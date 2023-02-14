U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.25
    -11.04 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,073.40
    -172.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,875.64
    -16.15 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.22
    -8.92 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    -1.27 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.30
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7550
    +0.0380 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7830
    +0.3750 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,067.13
    +424.49 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.22
    +9.80 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,967.67
    +20.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Electric vehicle motor market to grow at a CAGR of 20.87%: Evolving opportunities with ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co. among others- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle motor market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,492.96 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the electric vehicle motor market was valued at USD 2,365.75 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover some insights on the market - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027

Key trends - Battery performance overview from logs is a key trend in the market. Charging cycles, duration, battery capacity, and range availed after each charge can be monitored and recorded by connecting a smartphone to the battery monitor. It can also create statistics based on the history available for easy interpretation of battery performance by users. Shared EV mobility is another upcoming trend, wherein taxi-sharing service providers and fleet operators are purchasing EVs in bulk to provide environment-friendly transport facilities. Such factors will fuel the growth of the EV motor market during the forecast period. Know more – Buy the Report!

Electric vehicle motor market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Electric vehicle motor market – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape –

The global electric vehicle motor market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer electric vehicle motors in the market are ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and others.

The global EV motors market is in the growth stage, and it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, expansions, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. These vendors compete on factors such as product differentiation, product portfolio, quality, and reliability. Established vendors are investing in R&D for the development of EV motors to explore new application areas. Thus, to stay competitive in the market, vendors should focus on developing modern technologies.

Vendor offerings -

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors, which include the DDA and GTx series offering load-carrying capacity up to 907 kg (2000 lb).

  • AMETEK Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that range from fractional horsepower to 12 hp and power ratings for brushless motors range from fractional to 4 horsepower.

  • Continental AG - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors to create traction for electric vehicles.

  • DENSO Corp. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that are used for driving hybrid vehicles and generating electricity.

Electric vehicle motor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (AC motor and DC motor) and power rating (MPR, HPR, and IPR).

  • The MPR segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. MPR motors are used in full or plug-in hybrid powertrains and low-range pure EVs. For instance, The Nissan Leaf is equipped with an 80kW MPR motor for providing acceleration to the 3300 lb (approx 1500kg) vehicle. Other vehicles that use mid-power rating motors are Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Toyota Prius, and Chevrolet Volt.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global electric vehicle motor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for EVs from countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea. This will increase the production and sales of EV-related parts, such as batteries, power inverters, and motors.

Download a sample report

Electric vehicle motor market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge is driving the EV motor market growth. EV manufacturers are focusing on improving the battery pack size. OEMs are upgrading the battery packs of EVs to enhance the miles driven on a single charge. For instance, Tesla plans to improve the battery pack (100-kilowatt-hour) in its EVs. Similarly, the Nissan Leaf is improving its battery pack to enhance the miles driven on a single charge. Thus, the increasing average miles driven on a single charge will attract more customers, which will drive the demand for EV motors during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets is challenging market growth. There is a lack of efficient charging infrastructure for EVs, especially in emerging markets. In addition, road infrastructure is inadequate in these countries, which hinders the wide-scale expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Though governing bodies are developing charging stations, most of them are slow-charging stations and require a considerable amount of time to charge. Thus, the lack of operational infrastructure is expected to impede the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle motor market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle motor market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle motor market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electric vehicle motor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle motor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle test equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 117.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), application (EV component, EV charging, and powertrain), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electric vehicle (EV) charger market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 68,483.18 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), type (slow charger and fast charger), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

176

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 14,492.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

31.6

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key countries

US, China, Norway, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electric vehicle (EV) motor market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Power Rating

  • 6.3 MPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 HPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 LPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 AC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 DC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 12.5 Continental AG

  • 12.6 DENSO Corp.

  • 12.7 Ford Motor Co.

  • 12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.9 Magna International Inc.

  • 12.10 Metric Mind Engineering

  • 12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.12 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.14 Siemens AG

  • 12.15 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.16 Valeo SA

  • 12.17 Volkswagen AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027
Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-motor-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-20-87-evolving-opportunities-with-ecomove-gmbh-ford-motor-co-among-others--technavio-301745088.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Coca-Cola forecasts upbeat annual profit on steady demand, price hikes

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday forecast 2023 profit growth above Wall Street expectations after edging past fourth-quarter revenue estimates, as demand for its sodas remains resilient in the face of multiple price hikes to tackle higher costs. Coca-Cola's near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market along with PepsiCo has made it easier for the company to raise prices over the last few quarters to counter higher freight, commodity and labor costs. "The outsized pricing is driving outsized revenues," said Wedbush Securities analyst Gerald Pascarelli.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Nucor a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.

  • Wells Fargo to close one of three Coon Rapids branches

    Wells Fargo & Co. will close one of its three Coon Rapids branches and consolidate it with a nearby branch. Following the closure, customers can served by the bank's Coon Rapids Riverdale branch at 3200 West Main St., Suite 100, about 2.5 miles away, which offers the same services, the bank said. Wells Fargo has 107 branches in the Twin Cities metro area.