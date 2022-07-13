U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.28
    -54.52 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.57
    -457.76 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,108.14
    -156.59 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.86
    -16.33 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.63
    -0.21 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0230
    +0.0650 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6700
    +0.8480 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.12
    -524.61 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.59
    -5.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.73
    -73.13 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Electric vehicle fast-chargers now open at 16 ONroute locations on Highways 401 and 400

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CDNAF
  • CDNTF
  • HRNNF

-Charge up your summer road trip with Ivy at ONroute-

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Electric vehicle (EV) drivers can now charge at 16 ONroute locations along the province's busiest highways just in time for road trip season, thanks to an agreement announced last year between Ivy Charging Network and ONroute and its partners, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), the Ministry of Transportation and Natural Resources Canada.

Electric vehicle fast-chargers now open at 16 ONroute locations on Highways 401 and 400 (CNW Group/Ivy Charging Network)
Electric vehicle fast-chargers now open at 16 ONroute locations on Highways 401 and 400 (CNW Group/Ivy Charging Network)

Each of Ivy's ONroute Charge & Go locations has between two and four chargers to serve EV drivers, with the possibility of further expansion, supporting the charging needs of all current EV models, including charging ports for Tesla drivers.

In February 2020, Natural Resources Canada, through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, invested $8 million to help build the Ivy Charging Network.

EV drivers can learn more about Ivy by visiting ivycharge.com or downloading the company's app. In addition, Ivy is offering EV drivers a chance to win free fast charging for a year. Visit chargeandwin.ca for contest details.

Quick Facts

  • Ivy Charging Network has installed 58 level 3 fast-chargers at 16 ONroute locations, offering charging speeds up to 150 kWs, delivering up to a 100 km charge in 10 minutes.

  • Ivy will open at the Trenton North and South ONroute locations by the end of this month and at the Barrie and King City locations by the end of 2022. Fast-chargers will be installed at the remaining three ONroute locations by 2025.

  • This partnership is part of CTC's ongoing expansion of EV charging infrastructure across Canada.

  • Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

Quotes

"We are excited to deliver on our commitment of bringing Ivy's trusted and reliable Charge & Go fast-charger network to Ontario's busiest routes in time for EV drivers to enjoy their summer road trips with confidence and ease. Through this partnership and the funding provided by Natural Resources Canada, we're ending range anxiety by providing reliable charging at convenient and accessible locations on Highway 401 and 400," said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network.

"This partnership supports our travelers' charging needs at their local ONroute. This summer, stop in to charge-up for the next leg of your journey and discover that ONroute is more than you remember," said Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute.

"Automotive is a heritage business for Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), and for 100 years, we have been proud to help Canadians move across our country. We're building on our commitment to provide convenient Electric Vehicle (EV) charging locations to make life in Canada better for our EV customers," said Micheline Davies, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Canadian Tire Corporation. "By the end of 2022, CTC and its partners will operate one of the largest retail networks of EV fast-charging stations in Canada, with over 140 sites, including the EV fast-charging stations at 16 ONroute locations along the 400-series highways in Ontario."

"Happy EV Week, Canada. Our government is making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers across the country will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

"Our government is committed to supporting innovative, green infrastructure projects that bring Canada's transportation sector closer to a competitive net-zero future. These chargers built through the NRCan funding are helping us create a better and brighter future through greener transportation while meeting the evolving energy needs of EV drivers today and in the future," said Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge.

"We know that electric vehicles are the cars of the future. That's why Ontario is putting shovels in the ground to build critical infrastructure that will boost EV ownership, support Ontario's growing EV manufacturing industry and reduce emissions," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "With EV fast chargers now available at 16 ONroute stations along our province's busiest highways, it's even more convenient than ever for drivers and families to grab a coffee or a meal while charging their car."

"This milestone will greatly benefit current and future electric vehicle owners in Ontario by providing convenient, public access to fast and reliable charging," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. "Our government's plan to build Ontario includes infrastructure that will support a greener future for Ontario drivers and further strengthen Ontario's electric vehicle industry."

"The Ontario government is working hard to provide people more options on the cars that they use, and these charging stations are a big step forward on that goal," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil. "We're making life more affordable by decreasing the gas tax and bringing jobs to Ontario by partnering with manufacturers right next to us at the Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston to build electric vehicles. These charging stations are another landmark in getting it done for the drivers of Ontario."

About Ivy Charging Network:

Ivy Charging Network is building one of Ontario's largest and most connected electric vehicle charging networks through its Charge & Go level 3 and Park & Charge level 2 networks. The company opened its first Charge & Go location in 2019 and once complete, will connect Ontario from north to south and east to west. Each Charge & Go and Park & Charge location have multiple chargers all designed to make charging easy, reliable and seamless. Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation with additional funding provided by Natural Resources Canada.

Our website is ivycharge.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @ivycharge and LinkedIn at Ivy Charging Network.

About ONroute:

ONroute is the proud operator of 23 convenient plazas located along Highways 400 and 401 in Ontario. Our locations are designed to provide travellers with fresh and exciting food and beverage options, gas, and other amenities that improve your travel experience. Each of our locations offers world-class franchise food brands, 24-hour washroom facilities, and convenient 24-hour food market, free Wifi and great customer service.

About Canadian Tire Corporation:

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

SOURCE Ivy Charging Network

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c6563.html

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Twitter says Musk’s fake account asks aimed to ‘tank’ the deal

    Twitter says Elon Musk is trying to 'tank' the CEO's $44 Billion deal to buy the social network.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.