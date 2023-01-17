Electric Vehicle (EV) Platform Market Estimated to Reach Revenue of US$ 65.5 Billion by the End of 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global electric vehicle (EV) platform market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031. The EV platform is a charging station consisting of underbody components and suspension. The vehicle's body and chassis are merged into the flooring, thereby ensuring that the EV remains lightweight. Increase in adoption of EVs across the world is projected to be a key factor propelling global electric platform (EV) platform industry.

Customizable EV platforms are being designed, modified, and constructed to support different EV models. EVs have now become more affordable owing to this technology. Customized EV platforms have low material cost offering superior performance. This is because modular electric vehicle platforms are designed, built, and modified for accommodating different variety of electric car models. Low operational and maintenance costs of EVs are projected to increase sales. This presents significant business opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) platform market owing to the projected increase in the sales rate of EVs in the next few years.

According to TMR report, the global electric vehicle (EV) platform market stood at US$ 7.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 65.5 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in government support to set up charging stations for EVs is projected to bolster market expansion in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Imposition of Regulations on Internal Combustion Engines: Governments across the world have imposed strict emission standards on vehicles to minimize the harmful effects of exhaust fumes. Deployment of federal regulations that restrict gasoline and diesel-powered automobiles is one of the primary reasons for customers' shift toward EVs. This is projected to create significant business opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) platform market during the forecast period.

Continuous Efforts in R&D to Lower Cost of Battery for EVs: The need for long lasting battery backup when the EV is on road is increasing as all EVs run on batteries. Rise in demand for zero-emission vehicles is projected to bolster the need for batteries in vehicles. This, in turn, is likely to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) platform market during the forecast period. Most manufacturers of the EV platform are investing significantly in research & development of better battery performance and battery packs that are affordable. This is likely to augment the global market for EV platform during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand for zero-emission vehicles is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period

Increase in adoption of new technologies for emission control is likely to augment the need for EV platform, thereby driving the global market

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for dominant share of the global electric vehicle (EV) platform market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period owing to the presence of major vehicle manufacturers and OEMs in the region.

Expansion of production units and increase in focus on technological advancements in the EVs industry are projected to drive the electric vehicle (EV) platform market development during the forecast period

Key Players

Notable players in the global electric vehicle (EV) platform market are Zoyte, Volvo Cars, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Rivian, Nissan Motor Corporation, Kia America Inc., JAC Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Mercedes-Benz Group, Byton, BYD Company, BMW AG, BAIC Group, Tesla, Chery, Faraday &Future, Inc., Geely Auto, Honda Motor, and Fisker, Inc.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Platform Market Segmentation

Component

Chassis

Battery

Suspension System

Steering System

Drivetrain

Vehicle Interior

Others

Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (EV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV)

Platform

P0

P1

P2

P3

P4

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Duty Truck

Bus & Coach

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

