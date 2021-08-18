U.S. markets open in 9 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,274.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,014.25
    +16.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.10
    +8.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.76
    +0.17 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6330
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,151.68
    -1,307.55 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.18
    -53.18 (-4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,622.96
    +198.49 (+0.72%)
     

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market worth USD 142.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 37.51% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research Report, System, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 142.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 37.51% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 15.42 Billion in 2020.

Increasing investments by governments across the globe to develop charging infrastructure and incentives offered to buyers will create opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth owing to the high demand for electric vehicles and aggressive reforms from governments of countries like China, Japan, South Korea and their efforts to promote growth of EV Charging infrastructure to make EV charging more accessible. Meanwhile the North American and European markets are growing due to the government initiatives and growing demand for fast charging segment. However, factors like high costs involved in initial investments for fast charging, need for better batteries, charging time of EV vehicles being much higher than fossil fuel vehicles (Specially in case of Level 1 and Level 2 Charging), charging compatablity not being uniform, grid capacity and current trend of pricing of EV being higher than their fossil fuel counterparts could hamper the growth of global EV and electric vehicle charging stations market.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5401


List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research Report are:

  • Siemens

  • Schneider Electric

  • ABB

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co.Inc.

  • Tesla

  • Eaton

  • EVgo Services LLC

  • ChargePointInc.

  • The New Motion B.V.

  • Webasto Group.

Industry News

In August 2020, BYD will launch a mobile charging service, allowing consumers to charge their EVs on the go in emergencies.

In July 2020, ABB began the installation of EV chargers in the Netherlands, with a USD 30 million investment for global demand.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Electric Vehicle Charging Station

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market-5401


The Global Market to be Remain Unaffected by COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on many aspects of life, ranging from consumer products to industrial activity. This pandemic has had an impact on several industries, including automobiles, chemicals, and electronics. Specifically, the automotive and transportation industries are dealing with a slew of issues such as supply chain interruptions, decreased product demand, a scarcity of raw materials, and a slew of others. China's supply chain problems have altered demand for the automotive industry. Commercial vehicle demand is projected to reduce as a result of partial or complete lockdowns of non-essential services.

However, this pandemic has had less of an impact on electric vehicle production since electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and sales originate in China, which has recovered from the pandemic. Globally, the pace of acceptance of electric vehicles is increasing, and many nations, like Canada, Australia, India, and Germany, are making significant investments to encourage the use of electric vehicles. The economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 is overcome with significant investment in charging facilities. The majority of administrations embraced infrastructure rehabilitation as a kind of economic stimulation.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5401


Market Segmentation

The worldwide electric vehicle charging station industry has been segmented based on the charging station, vehicle type, connector type, and installation type.

Based on the vehicle type, the worldwide electric vehicle charging station market has been divided into Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

Based on the charging station, the global electric vehicle charging station market has been segmented into AC charging stations, DC charging, and Inductive charging stations.

Based on the connector type, the global electric vehicle charging station market has been segmented into Chademo, Combined charging system, and Others.

Based on the installation type, the global electric vehicle charging station market has been segmented into residential and commercial.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Dominate the Global Market

The Asia Pacific dominates the global market as a result of strong measures implemented by governments in countries like China, Japan, India, and Singapore.

North America to Capture the Highest Share

Due to the rising demand for electric vehicles, growing GDP, and high employment rates, North America is likely to hold the highest share during the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Research Report: Information By Charging Station (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station and Inductive Charging Station), Connector Type (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System and others), Installation Type (Residential and Commercial), Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)) - Global Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5401


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pence says Taliban takeover of Afghanistan reflects Biden's 'weaknesses'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence diagnosed the situation in Afghanistan as a reflection of President Joe Biden's "weaknesses" and called the Taliban's ascendancy in Kabul the most humiliating foreign policy event since the Iran hostage crisis.

  • Former Ford CEO Weighs In On What's At Stake For Tesla As Autopilot System Investigations Unfold

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday announced it's investigating Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) full-self-driving Autopilot system following a series of collisions between Tesla vehicles and emergency vehicles. The investigation is rather significant as it is set to impact a large number of Tesla vehicles that have been produced, Former Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Mark Fields said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The Tesla models being investigated include those made from 201

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Automaker Hits Resistance At Key Level

    The automaker tried to shift gears after earnings, but Ford stock is hitting resistance at a key level.

  • 20 Most Reliable Cars of 2021

    In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most reliable cars of 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of these cars, and go directly to the 5 Most Reliable Cars of 2021. Buying a new car can often seem to be a daunting task, especially if you are focusing on more […]

  • This Company Lets You Buy A Tesla With Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

    Puerto Rican technology company Bots Inc (OTCMKTS: BTZI) is making Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) a payment option for buying pre-owned Teslas. What Happened: According to the company's press release, it has enabled local car dealerships to start accepting DOGE and other cryptocurrencies as payment. Bots said it moved to offer Dogecoin merchant services after seeing demand from car dealers and manufacturers. Why It Matters: After the crypto boom in 2020, dealerships reportedly recognized that the risin

  • Tesla's 'future holy grail' hits snag with autopilot probe, Wedbush’s Dan Ives explains

    The federal government's investigation into Tesla's (TSLA) Autopilot system following a series of crashes in recent years is a major setback for the car company, one analyst says.

