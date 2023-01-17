Electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size to grow by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is estimated to increase by USD 15.81 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market

Global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers EV charging solutions, including compact and high-quality AC wallboxes and reliable DC fast charging stations with robust connectivity.

ChargePoint Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle charging stations that are designed using cutting-edge hardware technology to be safe and reliable while offering drivers a user-friendly, premium charging experience.

EV Safe Charge Inc. - The company offers EV charging solutions for a wide range of commercial property needs, including fleet operations, offices, retail, hospitality, multi-unit residential, and industrial.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle charging stations such as Evr-Green Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station.

Vendor landscape –

The global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the market are ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE and others.

The market has category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. It is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles. High product differentiation, collaborative product development between buyers and vendors, and moderate capital investments have increased the entry of new players in the global EV charging station market. In addition, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to attract well-established EV charging stations to enter the market, which will intensify the competition further.

Global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market - Customer landscape

Global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market - Segmentation assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (AC and DC).

The AC segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the advantages of AC charging stations, including low set-up, installation, and maintenance costs. Moreover, AC charging stations require less infrastructure. The demand for PHEVs in emerging markets will also drive the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market.

APAC will account for 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key country for the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as high sales of BEVs and PHEVs in countries such as China, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

Global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2019, ABB acquired a majority stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. (Chargedot). In October 2019, ChargePoint entered into an agreement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends – The increasing number of launches in the field of EV charging solutions is a key trend in the market. Many prominent vendors have showcased or launched advanced EV chargers in the last few years. For instance, in March 2022, EVI Technologies announced the launch of its mobile application that helps locate nearby EV charging stations. Similarly, in December 2020, Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. announced the launch of the IONiX Pro Smart Station, an EV charging solution. Thus, the increasing number of EV charging solution launches will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The lack of standardization in EV charging infrastructure is challenging the growth of the market. The absence of universal standards for EV chargers leads to a lack of uniformity in EV charging infrastructure. For instance, Japan has the CHAdeMO standard for EV charging, while CCS is the standard in European countries, the US, and South Korea. Thus, the presence of different standards for EV charging infrastructure may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 137 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 20.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., ENGIE EPS SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., LS Power Development LLC, Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect Inc., Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

