U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,064.00
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.00
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.49
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1020
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,939.91
    -465.43 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.06
    -15.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market | $ 37.69 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 37.69 billion is expected in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The advances in EV batteries and associated technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43129

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market in the renewable electricity industry include A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market size

  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market trends

  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market industry analysis

The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The decline in EV lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities. However, safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Battery Separator Market - Global battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Battery Recycling Market - Global battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) battery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors

Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Battery type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Battery type

  • Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Battery type

Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A123 Systems LLC

  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.

  • BYD Company Ltd.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • EnerSys

  • Exide Technologies

  • GS Yuasa International Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-vehicle-battery-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-ev-battery-market---37-69-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301347629.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Zcash Founder Praises Proof-of-Stake, Sees New System as a Greener Future

    Zcash founder Zooko Wilcox says Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can be a solution to pricey transactions and environmentally resource-heavy practices with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) model.

  • Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    A $10,000 stake is a tidy sum to invest in the stock market, and one that could multiply over time to create serious wealth. Investing in the S&P 500 is a great way to safeguard your funds, and I would suggest that in addition, you invest some of your $10,000 in growth stocks that have a chance of beating the market in the long term. In that regard, two of my favorites are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR).

  • NC county school board member blames unmasked ‘illegal aliens’ for COVID rise

    The remarks came during a discussion about the board’s previous vote to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.

  • Why BP Stock Is Up By 6% Today

    The stock is trying to settle above $25.50.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Senvest Management

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Richard Mashaal’s Senvest Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Mashaal’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Richard Mashaal’s Senvest Management. Richard Ron Mashaal founded Senvest […]

  • Marvel confirms ‘What If…?’ connects to the rest of the MCU

    When Marvel first started sharing trailers for What If…?, we had questions. Mostly, we really wanted to know whether or not the series would have a direct link to the MCU. Not only is What If…? animated, but it also explores alternate realities from the ones we have seen on screen. It was easy to … The post Marvel confirms ‘What If…?’ connects to the rest of the MCU appeared first on BGR.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%