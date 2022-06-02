U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,804.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,565.50
    +14.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.35
    -2.91 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0430
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,775.92
    -2,128.07 (-6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.95
    -35.26 (-5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,339.72
    -118.17 (-0.43%)
     

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Size to grow by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by the Increasing Number of M & A and Strategic Partnerships to Drive Market | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is expected to increase by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request the Latest sample report 

The competitive scenario provided in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE are among some of the major market participants.

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity, and innovative on-demand electric bus charging systems.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing number of m and a and strategic partnerships has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in EV charging infrastructure might hamper the market growth.  The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market, and vendors.

Related Reports:

  • The automotive refrigerant market share is expected to surge by 486.36 thousand units by 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 5.57%. Download a sample now!

  • The automotive window power sunshade market share is expected to increase to USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%. Download a sample now!

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.45

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Related Reports:
(WRITERS)

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 AC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 DC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 ChargePoint Inc.

  • 10.5 ENGIE EPS SA

  • 10.6 EV Safe Charge Inc.

  • 10.7 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 10.8 LS Power Development LLC

  • 10.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Tesla Inc.

  • 10.12 Webasto SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-station-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-15-81-billion-from-2021-to-2026driven-by-the-increasing-number-of-m--a-and-strategic-partnerships-to-drive-market--technavio-301557889.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night. "The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells staff to return to the office or leave

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk's ultimatum to staff.

  • Elon Musk says workers should return to the office or quit. It’s a big gamble: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • 'Played Out' Pinterest Prone to a Preliminary Pickup

    Pinterest Inc. was downgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday but the technical picture is mixed with different short-term and longer-term patterns. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a long decline matching the price direction. Recently the OBV line shows a choppy sideways pattern.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Biden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGaz

  • Oil Slides as Report Says Saudi Arabia Prepared to Boost Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $113 a barrel following a report that Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more should Russian output decline substantially due to financial sanctions because of the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts

  • Elon Musk wants Tesla staff to return to office, but 52% of global workforce would rather take a pay cut than come back

    And 64% of employees would look for a new job if their employer forced them to return to the office full-time, research shows.

  • Will OPEC+ fill the gap as Russian oil output falls? Don’t count on it.

    Talk of a deal that would let other OPEC+ producers make up the supply gap left by Russian crude is putting a lid on oil prices. It will take more to bring them down.

  • Salesforce Earnings Offer a Warning Sign for Cloud Stocks

    Investors are cheering Salesforce's latest results, but there was a potential red flag for other highly valued cloud stocks.