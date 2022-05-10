U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is projected to reach US$ 33, 284 Bn by 2050 | CAGR: 29%: Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica
·9 min read

The growing impetus of the market is attributed to factors such as growing concerns related to carbon emissions, increasing trend of electric vehicle adoption and government regulations and tax exemptions for promoting the use of EVs

New Delhi, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study undertaken by Astute Analytica, the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is registering a growth at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period from 2022-2050. The revenue of the EV charging station market is estimated to rise from US$ 29.25 Bn in 2021 to US$ 33,284 Bn by the end of 2050. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 27.4% over the projection period. With the increasing trend of EV adoption across the globe, the governments as well as the EV manufacturers are focusing on investing in EV charging infrastructure. Electric vehicles require compact EV charging solutions that ensure faster and on-demand charging and robust connectivity to support electric vehicles’ current and future needs.

Request Sample Copy of "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market" Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

The growing impetus of the market is attributed to factors such as growing concerns related to carbon emissions, increasing trend of electric vehicle adoption and government regulations and tax exemptions for promoting the use of EVs. The production of gas-powered vehicles is expected to decrease prominently over the next decade as gas is not a renewable source of energy and doesn’t promote sustainable development. However, electric vehicles are fuel-efficient and low emission vehicles as compared to gas-powered vehicles. Moreover, governments of several countries promote the adoption of electric vehicle, which in turn is expected to propel market growth. Countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, and China have implemented stringent government laws and regulations regarding vehicular emission, under which it is mandatory for the automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies that help to combat high-emission levels emitted by vehicles. They have promoted the growth in this segment by offering incentives, imposing tax rebates, and preferential policies, among others. For instance, in India, state of Maharashtra declared its EV policy in 2021. This policy provides incentives of US$ 65.53 (Rs. 5,000) per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity to all types of electric vehicles buyers. Moreover, several European governments have made long term pledges with compliance targets within a specific timeframe such as ZEV (Zero-Emission Vehicles) mandates and the phase out of internal combustion engine vehicle sales, which is expected to accelerate market growth. However, the high cost associated with setting up EV infrastructure and the emergence of hydrogen cell vehicles is hindering market growth.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

Segmental Analysis:

Slow chargers dominate the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in 2021

Based on charger type, the market is bifurcated into slow charging and fast charging types. The slow charging type holds the highest share in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in 2021. Slow chargers are preferred over fast chargers because slow charging ensure high EV battery life, as slow charging means less heat generation and less damage to the batteries. However, the fast-charging type records the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2050.

DC charging method holds the highest share in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2021

In terms of charging method, the market is divided into AC charging and DC charging. The DC charging method dominates the market in 2021 and registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period. DC fast charging is essential for high mileage/long-distance driving and large fleets. The quick turnaround enables drivers to recharge during their day or on a small break as opposed to being plugged in overnight, or for many hours, for a full charge.

Private charging stations dominate the market in 2021

Based on charging station type, the market is segmented into public, semi-public, and private. Among these, the private station type holds the highest share in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2021 and are estimated to continue their dominance over the projection period. Private charging stations offer more reliable charging services as compared to a public station. For instance, as of 2021, Tesla reported 3,476 supercharging stations. The semi-public segment holds the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Residential application hods the highest share in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2021

In terms of application, the market is divided into residential and commercial applications. The residential segment dominates the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in 2021. EV Charging solution vendors provide easy to install EV chargers for individual houses, housing societies, and residential buildings. Home chargers are well integrated with proper safety features for people and electric vehicles. These chargers are compact, lightweight, have attached AC input cables and DC output cables, and provide flexibility to be used as portable chargers or to be wall mounted.

Asia Pacific is the highest shareholder region in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Asia Pacific dominates the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China accounts for the major share in the Asia Pacific region. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in 2021. Further, governments of countries such as India, Japan, and Nepal are also promoting the adoption of electric vehicles through various policies and regulations.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2021

US$ 29.25 Billion

Market Outlook for 2050

US$ 33,284 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

29%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2050

Top Market Players

ABB Ltd., BP Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint, Inc, and Shell plc, among others.

Segments Covered

By Connector Protocol, By Charger Type, By Charging Method, By Charing Station, By Application, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Customization Options

Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Landscape:

  • ABB Ltd. is an engineering company, with key business segments as power and automation technologies. ABB offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast charging stations with robust connectivity, to innovative on-demand electric bus charging systems under the guidance of ABB Ability solutions.

  • Chargemaster Limited is a supplier of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. It provides charging units for home, business, and public use, and operates its own electric vehicle public charging network.

  • ChargePoint Inc. is a start-up company that designs and builds charging stations for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's branded charging stations are targeted to parking lot owners and municipalities and can be installed in areas like apartment and workplace parking lots as well as along public streets.

  • Efacec Electric Mobility is a provider of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) offering a full range of EV charging solutions including private charging, public charging, quick and ultra-fast charging, as well as wireless charging.

  • Blink Charging Co. is the owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. Blink deploys EV chargers in the most sought-after charging locations like parking facilities, multifamily residences, healthcare, and educational facilities, workplace, and hospitality locations, and more.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market:

By Connector Protocol segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is sub-segmented into:

  • CHAdeMO

  • CCS

  • Others

By Charger Type segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Slow Charging

  • Fast Charging

By Charging Method segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is sub-segmented into:

  • AC Charging

  • DC Charging

By Charging Station Type segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Public

  • Semi-public

  • Private

By Application segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Commercial

    • Hospitality

    • Retail

    • Office Spaces

    • Fleet Stations

      • Public Transport

      • Private Transport

    • Other Public Spaces

  • Residential

    • Single Unit House

    • Multi Dwelling Unit (Apartment Buildings)

By Region segment of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is sub-segmented into:

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • The UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Italy

    • Russia

    • Spain

    • Poland

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • ASEAN

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

  • South America

    • Argentina

    • Brazil

    • Rest of South America

Asia Pacific Marine Battery Market- (By Propulsion Type - Fully Electric, Hybrid and Conventional; By Battery Function - Starting Batteries, Deep-cycle Batteries and Dual-Purpose Batteries; By Battery Design - Solid-state Batteries and Flow Batteries; By Application – Commercial and Defence; By Battery Type - Lead-acid, Lithium and Fuel cell; By Ship Power - <75 KW, 75–150 KW, and Others; By Ship Range - <50 KM, 50-100 KM, and Others; and By Region) - Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast, 2026

Global Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market- (By Vehicle Type – E-bikes, Electric Kick Scooters, Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler; By Usage – Personal and Commercials; By End User – Individuals and Businesses; and By Region) - Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast, 2030

India Bearings Market- (By Product - Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Mounted bearings, Linear bearings and others; By Size - 30 to 40 mm, 41 to 50 mm, 51 to 60 mm and others; By Material – Specialty Steel Alloys, Plastics and Ceramics and By Application – Automotive, Aerospace, Agriculture and others; and By Region) – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@astuteanalytica.com

About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com


