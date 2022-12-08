U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Electric vehicle power inverter market to grow by USD 7,828.33 Mn: Automotive components and accessories market is the parent market - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle power inverter market has been categorized as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The parent market, the global automotive components and accessories market, covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2023-2027

The electric vehicle power inverter market size is forecast to grow by USD 7,828.33 million, at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample

Electric vehicle power inverter Market 2022-2027: Scope

The electric vehicle power inverter market report covers the following areas:

Electric vehicle power inverter market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global electric vehicle power inverter market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The rising demand for micro-mobility coupled with growing awareness about vehicular emissions is encouraging the entry of new players in the market. The competition in the market is intense due to increased product offerings by vendors. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors are investing continuously in R&D to develop inverters with advanced technologies that will increase the efficiency and range of electric vehicles. The threat of rivalry is moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Aegis Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Continental AG, Danfoss AS, Denso Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, LG Magna e Powertrain, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Meidensha Corp., and Metric Mind Engineering are among some of the major market participants.

Electric vehicle power inverter market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Electric vehicle power inverter Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

  • Application

The full hybrids segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Full hybrids are the first option for many new car buyers across the world. This is because full hybrids offer more benefits when compared with mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Unlike plug-in hybrids, full hybrids do not require charging infrastructure. They are equipped with two inverter-motor modules for better torque and performance. Such benefits are increasing the sales of full hybrid vehicles, which is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles and increasing investments in electric vehicle manufacturing plants and expanding existing capabilities. Also, the presence of many major domestic automakers and top tier 1 auto suppliers is contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle power inverter market in APAC.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle power inverter market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle power inverter market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle power inverter market vendors.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 5 reports per month.

Related Reports:

  • The automotive lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,415.24 million. The rise in penetration of LED lighting is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations governing automotive lighting technologies may impede the market growth.

  • The electric vehicle (EV) charger market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 68,483.18 thousand units. The government incentives and subsidies for EV charger infrastructure developments are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent approval rules for the establishment of charger units may impede the market growth.

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

182

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7828.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

7.91

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aegis Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Continental AG, Danfoss AS, Denso Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, LG Magna e Powertrain, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Meidensha Corp., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corp., Valeo SA, and Aptiv

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electric vehicle power invertor market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Full hybrids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Pure EV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Plug-in hybrids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Commercial HEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Mild hybrids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aegis Power Systems Inc.

  • 12.4 Aptiv

  • 12.5 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 12.6 Continental AG

  • 12.7 Danfoss AS

  • 12.8 Denso Corp.

  • 12.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.11 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

  • 12.12 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 12.13 LG Magna e Powertrain

  • 12.14 MAHLE GmbH

  • 12.15 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Meidensha Corp.

  • 12.17 Metric Mind Engineering

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

