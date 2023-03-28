U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.53
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,439.29
    +7.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,671.67
    -97.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.94
    +0.26 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.10
    +0.29 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.80
    +13.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9340
    -0.6210 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,926.62
    -426.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.28
    +347.60 (+143.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.05
    +8.28 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2023 | North America anticipated to Remain at the Top of the Global Market - Latest InsightAce Analytic Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
·6 min read
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Companies Covered in this Study are ABB (Switzerland), Shell (Netherlands), ChargePoint (U.S.), Tesla (U.S.) and BYD (China)

Jersey City, NJ, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is estimated to reach over USD 239.62 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.94% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), also referred to as a charging station, is a device used to transfer electricity from the electric grid and distribute it to electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles, to charge them. The existence of several local, regional, and international suppliers is what defines the worldwide market for electric vehicle charging stations. The electric vehicle charging stations market is highly competitive, with all participants constantly vying for a larger market share.

High levels of competition, quick technological advancements, frequent changes in governmental rules, and strict environmental standards are just a few of the important things that could limit the market growth for electric vehicle charging stations. Cost, product quality, dependability, and aftermarket services are all areas where the vendors compete. Vendors must offer affordable and effective goods to thrive and survive in a cutthroat market.


Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1657


Recent Developments:

  • In October 2022, the Luxembourg government announced that the first call for projects offering financial aid to businesses engaging in charging infrastructure projects for electric vehicles resulted in 29 projects being chosen.

  • In January 2021, Siemens AG introduced the Sicharge D, a new high-power charger. It has high, scalable charging power that can reach 300 kW. Additionally, the charging station can handle charging currents of up to 1,000 and voltages ranging from 150 to 1,000 volts.

List of Prominent Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Aerovironment Inc.

  • Borgwarner, Inc.

  • BP Chargemaster (Luton, UK)

  • BYD (China)

  • ChargePoint Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Delta Electronics, Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • EVBox (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • General Electric Company

  • Moser Services Group, LLC

  • Plugless Power Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schneider Electric

  • Shell Global

  • ChargePoint (US)

  • Shell International BV

  • Siemens AG,

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Webasto Group


Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1657


Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Specifications

Market size value in 2022

USD 21.94 Bn

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD 239.62 Bn

Growth rate CAGR

CAGR of 30.94 % from 2023 to 2031

Quantitative units

Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Thousand Units) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Historic Year

2019 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023-2031

Report coverage

The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends

Segments covered

Level Of Charging, Charging Point Type, Application, Charging Infrastructure Type, Installation Type, D.C. Fast Charging, IoT Connectivity, Charging Service And Electric Bus Charging Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia


Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the nation is a competitive and collaborative effort between government organizations, major electric vehicle and related system developing companies, automakers, oil companies, electrical utilities, and charging network companies. For instance, Volkswagen invested USD 2 billion in the nation's charging infrastructure in June 2019 and installed 2,800 electric vehicle charging stations in 17 of the largest US cities. Additionally, many European nations are constantly constructing incentive programs to promote the use of electric vehicles throughout the continent.

Additionally, several nations are focusing on raising demand for and awareness of electric vehicles. To meet the ongoing demand for electric vehicles, economies worldwide, including India, have begun concentrating on expanding investments in creating a charging infrastructure. Major market players have started a few strategic initiatives, but they are still in the early stages and focused on a small number of areas. However, it is projected that the strategic efforts will expand over the forecast period. Therefore, it is anticipated that the impact of key companies' strategic initiatives will increase from a moderate level to a high level throughout the projected period.

Challenges:

Different nations' governments have put strict regulations in place that control the placement of charging stations. When installing charging stations, service providers must adhere to specific guidelines. When installing on private property, they need permission from the landowners, the local government to comply with legal requirements, and the utility companies to transfer energy. For instance, to secure permits for the installation of domestic EV charging stations, homeowners or contractors must submit plot designs, electrical load calculations, electrical plans, installation instructions, and charger specs to the local permitting office.

Commercial locations require more complicated installation methods for EV charging stations than residential locations. Permits, community or design standards, electrical source or metering, parking and signage regulations, zoning restrictions, and inspection fees are necessary for a commercial installation. As a result, installing charging stations takes a lot of work due to the length of the value chain.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific electric vehicle charging station market is anticipated to record a substantial market share in revenue and is projected to develop at a high CAGR shortly. A sizeable portion of the electric vehicle charging stations market is in Asia-Pacific. Due to the successful initiatives taken by the governments of nations like China, Japan, India, and Singapore, electric car charging stations are dominating the global industry.

The Asia-Pacific region's nations primarily invest time and resources in creating charging infrastructure and expanding partnerships between automakers and aftermarket technology suppliers. Due to supportive government measures like tax exemptions and other incentives for owners of electric vehicles, the high price is not a deterrent in the area.


Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1657


Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market-

By Level of charging-

  • Level 1

  • Level 2

  • Level 3

By Charging Point Type-

  • AC (Normal Charging)

  • DC (Super Charging)

By Application-

  • Private

  • Public

By Charging Infrastructure type-

  • Normal Charging

  • Type-2

  • CHAdeMO

  • CCS

  • Tesla

  • SC

  • GB/T

By Installation type-

  • Fixed

  • Portable

By DC Fast Charging-

  • Faster Charger

  • Ultra-fast Charger

By IoT Connectivity-

  • Non-Connected Charging Stations

  • Smart Connected Charging Stations (Networked)

By Charging Service-

  • EV Charging Service

  • Battery Swapping Service

By Electric Bus Charging Type-

  • Off-board Top-down Pantograph

  • On-board Bottom-up Pantograph

  • Charging Via Connector

By Region-

North America-

  • The US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe-

  • Germany

  • The UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • South East Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

 Middle East & Africa-

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Makes a Sensational Announcement About the Cybertruck

    This futuristic pickup truck developed by Tesla is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle of the last decade. No vehicle had generated so much excitement, fueled in part by thundering statements from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other top executives. Internet searches related to the Cybertruck are considerable.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • China's Nio opens trial for high-speed EV battery swapping stations

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc began trial operation on Tuesday of faster, more efficient battery swapping stations in China in its push to make battery swapping a viable alternative to rival EV makers' rapid-charging technology. With capacity to store up to 21 battery packs each, Nio's Power Swap Station 3.0 can speed up battery swapping to less than five minutes and lower the service cost per swap, Shen Fei, Nio senior vice president for power management, told reporters at an event in Shanghai last Thursday. Battery swapping allows drivers to replace depleted packs quickly with fully charged packs, rather than plugging the vehicle in to a charging point.

  • Fusion Fuel Inks New 10-Year Hydrogen Purchase Agreement In Portugal

    Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) has signed a ten-year offtake contract with European developer Hydrogen Ventures Ltd for thirty tons of green hydrogen per annum. First orders are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023. The financial terms were not disclosed. The hydrogen will be produced at the company's projects in Evora, Portugal, where Fusion Fuel is expanding its production capacity to roughly 50 tons per annum by year-end. Hydrogen Ventures expects to use the hydrogen f

  • United Airlines' World-Changing Venture May Be Here in 2 Years

    The daughter of Sofia Coppola recently went viral for a TikTok in which she made vodka pasta sauce and casually revealed that she was grounded for trying to use her dad's credit card to charter a helicopter to see a friend. After all, charting a helicopter to travel is something the obscenely wealthy (and generally just obscene) characters from "Succession" do. If all goes well, it looks like air taxis might start hitting the market by 2025, as Archer and United Airlines have announced plans to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago.

  • Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemicals

    A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train, including several carrying hazardous materials, left the tracks around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

  • Here Are the Most Uncomfortable Cars, According to Drivers

    Commenters were invited to sound off about the most uncomfortable cars they've ever driven, and they don't hold back.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.

  • St. Louis sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts, joining other US cities

    The city of St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday it was joining a number of major U.S. cities that are suing Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp for failing to install anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri follows similar actions taken by several U.S. cities to address increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts that use a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Delta passenger arrested for opening plane door then escaping down inflatable slide as plane prepared for takeoff

    The airline said the flight to Seattle was interrupted by an “unruly passenger.”

  • Shell (SHEL) Seeks Investors to Oppose Climate Resolution

    Shell (SHEL) claims that there is no realistic way to reduce emissions immediately. Recommends shareholders to vote against the climate resolution proposal.

  • When life gives you carbon, make Carbonaide

    A mainstay of the construction industry, over 10 billion cubic meters of concrete is used every year. It's also responsible for up to 8% of CO2 emissions: one ton of ordinary Portland cement creates somewhere between 800 and 900 kilograms of CO2 emissions. Finnish startup Carbonaide has just raised €1.8 million (~$1.9 million at today's exchange rate) in seed funding to knock down concrete’s carbon emissions, but not the construction industry.

  • Oxbotica, Google Cloud partner to scale up autonomous software

    Oxbotica and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Tuesday they are partnering up to speed up the deployment of the British self-driving software startup's autonomous software platform to customers around the world. Oxbotica will use Google Cloud infrastructure to create "scalable, safe, and reliable" autonomous driving solutions for its customers in last-mile logistics, agriculture, light industry, and public transport, the companies said. The companies said Oxbotica will use Google Cloud products to develop and test its self-driving technology, including generating digital twins to validate its platform.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • A $24 Billion Wave of Climate Losses Faces Meat and Dairy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7%. Those in North America, including Tyson Foods Inc. and egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc., will be among

  • Euro 7 emissions proposals, the sequel Europe's carmakers don't want to see

    European carmakers are fighting back against proposed emission regulations they argue are too costly, rushed and unnecessary, but which the European Commission says are needed to cut harmful emissions and prevent a repeat of the Dieselgate scandal. European Union countries and lawmakers will negotiate "Euro 7" proposals this year on tighter limits for car emissions - for diesel cars, but not petrol - and for heavy-duty trucks and buses, including nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide. The EU has progressively tightened limits since "Euro 1" in 1992.

  • EU countries approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars

    European Union countries gave final approval on Tuesday to a landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels. The approval from EU countries' energy ministers means Europe's main climate policy for cars can now enter into force - after weeks of delay caused by last-minute opposition from Germany. The EU law will require all new cars sold to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035, and 55% lower CO2 emissions from 2030, versus 2021 levels.

  • Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Enters Into EV Charging Station Installation and Management Agreement With New Supplier "Qovoltis"

    The First Charging Stations Will Be Targeted For The New York City Area, And North Bergen NJ As Well As In Both Arizona California