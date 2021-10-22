U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,485.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,425.50
    -53.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.10
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +11.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.14
    -0.35 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3802
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7810
    -0.2070 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,261.37
    -2,777.34 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.58
    -32.06 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.25
    +30.95 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Electric Vehicle Fluids Market worth $8,644 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electric Vehicle Fluids Market by Product Type (Engine oil, Coolants, Transmission Fluids, and Greases), Vehicle type (On-highway vehicle, Off-highway vehicle), Propulsion Type (Hybrid EV, Battery EV), Fill Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Electric Vehicle Fluids market is projected to reach USD 8,644 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.2% from USD 749 million in 2021. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is the major driver of the Electric Vehicle Fluids market. A specific fluid requirement in EVs is also one of the other driving factors for electric vehicle fluids as an ICE's motor differs greatly from EV motors and thus, needs fluids, which cater to totally different functions than that in the n the ICEs. With the growing concern over tailpipe emissions and their harmful effects on the environment, stringent standards for carbon dioxide and pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, unburned hydrocarbons, and particulates have been put in place, resulting in hybrid and full EVs no longer being seen as uncommon, but the standard for the future.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167455899

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Fluids Market"
304 – Tables
58 – Figures
276 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-fluids-market-167455899.html

Electric vehicle fluids are substances or materials, which are used for lubricating and improving the thermal performance of electric vehicles. They are manufactured using base oils and additives with respect to different applications. They perform different functions in electric vehicles, such as regulating the battery and other electronic components, temperature, and noise and vibration reduction. The most commonly used electric vehicle fluids include engine oil, coolants, transmission fluids, greases, and brake fluids, among others.

The hybrid EV segment accounted for the larger market share in 2020; however, the Battery EV segment is expected to account for the larger share by 2030. Europe is the largest electric vehicle fluids market, followed by APAC and North America. Stringent mandates by governments are a major opportunity for electric vehicle fluids manufacturers. Emission of carbon from ICE vehicles is now treated as a significant threat by governments in many countries. Thus, the gradual tightening of fuel economy and tailpipe CO2 standards have augmented the role of EVs to meet the standards. Government initiatives pertaining to EVs, such as investment in infrastructure, tax rebates, and others, also act as a major opportunity for the growth of the electric vehicles and the electric vehicle fluids market.

"The hybrid EV segment accounted for the larger market share in 2020 during the forecast period"

Battery EVs do not require a gasoline engine, which requires fuel and routine maintenance. Though battery EVs require less EV fluids than the hybrid ones, the large-scale production of battery EVs in comparison to Hybrid EVs is expected to lead to the demand for EV fluids during the forecast period. The prices of batteries for EVs are decreasing due to the advancements in technology, which are expected to result in the reduced overall prices of BEVs

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=167455899

"Europe accounted for the largest market share in Electric Vehicles Fluid market in 2020, in terms of value."

Europe led the electric vehicle fluids market with a share of 44.7%, in terms of value, in 2020 due to high prices and the high number of hybrid vehicles produced and sold in Europe, which requires more electric vehicle fluids than battery vehicle fluids. The high price of engine oil in comparison to other fluids, which are used in hybrid electric vehicles, is one of the major reasons for the largest market share of Europe in 2020. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market by 2030, mainly due to the expected high demand for electric vehicles in the region and the higher number of electric vehicles available for service fill during the forecast period. The High demand for electric vehicles in Europe due to government regulations and investments, subsidies, tax rebates, and others are supporting the growth of electric vehicle fluids in the region.

The major electric vehicle fluids market in Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden among others. Europe has stringent emission regulation standards. The governments of the European countries are providing significant incentives to promote electric vehicles. As a result, the demand for electric vehicles has increased significantly in the region. The region is home to manufacturers such as Renault, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. Europe has set a very ambitious goal of reducing 80% CO2 emissions by 2050 and has created a roadmap for the same. The governments of various countries in Europe are subsidizing electric vehicle infrastructure, and the focus is expected to continue to be on electric vehicles in the long run.

