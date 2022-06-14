U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market to grow USD 12490 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.5% | Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is segmented by Type (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station) , By Application ( Residential, Commercial) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Autos & Vehicles Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market size is estimated to be worth USD 2419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12490 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.5% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

The growing environmental concerns, high petrol prices, and demand for zero-emission transportation are boosting sales of EVs which will drive the growth of the EV Charging Stations Market.

Favorable government support for charging station infrastructure will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, R&D initiatives and the advent of newer charging technologies will propel the market forward in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16I3940/Global_EV_Charging_Stations_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET

As the global economy faces a highly uncertain war-like situation with rising gas and petrol prices consumers are transitioning into EVs. The concerns regarding climate change are increasing as corporations are setting up net zero emission targets to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles is encouraging EV manufacturers to create requisite charging infrastructure for supporting the increasing sales. Greater vehicle range and advances in battery technology have made mass electrification of vehicles mainstream. This will create lucrative opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market.

The installation of charging stations are being subsidized wholly or partially by governments around the world. Direct investments are being made to install convenient, affordable, and publicly accessible charging stations in strategic locations across entire cities. Moreover, authorities have launched incentives for EV owners to install charging points directly in their homes, apartment blocks, and other retail establishments. Local governments are encouraging installation near malls, downtown corridors, and important commercial spaces. This in turn will boost the growth of the EV Charging Stations Market.

Several technological innovations are ongoing to improve the capacity of electric charging infrastructure. Highly populated countries like China are investing in battery swap technology due to a lack of equitable access to charging points. Instead of finding a nearby charging station, or refueling hassles that take over an hour one can simply swap rented batteries in five minutes. Moreover, continuous drop in battery costs and newer research into alternative battery technology such as graphene or sulfide-based solid-state parts have the potential to solve issues related to range anxiety. Ultrafast charging or superchargers are already being implemented to rack up the battery levels within minutes thereby ensuring time savings for EV owners. On-the-go charging is now possible without the need for standing in queues. In addition to it, V2G charging or vehicle-to-grid charging is gaining prominence. It is a two-way energy exchange between the vehicle and the grid. Unutilized energy can be fed back into the grid whenever the vehicle is not operating thereby reducing strain. The excess stored energy can be utilized in other areas without the need for any capital or operating costs. Such exciting developments will drive the growth of the EV Charging Stations Market during the forecast period.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16I3940/global-ev-charging-stations

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the residential segment will dominate in the EV Charging Station Market Share due to rising sales of EVs and favorable government support for charging infrastructure.

Based on region, Asia-pacific will grow the highest in the EV Charging Station Market Share due to the rising EV market in emerging economies like China due to strong government backing. Europe comes second.

Inquire for Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-16I3940/Global_EV_Charging_Stations_Market

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET SEGMENTATIONS

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segment By Type

  • AC Charging Station

  • DC Charging Station

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segment By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Major Players

  • ABB

  • erovironment

  • Chargepoint

  • Engie

  • Tesla

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Efacec

  • EVGO

  • Leviton

  • Alfen

  • Allego

  • Blink Charging

  • Clipper Creek

  • Semaconnect

  • Tgood

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-16I3940/Global_EV_Charging_Stations_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-16I3940&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

-  The global EV Charging Cables market size is estimated to be worth USD 618.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3672.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period.

-  The global wireless electric vehicle charging market size was valued at USD 7.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 210.1 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2030.

-  The global Electric Car market size is projected to reach USD 597340 Million by 2027, from USD 154350 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 5616.4 Million by 2028, from USD 1250.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2022-2028.

-  The global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 162.34 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 802.81 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6%.

-  The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size is projected to reach US$ 27690 million by 2027, from US$ 10000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027.

-  The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

-  The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market size was valued at USD 5560.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7618.5 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

-  The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.52 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

-  The global Electric Scooter market size is estimated to be worth USD 5703.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7384.9 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

-  The global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 2426.4 Million by 2028, from USD 1176.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Electric Bus market size is estimated to be worth USD 12870 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22670 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

-  The global Electric Vehicle Powertrain market size is estimated to be worth USD 2628.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4432.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.1% during the review period.

-  The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach US$ 178560 million by 2027, from US$ 101270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

-  The global electric motor market size was valued at USD 106.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 207.3 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

-  The global Electric Aircraft market size is projected to reach USD 9566 Million by 2027, from USD 6753.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

-  The global E-bikes market was valued at USD 40.3 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 118.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

-  The global micromobility market size was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Leasing Service Market Research Report 2022

-  The global Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 153000 Million by 2027, from USD 43200 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports 
sales@valuates.com  
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com  
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports  
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-to-grow-usd-12490-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-31-5--valuates-reports-301567670.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

