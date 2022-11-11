Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of Ultra-Fast Charging Crucial for Continued Growth

Company Logo

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022 by Installation Type, Connector Type, Mode Of Charging, Charging Statiom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $5.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. The market is expected to reach $17.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.9%.



Increasing tax incentives and subsidies given to local automakers to produce electric vehicles is driving the demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. Tax incentives and subsidies to the electric vehicle makers is encouraging auto makers to make more Electric vehicle which will generate more demand for EV charging stations. China's subsidy policy caused 53% increase in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles in the country. Electric vehicles sales in China was almost four times the numbers sold in the USA, the growth in sales in China is majorly attributed to the subsidy policies and tax incentives given by the Chinese government.



The limited range of electric vehicles is hindering the Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations market growth. Electric vehicles have a limited range as compared to the traditional internal combustion engine vehicles as due to its limited battery capacity. The electric vehicles can't be used in case of long-distance travel, this causes the slow growth of the electric vehicles. According to a survey conducted by BBC, involves a sample of 10,293 drivers out of which 76% of the drivers said that in a single charge electric vehicle can't travel long distances.



Companies in the industry are increasingly offering ultra-quick charging capabilities of the direct current (DC) to aid performance optimization and ultra-fast-charge. The ultra-quick charging technologies of the direct current (DC) are used in electric vehicle charging stations to transfer current to electric vehicles through DC. DC fast charging or level 3 charging is capable of charging 80% of the electric vehicle battery within 20 minutes.

DC fast charging stations with ultra-quick technology provide high-power DC current up to 120 kW directly into vehicle's battery without passing through any onboard AC/DC converter. The necessary conversion from AC to DC by a convertor done in case of AC charging process can be eliminated. In March 2019, Tesla an American automotive and energy company, launched the next generation super charger V3 with a higher charging capacity (250kW). Greenlots, an electric transportation company, has set plans to deploy 9 DC Fast charging stations across Central Washington. Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network company, installed its first DC Faster charger at Massachusetts, USA and is planning to invest $500 million to outfit the electric charging stations in 484 locations with 2000 DC fast chargers.

Scope



Markets Covered:

1) By Installation Type: Home Charging System; Commercial Charging System

2) By Connector Type: CHAdeMO; CCS; GB/T; Tesla Supercharger; Others

3) By Mode Of Charging: Plug In Charging System; Wireless Charging System

4) By Charging Statiom: Ac Charging Station; Dc Charging Station



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Characteristics



3. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



5. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size And Growth



6. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation

7. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

9. China Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



10. India Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



11. Japan Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



12. Australia Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



13. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



14. South Korea Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



15. Western Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



16. UK Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



17. Germany Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



18. France Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



19. Eastern Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



20. Russia Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



21. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



22. USA Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



23. South America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



24. Brazil Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



25. Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



26. Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



27. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market



29. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Tesla

Chargepoint

Siemens

ClipperCreek

Schneider electric

Eaton

GE

ABB

Aerovironment

SemaConnect

Robert Bosch GmbH

ECOtality

Engie

BP

Shell

Electromotive

Chargemaster

Evgo

EVBox

G2Mobility

Leviton

Delta Electronics Inc.

Evatran group Inc.

Tgood

Delphi automotive LLP

Webasto Group

Alfen

Allego

Blink Charging

Efacec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wjsi4

