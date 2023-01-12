Electric vehicle test equipment market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electric vehicle test equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 117.98 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.11% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 57%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market 2023-2027

Electric vehicle test equipment market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Electric vehicle test equipment market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Electric vehicle test equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), application (EV component, EV charging, and powertrain), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the hybrid electric vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing popularity of HEVs, increasing production and launching of new models, and increasing complexity due to the integration of IC engines with EV engines are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electric vehicle test equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle test equipment market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Governments in countries such as China and India are introducing various initiatives and subsidies to increase the adoption of electric vehicles. Numerous players are expanding production facilities and setting up new facilities to cater to the growing demand for EVs in the region. Furthermore, significant investments in infrastructure and industrialization have fueled the growth of EV passenger vehicles, which is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Electric vehicle test equipment market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing EV automotive industry.

The sales of electric vehicles are increasing at a steady rate across the world.

Popular automobile brands are investing in R&D to include EVs in their product lines.

The inclusion of EVs in product lines is also helping automobile manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint.

The growth of the global automobile industry has subsequently fostered the production and sales of EVs globally.

This has created the need for EV test equipment to ensure the safety and performance of vehicles, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of digital testing is identified as the major trend in the market.

Many vendors in the market are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as virtual testing platforms to transform their service offerings.

For instance, in April 2021, Volkswagen (VW) Group collaborated with Red Hat to deploy a virtual testing system for its electric research and development department. The collaboration is focused on enhancing the technologies that support intelligent, connected vehicles.

Such developments among automobile manufacturers are increasing the demand for EV test equipment, thereby fueling market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of proper testing skills is the major challenge in the market.

EV testing system operators must have a deeper understanding of EV testing procedures, drive cycles, and the functioning of the system.

The testing is repeatable. However, the operator must have the knowledge of controlling variables that can affect the accuracy of the test results so that the measurement results are accurate and comparable.

Also, the test operator must have appropriate experience with motor development testbeds and must provide all technical support to the testing facility to perform test activities according to the customer requirements.

However, the market lacks such skillsets and the wrong selection of testing system operators can cause potential inaccuracies in measurement.

Such factors are negatively impacting the growth of the global electric vehicle test equipment market.

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle test equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle test equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle test equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle test equipment market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle test equipment market vendors

Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 117.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arbin Instruments, ATESTEO GmbH and Co. KG, AVL List GmbH, Chroma ATE Inc., comemso electronics GmbH, Crystal Instruments Corp., Dewesoft d.o.o., Durr AG, FEV Group GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., KUKA AG, Maccor Inc., National Instruments Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH, SureView Instruments, TUV Rheinland AG, Unico LLC, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric vehicle test equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 EV component - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 EV charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arbin Instruments

12.4 ATESTEO GmbH and Co. KG

12.5 AVL List GmbH

12.6 Chroma ATE Inc.

12.7 comemso electronics GmbH

12.8 Dewesoft d.o.o.

12.9 Durr AG

12.10 HORIBA Ltd.

12.11 Keysight Technologies Inc.

12.12 KUKA AG

12.13 National Instruments Corp.

12.14 Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH

12.15 TUV Rheinland AG

12.16 Unico LLC

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

