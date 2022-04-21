U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,495.50
    +40.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,333.00
    +254.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,180.25
    +175.50 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.60
    +20.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.14
    +0.95 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.10
    -16.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    -0.61 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -1.44 (-6.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1920
    +0.2650 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,480.82
    +372.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.72
    +22.74 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,645.62
    +16.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Electric Vehicle Market worth 39,208 thousand units by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electric Vehicle Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD), Vehicle Top Speed (<125 mph, >125 mph), Charging Point Type, Vehicle Connectivity, End Use, Region - Global Forecast 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Electric Vehicle Market size is projected to grow from 8,151 thousand units in 2022 to reach 39,208 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Factors such as growing demand zero emissions commuting and governments supporting low emission vehicles through subsidies & tax rebates have led to automakers adopting to EV's and growth of Electric Vehicle Market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Market"

262 – Tables

104 – Figures

324 – Pages

Growing concerns over increased pollution by the automotive industry is the prime reason government bodies are promoting zero emission vehicles over Petrol or Diesel ones. People have recognized the need for promoting zero emission vehicles to reduce the increasing pollution. To attract and encourage people to buy EV's, government bodies of different countries are introducing lucrative schemes and incentives that include formidable discounts, lower vehicle acquisition taxes, lower road taxes for zero emission vehicles etc.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209371461

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the forecast.

This report maps the EV market in the Asia Pacific region for China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The region is home to some of the fastest-developing economies, such as China and India. The governments of these emerging economies have recognized the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Market and, hence, have taken different initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture electric vehicles in domestic markets. China for instance is investing significantly in the production of both electric passenger as well as commercial vehicles, with export plans. OEMs such as BYD plan to open plants in other parts of the world to manufacture electric buses and electric trucks to meet regional demand. The country supports EV usage by offering a subsidy for buying EVs. The country is also encouraging manufacturers to develop better EV technology. Various EV charging stations are set up across the country due to the subsidy for setting up EV infrastructure. The country has promoted the development and use of EV buses and trucks. In 2020, a low-cost EV passenger car, Wulin Hongguang Mini EV, was developed in China, costing less than USD 5,000. The vehicle sold majorly in the domestic market, but its gross sales were the second highest of the total EV sales for 2020 and 2021. There was a major growth in the Chinese EV market due to the growing demand for mini EVs in 2021, speeding up the country's plans to have 20% of all vehicles sold as electric by 2025. According to various official estimates, the EV market share is expected to be around 30-35% of the total vehicle market by 2025.

Japan is also developing its EV infrastructure along with various OEMs in the region, developing BEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs for the market. It showcased all FCEV use during the Tokyo Olympics. South Korea plans to speed up the EV demand in the country. OEMs such as Hyundai and Kia are undertaking efforts to introduce high-performance EVs in the market. Various top European and American OEMs also cater to the Asian EV market on an increasing scale. These factors are expected to drive the Electric Vehicle Market in the Asia Pacific region. Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam have also started working to reduce their vehicle emissions and shift to the use of EVs.

MEA is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast.

The Middle East and African region have started giving importance to the Electric Vehicle Market in the recent past. The governments of countries like UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Cyprus have been working on growing their EV adoption and EV charging stations across the region. These countries have provided incentives for EV buyers. Companies like Tesla, Geely, Toyota, Volkswagen and Nissan have been leading the market in this region. A large part of the EV's sold in this region are bought from China and Europe. Due to the low power prices in these regions, the fuel cost for EV's comes down drastically, but the vehicle ownership costs make up for much of the difference. There is an advantage for use of EV's in middle east: the urban areas are much closer together and an 80% charge on a decent EV can get you around wherever you need to go within the states. The rising disposable income of people in this region along with the need for emission reduction has led to an increase in EV demand since the last few years. UAE for instance plans to add over 42,000 EV's in the country by 2030. The country also plans to be among the world leaders to develop charging stations in the region. The country plans to give free EV charging till 2025 to promote the EV market.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209371461

The Passenger cars segment is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period.

Passenger cars account for the largest share of the Electric Vehicle Market. The demand for passenger cars has increased due to the increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles along with government incentives, regulations, and subsidiaries. The electric passenger car is the largest segment in the EV market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market are the availability of a wide range of models, upgraded technology, increasing customer awareness, and availability of subsidies and tax rebates. Major EV manufacturers such as Tesla, Volkswagen AG, SAIC Motors, BYD, Stellantis, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, GWM, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, GM, etc., are strong players in the market. These companies have a strong market for their EVs around the world. In 2021, the bestselling passenger electric cars were Tesla Model 3, SAIC Hongguang Mini EV, Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4, BYD Qin Plus PHEV, Li Xiang One PHEV, BYD Han EV, BYD Song Pro Plus PHEV, Changan Benni EV, Volkswagen ID.3, Renault Zoe, GAC Aion S, Chery eQ, Kia Niro EV, Nissan Leaf, GW Black Cat, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Kona EV, Xpeng P7, and SAIC Roewe Clever EV.

The Electric Vehicle Market is dominated by established players such as Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD (China), and Stellantis (Netherlands).

Browse Related Reports:

EV Cables Market by Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Voltage (Low, High), EV Application (Engine & Powertrain, Battery & Charging Management), High Voltage Application, Insulation, Shielding Type (Copper, Aluminium), Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Electric Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II & III), Battery Type (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ev-component-and-infrastructure-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ev-component-and-infrastructure.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-market-worth-39-208-thousand-units-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301529947.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks at Discounted Prices, Say Analysts

    We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro

  • Tesla's New Car Is a Fantasy for Sci-Fi Fans

    Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, has promised a futuristic car as Tesla's future vehicle. On April 7, he promised that this vehicle, which will be neither the Model 3 sedan nor the Model Y SUV as he had hinted in 2019, will be a new model. "There's going to be a dedicated Robotaxi that's going to look quite futuristic," the tech tycoon said during the grand opening of the $1.1 billion Tesla factory in Texas.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Report on China 737 crash offers few new clues to accident's cause

    A preliminary report issued by China's aviation regulator says the aircraft was properly maintained and that there was no evidence of instrument failure.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Tesla's Biggest Problem Is Not Going Away

    The premium electric vehicle maker is overwhelmed with demand for its cars, but it's uncertain whether the group can meet demand.

  • BMW Has a Defiant Message for Elon Musk and Tesla

    BMW lost its crown as the top seller of luxury vehicles in the United States last year. The new king is Tesla , the maker of premium electric vehicles. On the contrary, BMW is now determined to shake up the stranglehold of Tesla and his charismatic Elon Musk on the electric market.

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Fertilizer Costs Surge as War Disrupts Supply. That’s Pushing Food Prices Higher.

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Tesla’s Stellar Earnings Show the Challenge Jerome Powell Is Facing

    United Airlines expects to be ‘solidly profitable’ in Q2 and 2022, Apple store workers seek company’s first vote to unionize, Bill Ackman dumps Netflix stock months after buying, and other news to start your day.

  • NY Auto Show's top trends: Electric vehicles, indoor tracks, and one hot hatch

    The New York Auto show returned for the first time since 2019 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. After a three year break, there was much news and new cars to discuss, so Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman joined me to review our top five trends for the show, currently ongoing through this week.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Chip-Starved Firms Are Scavenging Silicon From Washing Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the semiconductors inside for use in its own chip modules, according to the CEO of a company central to the chipmaking supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning t

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Elon Musk says Tesla’s next car will have no steering wheel

    Self-driving robotaxi will be cheaper per mile than a bus ticket, the billionaire claims

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.