The electric vehicle fluids market has a high degree of competition. The key players in this market are Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), BP plc. (UK), TotalEnergies SE (France), FUCHS Petrolub AG (Germany), Petronas (Malaysia), ENEOS Corporation (Japan), Repsol S.A. (Spain), Valvoline Inc. (US), and PTT (Thailand), among others. The leading players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as new product launches and expansions to retain their position in the market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=167455899

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Functional Fluids Market by Type (Process Oil, Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid, Metal Working Fluid, Heat Transfer Fluid, and Others) & by Application (Industrial, Construction, Transportation, and Others) - Global Trends and Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/functional-fluids-market-175554096.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electric-vehicle-fluids-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electric-vehicle-fluids.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-fluids-market-worth-8-644-million-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301406510.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Tesla's autonomy program will 'drive the stock higher:' Analyst

    Tesla's (TSLA) record profits for the 4th quarter are sending shares toward record highs. The next catalyst to take the stock up could be the electric vehicle giant's autonomous program, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • ReconAfrica Successfully Completes the First Seismic Program in the Kavango Basin, N.E. Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) announce the completion of the first seismic acquisition program ever conducted in the Kavango Basin, in northeast Namibia.

  • What Makes Tesla Worth $900 Billion? How One Analyst Gets There.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says Tesla is worth $175 billion for every million vehicles it sells in 2030, and he see it hitting 5.8 million vehicles by then.

  • 2 Companies Accelerating the Race Toward EVs

    Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the multinational owner of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, and many other car brands, announced plans for a new North American EV battery factory. Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer now allied with EV start-ups Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), showed the world a trio of EV prototypes. The partnership plans to launch a joint venture making 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of EV batteries yearly.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • Electrified cars hit almost a fifth of EU Q3 vehicle sales

    Nearly one in five vehicles sold in the European Union in the third quarter was an electrified model as sales continued to soar while fossil-fuel cars slumped, according to sales data released on Friday by a trade organization. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, which represents major European car, truck, van and bus makers, said that battery electric and plug-in hybrid model sales across the European Union made up just under 19% of all sales. Battery electric vehicle sales jumped nearly 57% to more than 212,000 units, while plug-in hybrid models rose nearly 43% to more than 197,000 units.

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Six more curbside EV charging stations coming to central city

    EVgo’s pilot program to install curbside chargers on city property launched in Sacramento in 2019, at Southside Park.

  • Volkswagen's main plant producing fewest cars since 1958, source says

    Volkswagen has produced just 300,000 cars at its main Wolfsburg plant so far this year, a company source with knowledge of the matter said, the lowest figure since 1958 and far behind its average output before the pandemic. The plant, which makes cars from the Golf, Tiguan, and Seat brands among others, produced an average of 780,000 vehicles per year in the past decade and the company said in 2018 it aimed to boost this figure to a million. Volkswagen has previously said it would have a production shortfall in the high hundreds of thousands due to a lack of semiconductors, a problem plaguing automakers worldwide which the company expects to last well into 2022.

  • NTSB probe finds a driver was behind the wheel during fatal Texas Tesla crash

    A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April near Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Arrival Stock, and 1 Reason to Avoid

    After Tesla's success, enthusiastic investors are looking for the next big thing in electric vehicles. One promising electric vehicle start-up is Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL). Let's discuss the top three reasons to buy Arrival stock, and one reason to avoid it.

  • Chip crunch to cut Renault's 2021 output by 500,000 cars

    LONDON (Reuters) -Renault said on Friday it would cut output by 500,000 cars this year, more than double its previous forecast due to a crippling global semiconductor shortage, but maintained its profit outlook helped by higher car prices and cost cuts. During a presentation to analysts, Renault Chief Financial Officer Clotlide Delbos said the carmaker's visibility on the chip shortage in the fourth quarter was "still very poor because the information coming from suppliers is very unreliable." Delbos said the chip shortage should ease a little by the end of the year with the end of a COVID-19 lockdown in Malaysia, central to global chip supplies, but said it would remain constrained throughout much of 2022.

  • Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau's demand for faster emissions cuts

    Canada's oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic. Suncor Energy, the second-largest Canadian crude producer, says it remains focused on cutting emissions by 2030, not 2025 as the Canadian government will require. "Honestly, 2025 is going to be tough," Martha Hall Findlay, Suncor's Chief Sustainability Officer, told Reuters.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Ford: EV Investments Set to Drive Further Growth

    Over the next decade the electric vehicle story is expected to unfold, in the process revolutionizing the auto industry as we know it. EV start-ups are popping up like weeds, attuned to this new opportunity. However, it is not just upstarts looking to ride this secular trend, legacy auto makers have realized where the puck is going and are chasing it down. Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth sees one auto giant as exceptionally well-positioned to use this new world order to its advantage, and this wil

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Fund Advisor Presses ESG Issues Ahead Of Rivian IPO?

    Should you buy Rivian stock after the much-hyped Rivian IPO debuts? A fund advisor urges Rivian to address ESG issues.