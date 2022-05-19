U.S. markets closed

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.27 Billion | Revenue, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competition, Regional Analysis and Future Outlook to 2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market value is set to grow by USD 2.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Continental AG- The company offers diagnostics and services - engineering solutions for safety and motion while driving.  In June 2021, the company appointed Gilles Mabire as Chief technology officer.

  • AVL DiTEST GmbH

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • General Motors Co.

  • Geotab Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Omnitracs LLC

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

  • Tech Mahindra Ltd.

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Vector Informatik GmbH

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vidiwave Ltd.

  • ViriCiti BV

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The electric vehicle remote diagnostics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and innovation to compete in the market.

Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market

  • Market Driver:

For instance, a battery pack cost of USD 100 per kWh is essential for electric cars to achieve price parity. The Chevrolet Bolt EV has a 57 kWh battery pack, the cost of which can be as low as USD 10,830 (considering USD 190 per kWh battery pack cost). The lower price of EVs will allow providers of remote diagnostics services to push the adoption of advanced telematics services, as the high upfront cost of EVs acts as a barrier for customers to opt for advanced packages of telematics services. A crucial factor for the decline in Li-ion battery costs is the relocation of manufacturing bases from Japan to China. This has encouraged Chinese manufacturers to develop Li-ion batteries for EVs at prices competitive to lead-acid batteries. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

  • Market Trend:

Spurred by this, bus manufacturers and telematics service providers are developing solutions for electric buses to make them more efficient. For instance, ViriCiti is offering multiple packages for monitoring electric buses designed to suit the needs of a wide range of customers. Bus manufacturers are also developing remote diagnosis solutions to improve maintenance options. For instance, in 2018, Solaris Bus and Coach developed the eSConnect, a remote diagnostic system for electric buses to support diagnostic solutions, improve maintenance options, and facilitate the analysis of specialized data derived from its buses. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market drivers & trends

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Application:

The electric vehicle remote diagnostics market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing adoption of electric cars will boost the demand for electric vehicle remote diagnostics, which will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years. In addition, the increasing need to monitor vehicle health will give a fillip to the passenger cars segment.   

Download Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments

Our Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for electric vehicle remote diagnostics in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Regular advancements in technologies and services and the introduction of all-electric trucks by prominent OEMs will facilitate the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Speak to Our Analyst Now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe by Speed and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 48.11 million at a progressing CAGR of 16.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market share is expected to increase by USD 15.81 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

33.82

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AVL DiTEST GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trimble Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Vidiwave Ltd., ViriCiti BV, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Continental AG

  • 10.4 General Motors Co.

  • 10.5 Geotab Inc.

  • 10.6 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Omnitracs LLC

  • 10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.9 Vector Informatik GmbH

  • 10.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 10.11 Vidiwave Ltd.

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-remote-diagnostics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-27-billion--revenue-trends-growth-opportunities-competition-regional-analysis-and-future-outlook-to-2026--301549173.html

SOURCE Technavio

