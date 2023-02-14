Electric vehicle motor market to grow at a CAGR of 20.87%: Evolving opportunities with ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co. among others- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle motor market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,492.96 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the electric vehicle motor market was valued at USD 2,365.75 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover some insights on the market - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027

Battery performance overview from logs is a key trend in the market. Charging cycles, duration, battery capacity, and range availed after each charge can be monitored and recorded by connecting a smartphone to the battery monitor. It can also create statistics based on the history available for easy interpretation of battery performance by users. Shared EV mobility is another upcoming trend, wherein taxi-sharing service providers and fleet operators are purchasing EVs in bulk to provide environment-friendly transport facilities. Such factors will fuel the growth of the EV motor market during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle motor market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Electric vehicle motor market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global electric vehicle motor market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer electric vehicle motors in the market are ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and others.

Story continues

The global EV motors market is in the growth stage, and it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, expansions, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. These vendors compete on factors such as product differentiation, product portfolio, quality, and reliability. Established vendors are investing in R&D for the development of EV motors to explore new application areas. Thus, to stay competitive in the market, vendors should focus on developing modern technologies.

Vendor offerings -

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors, which include the DDA and GTx series offering load-carrying capacity up to 907 kg (2000 lb).

AMETEK Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that range from fractional horsepower to 12 hp and power ratings for brushless motors range from fractional to 4 horsepower.

Continental AG - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors to create traction for electric vehicles.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that are used for driving hybrid vehicles and generating electricity.

Electric vehicle motor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (AC motor and DC motor) and power rating (MPR, HPR, and IPR).

The MPR segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. MPR motors are used in full or plug-in hybrid powertrains and low-range pure EVs. For instance, The Nissan Leaf is equipped with an 80kW MPR motor for providing acceleration to the 3300 lb (approx 1500kg) vehicle. Other vehicles that use mid-power rating motors are Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Toyota Prius, and Chevrolet Volt.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global electric vehicle motor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for EVs from countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea. This will increase the production and sales of EV-related parts, such as batteries, power inverters, and motors.

Electric vehicle motor market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge is driving the EV motor market growth. EV manufacturers are focusing on improving the battery pack size. OEMs are upgrading the battery packs of EVs to enhance the miles driven on a single charge. For instance, Tesla plans to improve the battery pack (100-kilowatt-hour) in its EVs. Similarly, the Nissan Leaf is improving its battery pack to enhance the miles driven on a single charge. Thus, the increasing average miles driven on a single charge will attract more customers, which will drive the demand for EV motors during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets is challenging market growth. There is a lack of efficient charging infrastructure for EVs, especially in emerging markets. In addition, road infrastructure is inadequate in these countries, which hinders the wide-scale expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Though governing bodies are developing charging stations, most of them are slow-charging stations and require a considerable amount of time to charge. Thus, the lack of operational infrastructure is expected to impede the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle motor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle motor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle motor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle motor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle motor market vendors

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,492.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Norway, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

