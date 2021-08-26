U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Electric Vehicle Sourcing and Procurement Market by 2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Electric Vehicle Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle market is poised to grow by USD 275.22 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20.39% during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Market Procurement Research Report
Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Electric Vehicle suppliers listed in this report:

This Electric Vehicle procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Hyundai Motor Corp.

  • Renault Group

  • Volvo Group

www.spendedge.com/report/electric-vehicle-procurement-report

Related Reports on Electrical Components Include:

  1. Solar Panels- Forecast and Analysis: The solar panels will grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  2. Contact Center Infrastructure Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide customized services, system capable of call blending, capability to improve end-user customer experience, and real-time reporting.

  3. Electric Car Chargers - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The electric car chargers will grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Electric Vehicle that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Electric Vehicle TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-sourcing-and-procurement-market-by-2024--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301362645.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