  • The 2022 Toyota GR 86 brings performance to the people

    The sports car market can seem like an exclusive club, one reserved for those with enough extra cash and garage space to make such a highly impractical passion purchase. The Daft Punk-ian "harder better faster stronger" mantra of the sports car industry is great for those with deep enough pockets to participate or for those who enjoy cheering from the sidelines, but anyone looking to get in on the action on the ground floor these days would be hard-pressed to find a sub-$30,000 performance-specific ride that isn't the Mazda Miata. It's why the Introduction of the first-generation Toyota GT 86 (née Scion FR-S) was an important one and why its next iteration, the GR 86, is an exciting prospect: Performance for the people; a sports car for everyone.

  • The Life-Size Toyota Supra GR Model Was Made With 477,000 Legos—and It Actually Runs

    The pixel-like sports car celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Toyota Supra.

  • Surging Container Rates, Semiconductor Shortage Only Blips On Radar For Arrival, ELMS

    Two electric van startups are facing different challenges in the months ahead, but at least one analyst remains supportive of both firms' long-term potential. Electric Last Mile Systems (ELMS) will be first out of the gate with its Class 1 electric van, but shipping costs could alter the pricing dynamics for customers, according to research firm Cowen. Conversely, Arrival(NASDAQ: ARVL) will take longer to bring its vehicles to market, but as a result should avoid the peak of the global semicondu

  • Li Auto Reminds Drivers Autopilot Doesn’t Mean What They Think It Does. Here’s Looking at You Tesla.

    The Chinese EV maker wants the car industry to change the way it talks about autonomous driving technology.

  • 2022 Acura Integra: Everything We Know So Far

    Acura's hatch will return for the first time in more than 20 years.

  • The $2.64 Million Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Has Already Sold Out

    Want one of the 112 examples of Lamborghini's revived Countach supercar? Well, you're too late.

  • Mental health counselors and chaplains meet crew after body parts found in landing gear during Air Force flight from Kabul: Report

    The crew of an Air Force plane, on which human remains were discovered following takeoff from a chaotic scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, reportedly were met by mental health counselors and chaplains after landing.

  • Audi concept car can change shape at the press of a button

    Luxury cars of the future will give you the choice: Drive or sit back and let the car do the driving. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Audi introduced this fascinating concept car last weekend at Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach.The skysphere — spelled with a lowercase "s" — is an electric roadster that transforms into a self-driving vehicle at the push of a button. In Sport mode, it's an exhilarating sports car — with rear-wheel steer

  • Tesla shares plummet after investigation launched into autopilot system following series of fatal crashes

    Shares down 5% as regulator says it will look at similar incidents after 11 reports of collisions with emergency vehicles

  • Aerospace startup Boom Supersonic aims to revive commercial supersonic air travel

    The Boom Overture is expected to fly 65 passengers from New York to London in just over three-and-one-half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and, eventually, San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours. "You know our ultimate goal is high speed flight for everybody," said Blake Scholl, chief executive and founder of Boom.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Tumbling Because Autopilot Is Being Investigated

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into accidents involving Tesla's driver-assistance features. That could cause some stock volatility.

  • ICYMI: Watch the new Nissan Z reveal video on rewind

    The New York Auto Show isn’t happening anymore, but the Nissan Z reveal is going onward anyway. Just as Nissan should for such a grand reveal, it’s streaming the event live on YouTube. For one, Nissan is going to reveal a final name.

  • Porsche previews high-tech, design-led concept it's bringing to Munich

    Porsche will travel to the first edition of the Munich auto show to unveil what it calls a future-oriented concept study. While the full design is still hidden, a preview image published by the firm contains a few valuable hints. Several electric cars appear on Porsche's product timeline, including the second-generation Macan, but we don't think this is an SUV.

  • Renault-Nissan ordered to pay additional wages, despite warning India unit could become 'unviable'

    An Indian arbitrator has issued an order asking Nissan Motor Co to pay its factory workers additional wages, despite warnings from the automaker that a higher payout could make its business "unviable in the long run". Nissan and its union have been locked in an industrial arbitration dispute since July after the two sides failed to reach a mutual agreement over several issues including higher wages. A tribunal has ordered Renault-Nissan to pay its 3,542 workers an average of over 7,100 rupees ($96) a month in backdated dues as interim relief, according to an Aug. 16 order seen by Reuters.