Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Size to grow by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by the Increasing Number of M & A and Strategic Partnerships to Drive Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is expected to increase by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE are among some of the major market participants.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity, and innovative on-demand electric bus charging systems.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing number of m and a and strategic partnerships has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in EV charging infrastructure might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Geography

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market, and vendors.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.45 Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

