U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,274.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,015.50
    +18.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.60
    +10.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.88
    +0.29 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,348.21
    -938.78 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.39
    -44.96 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,630.35
    +205.88 (+0.75%)
     

Electric Vehicle Motor Market to rise at CAGR of 20% through 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·4 min read

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Vehicle Motor Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Electric Vehicle Motor Market Research Report, Motor Type, Power Rating and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

Multiple Factors to Boost Market Growth

The increase in demand for expanding the driving range of electric vehicles is the primary driver driving the growth of the electric vehicle motor, which has a favorable impact on the market's growth throughout the forecast period. The range of an electric vehicle is heavily reliant on the control systems of the electric powertrain. Another important driver of market expansion is the implementation of severe government regulations. Many countries throughout the world have set rigorous emission standards to reduce GHG emissions and mitigate the causes of global warming. As a result, it requires automakers to produce zero-emission vehicles in order to meet more stricter emission rules. These rules have resulted in a greater emphasis on the manufacturing of more efficient electric vehicles, which will drive market expansion throughout the projection period. Other factors driving market expansion include the implementation of tax breaks and subsidies for EV manufacturers and end users.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5385


Key Players

Notable players in the global electric vehicle motor market profiled are –

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

  • Tesla Inc. (U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • BYD Auto Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Denso Corporation (Japan)

  • Metric Mind Corporation (U.S.)

  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

  • Siemens AG (Germany).


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (180 pages) on Electric Vehicle Motor

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicle-motor-market-5385

Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle motor industry has been segmented into power rating and motor type.

Based on power rating, the global electric vehicle motor market has been segmented into <40 Kw, 40 Kw-80 Kw, and >80 Kw. The >80 kW power rating segment is predicted to dominate the electric vehicle motors market by the end of the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers mostly employ these types of motors in luxury vehicles. It is also predicted that the price of the motor would fall significantly over the projection period. This, in turn, will enhance the adoption of high-performance motors in electric vehicles, propelling market expansion.

Based on motor type, the electric vehicle motor vehicle motor market has been segmented into DC Brushed Motors, DC Brushless Motors, Induction (Asynchronous) Motor, Synchronous Motor, and Switched Reluctance Motor. Among them, DC Brushed Motors are likely to dominate market growth. Brushes and commutators in a DC brushed motor to offer a link between the external supply circuit and the motor's armature. Carbon, copper, carbon graphite, and metal graphite are all materials that can be used to make brushes. DC brushed motors have the capacity to produce great torque at low speeds, making them ideal for usage in electric vehicles.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5385


Regional Analysis

APAC to Dominate the Global Market

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to provide the greatest contribution to the electric vehicle motor industry. The rapid expansion in production and sales of electric vehicles in countries such as Japan and China, as well as the presence of original equipment manufacturers, will drive the Asia Pacific market forward. Due to increased EV sales, particularly in China, Asia Pacific has captured the highest share of the electric motor market for electric vehicles. China is the world's top manufacturer and buyer of electric vehicles. National sales targets, favorable laws, and municipal air-quality targets all help to sustain domestic demand. China, for example, has set a quota on manufacturers of electric or hybrid vehicles, which must account for at least 10% of total new sales. In addition, in order to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles, the city of Beijing only gives 10,000 permits for the registration of combustion engine vehicles per month. As the market for electric vehicles grows, the demand for electric motors is expected to rise over the forecast period, as the majority of OEMs launch, form partnerships with electric vehicle manufacturers, form joint ventures, and so on.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Information Report By Motor Type (DC Brushed Motors, DC Brushless Motors, Induction (Asynchronous) Motor, Synchronous Motor And Switched Reluctance Motor), By Power Rating (<40 Kw, 40 Kw-80 Kw And >80 Kw) And By Region - Forecast To 2027


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5385


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Company Lets You Buy A Tesla With Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

    Puerto Rican technology company Bots Inc (OTCMKTS: BTZI) is making Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) a payment option for buying pre-owned Teslas. What Happened: According to the company's press release, it has enabled local car dealerships to start accepting DOGE and other cryptocurrencies as payment. Bots said it moved to offer Dogecoin merchant services after seeing demand from car dealers and manufacturers. Why It Matters: After the crypto boom in 2020, dealerships reportedly recognized that the risin

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Automaker Hits Resistance At Key Level

    The automaker tried to shift gears after earnings, but Ford stock is hitting resistance at a key level.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Crude Oil Steadies After Four-Day Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a four-day drop driven by escalating concern that the spread of delta coronavirus variant is setting back the recovery in key economies, potentially jeopardizing a revival in consumption.West Texas Intermediate added 0.4% after retreating almost 4% in the longest losing run since March. Among recent data, U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast and Chinese economic activity slowed last month. That’s spurred aversion to risk, hurting commodities,

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • 20 Most Reliable Cars of 2021

    In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most reliable cars of 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of these cars, and go directly to the 5 Most Reliable Cars of 2021. Buying a new car can often seem to be a daunting task, especially if you are focusing on more […]

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Endurance Electric Pickup Is Coming

    On Wednesday, Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE) reported a second-quarter loss, confirming it will begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck by the end of September. Shares rose 4.7% in after-hours trading. Q2 Figures The second quarter resulted in a loss exceeding $108 million, or 61 cents a share, significantly greater than last year's loss of nearly $8 million, or 11 cents a share. It ended the quarter on June 30th with $366 million in cash and equivalents, guiding the

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.