Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 6.31 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and Others | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market by Power Rating and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 6.31 Billion. The report also identifies various factors influencing the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.69% during the predicted period. The increasing sales of electric vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets might hamper the market growth.
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.69%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 6.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.98
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Norway, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Valeo SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Vendor Landscape
The EV motor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors are focusing on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the top EV motor market players covered in the report are:
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.: The company offers electric vehicle motor namely WheelMax.
Continental AG: The company offers drive axle for electric vehicle motor.
DENSO Corp.: The company offers motor generators for electric vehicle motor.
Ford Motor Co.: The company offers electric vehicle motor that have capacity to produce equal power to V-12 engine.
Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers Hybrid Electric Vehicle Motor, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Traction Motor.
Some more players covered in the report are:
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corp.
Valeo SA
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Segment Highlights
Power rating
Geography
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Value Chain Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global electric vehicle motors market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories within the global auto components market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the electric vehicle motor market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The value chain of the electric vehicle motor market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Distribution and logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Industry innovations
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle motor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the electric vehicle motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electric vehicle motor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle motor market, vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
Support activities
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Power rating
The segments covered in this chapter are:
MPR
HPR
LPR
MPR has the highest growth while HPR and LPR have the lowest growth
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Power rating- Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Power Rating
5.3 MPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: MPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: MPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 HPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: HPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: HPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 LPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: LPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Power Rating
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
APAC was the largest region of the market in 2020
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million
Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing sales of EVs
8.1.2 Declining prices of lithium-ion batteries
8.1.3 Increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets
8.2.2 High cost of ownership for EVs as compared with ICE vehicles
8.2.3 Consumers' reluctance to purchase EVs due to range anxiety
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 OEMs focusing on connected EVs
8.3.2 Growing trend of multi-speed transmission in EVs
8.3.3 Automakers involved in production of in-house electric motors
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Exhibit 45: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 46: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 Continental AG
Exhibit 48: Continental AG - Overview
Exhibit 49: Continental AG- Key news
Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Key offerings
10.5 DENSO Corp.
Exhibit 51: DENSO Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 52: DENSO Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 53: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
10.6 Ford Motor Co.
Exhibit 54: Ford Motor Co. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus
10.7 Hitachi Ltd.
Exhibit 58: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
10.8 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 65: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
Exhibit 67: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
10.10 Siemens AG
Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Overview
Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Key news
Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Segment focus
10.11 Toshiba Corp.
Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 Valeo SA
Exhibit 80: Valeo SA - Overview
Exhibit 81: Valeo SA - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Valeo SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: Valeo SA - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 87: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
