwater Russian media

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 16:18 The Russian media Meduza called the Crimean Bridge, damaged by the explosion on 8 October, one of the most protected places in the world - it is allegedly guarded from the ground, from the sky, from the sea, and even from underwater and space.

  • Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, truck fleet

    Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it will invest more than 1 billion euros ($974.8 million) over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon. The retailer said the investment was also aimed at spurring innovation across the transportation industry and encouraging more public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). The U.S. online retailer said the investment would help its electric van fleet in Europe more than triple from 3,000 vehicles to more than 10,000 by 2025.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That

    It has been a tough year for crypto mining, but the industry is primed for a rebound soon. Crypto Long & Short is our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be a hot topic for investors, but there are more players than ever to be aware of. While they aren't moneymaking machines yet, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) are cheap for their own reasons. Trucks and SUVs typically have higher margins than cars, Rivian is building a delivery and service fleet without third-party dealers, and it hasn't had to do any advertising.

  • This Perfect Single-Owner Car Collection Is All for Sale at Once

    Three Bugattis, three Group B rally cars, and a Miura SV highlight an all-time great car collection.

  • Rivian recalls 13,000 vehicles due to possible loose fastener

    California-based Rivian is recalling about 13,000 vehicles after it discovered that a fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may not have been "sufficiently torqued" in some vehicles, a company spokesperson said in a statement. Electric vehicle maker has so far produced a total of 14,317 vehicles this year. Rivian notified the affected customers about the recall after it became aware of seven reports potentially related to the structural issue of torqued fastener, the company said.

  • Costco Has Good News for Consumers Seeking Lower Prices

    As the United States heads into the holiday season, the warehouse club has some positve news for its members.

  • The Battle for Control of the Dashboard

    Who controls the ones and zeros that power the software-defined car?

  • The Syclone Offered Performance The Truck Community Just Wasn’t Ready To Receive

    The Syclone was beyond its time!

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While Wall Street Is (Again) Focusing on the Negatives

    After a brief respite in the hope that inflation had peaked, the stock market has taken another tumble recently as Wall Street returned its focus to all the negatives. Three highly resilient companies that some of our contributors believe are great buys amid all the negativity are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): The market goes up and down over time, and there's nothing you can do about that.

  • Here Are the Few Stock-Fund Managers Who Managed to Post Gains Over the Past Year

    The winning manager believes that we’re in the midst of a massive economic and market transformation