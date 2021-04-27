U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market to touch USD 135 billion by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·9 min read

Key Companies profiled include ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), EPT Co., Inc. (South Korea), WEG (Brazil), Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A (Italy), IET S.p.A. (Italy), Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada), GKN PLC (UK), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Continental AG (Germany), AVL List GmbH (Austria), Mitsubishi Electric Corp (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), and Dana Incorporated (US)., among others.

Pune, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Powertrain Market Analysis

The electric vehicle powertrain market is anticipated to touch USD 135 billion at a 16% CAGR over the forecast period (2020- 2027), reveals the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. An electric powertrain, simply put, is a closed-loop system, chiefly constituted by power delivery module (PDM), reduction drive, high-power electric motor, inverter, and battery. Powertrains in electric cars are used for enhancing the range of efficiency for the car. Powertrain systems can be utilized flexibly in electric cars like plug-in electric cars, hybrid, and battery because these are easy to integrate. Thus the deployment of such systems in electric cars also helps in reducing development costs and times.

Enhancing Features that Bolster Market Growth

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the electric vehicle powertrain market share. Some of these entail the global rise in sales and production of electric vehicles, improving electric vehicle infrastructure in Japan, the US, South Korea, Germany, and China, strict government regulations, growing new energy vehicle demand, and surging need for energy-efficient EV drivetrain systems. Additional factors fuelling market growth comprise the growing adoption of e-powertrain for commercial cars, rising trend of e-mobility, burgeoning demand for e-City truck powertrain solutions, economic improvement in developing countries, and growing deployment of simulation technology in powertrain system.

On the contrary, lack of infrastructure for electric cars from emerging nations and lack of standard development protocols for electric vehicle powertrain component may limit the global electric vehicle powertrain market growth over the forecast period.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8276



COVID-19 Analysis

The worldwide economy has been taken aback owing to the escalating COVID-19 crisis. The outbreak has affected the public health economy as well as people’s social well-being across the globe. The electric powertrain market is fallen prey to the pandemic owing to its dependency on global sourcing for the core technology, that is, the batteries. Electric vehicles are costly in comparison to their gas-powered and hybrid counterpart, and the market suffers from the customers getting more tight-fisted in recent times of crisis. Europe is a top region when it comes to EV adoption and is also experiencing a sharp fall in the sales of electric cars. The European region comprises of countries that are amongst the worst-hit nations in the COVID-19 scenario, which includes Germany, Spain, and Italy. Car manufacturers in Europe have temporarily closed their manufacturing plants owing to the falling demand and health concerns of employees. All these are impacting the electric vehicle powertrain market growth.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the electric vehicle powertrain market based on vehicle type, propulsion, and component.

By component, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is segmented into thermal management modules, power electronics, e-motor, battery, and others. Of these, the battery segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By propulsion, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is segmented into a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, hybrid, and battery. Of these, the battery segment will dominate the market over the forecast period, while the hybrid segment is predicted to develop at a substantial rate.

By vehicle type, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is segmented into the commercial vehicle & passenger car. Among these, the passenger car segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on EV Powertrain:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicle-powertrain-market-8276



Regional Takeaway

APAC to Spearhead Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

Geographically, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The massive rise in the sales and production of e-cars, increased installation of powertrain system and solutions in EVs, increasing investments by public and private players, growing need for safety features in vehicles are likely to develop electric car powertrains like power modules and power inverters, establishing manufacturing facilities of automotive powertrain, changing lifestyle, growing population, and people’s increasing power of people are adding to the global electric vehicle powertrain market growth in the region.

North America to Have Notable Growth in Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

In North America, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. Increased government support and backing for the development of EV powertrain industry, increasing investment in R&D, huge prospective consumer base in Canada and the US, the demand for eco-friendly vehicles, increased presence of major powertrain manufacturers, the establishment of new greenhouse gas standards and fuel economy for cars that are applied to all cars, including electric cars are adding to the global electric vehicle powertrain market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Healthy Growth in Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

In Europe, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Regulatory laws laid down by the EU for vehicle emissions and timelines to create zero-emission zones in France and the UK, increasing demand for EVs in these countries, the presence of key players, regulation of carbon emissions for newly registered vehicles, increasing acceptance of e-mobility, the rollout of EV portfolio, investments in charging infrastructure, and aversion against combustion engine based transport are adding to the global electric vehicle powertrain market growth in this region.

Rest of the World to Possess Sound Growth in Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

In the RoW, the global electric vehicle powertrain market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Growing investments in developing advanced powertrain solutions for cars used in public transport, increased environmental awareness, and strict government vehicle standards are adding to the global electric vehicle powertrain market growth in the region.


Share Your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8276



Key Players

The notable players profiled in the global electric vehicle powertrain market report include Dana Incorporated (US), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Mitsubishi Electric Corp (Japan), AVL List GmbH (Austria), Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), GKN PLC (UK), Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada), IET S.p.A. (Italy), Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A (Italy), WEG (Brazil), EPT Co., Inc. (South Korea), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), among others.

Industry Updates

March 2021- Foxtron has teamed up with Nidec to increase EV powertrain development.



Discover More Research Reports on Automobile Industry, By Market Research Future



Browse Related Reports:

Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Energy Mode (Single Energy Mode, Dual Energy Mode), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Region - Global Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Research Report: Information, by Battery Type (lead acid, lithium-ion and others), Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical and others), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Car Rental Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Battery, Hybrid and Plug-In Electric Car), Application (Economic Car, Executive Car, and others), Service (Online and Offline) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: Information by System (Hardware and Software), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panel), by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid, Lead-Carbon and others), by Propulsion (Battery and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Hyper Car Market Research Report: Information by Propulsion (ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle), by Application (Racing Competition, Entertainment and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor and others), ADAS Features (Lane Assist, Crash Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and others), Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Propulsion (ICE and Electric) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Charger Market Research Report: Information by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Application (Private and Public) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Industry Research Report, Information Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Region – Global Report Forecast till 2027

Global Used Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Age (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 15-20, and > 20 years old), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Sales Channel (Franchised, Independent Car Dealers, Rental Car Companies, and Others), and Region (North America, Asia–pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


