U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.00
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,640.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,888.75
    -45.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.96
    +0.34 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +10.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1540
    -0.4430 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,903.51
    +31.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.02
    +1.44 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.82
    -22.85 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027; Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electric vehicle transmission system market size is estimated to grow by USD 24604.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.84% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%.  COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the Electric vehicle transmission system marketRequest a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increase in the popularity of e-axle systems is a key trend in the market.

  • The increasing focus on reducing the overall weight of the vehicle has led EV manufacturers to prefer e-axle systems.

  • EV manufacturers are integrating electric motors with a rigid rear axle in a single streamlined module to improve efficiency.

  • This system eliminates the need for a propulsion system that relies on the centrally positioned motor and propeller shaft to transfer power to the rear wheels.

  • E-axle systems not only aid in weight reduction but also free-up space that can be used for the installation of a battery with a longer range.

  • To know more, buy the report!

Electric vehicle transmission system market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Electric vehicle transmission system market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Electric vehicle transmission system market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission), application (battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in single-speed transmission segment will be significant during the forecast period. Single-speed transmission systems were predominantly adopted in all EVs. They have a less complex design, which has increased their penetration in EVs.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle transmission system market.

  • APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as government initiatives to go green, increasing stringent carbon emission norms, an increase in the number of EV charging stations, and advances in EV technologies are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Electric vehicle transmission system market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increasing demand for BEVs.

  • The sales of BEVs has increased significantly over the years. These vehicles account for more than 6% of global EV sales annually.

  • The demand for BEVs is expected to increase further during the forecast period with advances in EV technologies, improvements in charging infrastructure and improving socioeconomic conditions.

  • This will act as a driving force for the market as BEVs use all-electric powertrains and related systems and components.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for EVs is a major challenge hindering market growth.

  • The lack of charging infrastructure has remained a barrier to the adoption of EVs.

  • Among the totally available publicly accessible chargers, a majority of them are slow chargers.

  • Also, most fast-charging outlets are located only in urban areas.

  • The need for regular maintenance of charging outlets is another operational challenge that is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle transmission system market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle transmission system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle transmission system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The electric vehicle (EV) motor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,492.96 million. The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets may impede the market growth.

  • The EV charging adapter market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 25.08% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,318.88 million. The increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing cost pressure adversely affecting sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers may impede the market growth.

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

176

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24604.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

23.95

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, Norway, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, Eaton Corp. Plc, GKN Automotive Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Magnetic Systems Technology, Marposs Spa, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electric vehicle transmission system market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Single-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Multi-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Battery electric vehicle (BEV) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aisin Corp.

  • 12.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

  • 12.5 AVL List GmbH

  • 12.6 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.8 GKN Automotive Ltd.

  • 12.9 Hewland Engineering Ltd.

  • 12.10 JATCO Ltd.

  • 12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.12 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

  • 12.13 Ricardo Plc

  • 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.15 Schaeffler AG

  • 12.16 Xtrac Ltd.

  • 12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027
Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-transmission-system-market-2023-2027-highlights-on-global-supply-chain-covid-analysis-and-latest-trends----technavio-301728079.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • Halliburton and 4 Other Energy Stocks Poised to Keep Growing Earnings

    Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Targa Resources, and EQT all should boost profits handily this year.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • GE forecasts weak 2023 profit on troubles at renewable business

    Shares of GE fell about 1% before the opening bell after the company forecast an operating loss between $600 million and $200 million for its energy business GE Vernova in 2023. The renewable energy unit has been delivering poor results due to policy uncertainty following the expiry of renewable electricity production tax credits in 2021, which has hit customer demand. GE, which completed the spin-off of its healthcare unit earlier this month, said it expects overall adjusted profit per share of $1.60 to $2.00 for the full year, compared with the average analyst expectation of $2.36 per share, as per Refinitiv.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Wells Fargo Continues to Flourish

    4th-quarter earnings failed to impress, but the bank still has its fans

  • How long does your retirement savings need to last? First, learn how long you might live.

    A study by the TIAA Institute found that only 37% of U.S. adults have a handle on how long they could potentially live.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Amazon is cutting another 157 workers in Sunnyvale and 104 in San Francisco

    Weeks after the company warned of wider layoffs than it previously forecast, it spelled out the specifics to state employment officials.

  • Major US Banks Develop Digital Wallet to Compete with PayPal and Apple Pay

    What's in your digital wallet? Every major US bank is hoping it'll be one of them. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and four other...

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • Hanesbrands lays off unknown number of its Winston-Salem employees

    Hanesbrands, in a quiet period leading up to the release of its Q4 earnings, confirmed the layoffs but did not say how many local employees were affected. The company also has not filed notice with the state about the layoffs.

  • Small Package-Delivery Companies Grow as Businesses Seek Alternatives to UPS, FedEx

    Regional shipping companies across the U.S. are expanding their operations to pick up business from bigger rivals.

  • Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn

    Most of the top 10 high-growth jobs "help companies do more with less." Many seem to be middle manager positions.

  • SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF COMMISSIONING OF DENSE MEDIUM SEPARATION PROCESSING PLANT AND GO FORWARD LEADERSHIP AS IT EVOLVES TO LITHIUM PRODUCER

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally and socially sustainable high-purity lithium, today announced initiation of commissioning of its dense medium separation processing plant, one month ahead of schedule. It also announces certain leadership changes as it evolves with commissioning and operational readiness for commercial production of Battery Grade Sustainable