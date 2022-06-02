Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Size to grow by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by the Increasing Number of M & A and Strategic Partnerships to Drive Market | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is expected to increase by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market during the forecast period.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Scope
The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report covers the following areas:
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Industry Analysis
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Vendor analysis
The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE are among some of the major market participants.
ABB Ltd. - The company offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity, and innovative on-demand electric bus charging systems.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing number of m and a and strategic partnerships has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in EV charging infrastructure might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Type
Geography
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market, and vendors.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 15.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.45
Performing market contribution
APAC at 63%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 AC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 DC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 ChargePoint Inc.
10.5 ENGIE EPS SA
10.6 EV Safe Charge Inc.
10.7 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
10.8 LS Power Development LLC
10.9 Schneider Electric SE
10.10 Siemens AG
10.11 Tesla Inc.
10.12 Webasto SE
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
