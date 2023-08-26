Electric Vehicles 2023: How the Cost To Repair and Maintain Compares With Gas-Powered Vehicles

SHAWN THEW / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

With the prices of electric vehicles falling, and many popular EVs now selling around (or even below) MSRP, you might be considering making the switch from a gas-powered (or internal combustion engine) vehicle to an EV.

But beyond the cost of powering the vehicle — which can be substantially lower with an EV, especially if you have a home-charging set up and solar power — is an EV really cheaper to own?

Let’s look at the cost of maintenance and repair for EVs vs. gas powered vehicles, without taking into consideration purchase costs, incentives, or energy costs for both types of cars, trucks or SUVs.

How Much Does it Cost To Maintain an EV Versus a Gas-Powered Vehicle?

Car & Driver recently broke down maintenance costs for a Hyundai Kona and Hyundai Kona Electric, as well as a Ford F-150 and Ford F-150 Lightning EV.

The regular Kona costs $4,428 to maintain over five years and 45,000 miles, while the Kona Electric shaves $855 off those costs, coming in at $3,573.

The Ford F-150, according to Car & Driver, costs $4,199 to maintain over five years, while the F-150 Lightning costs $3,573.

EVs have lower maintenance costs in part because they don’t require oil changes. If you change the oil every 5,000 miles, as recommended, you’d have nine oil changes over that time period. Oil changes cost between $35 and $75 — or more for synthetic oil, according to Kelley Blue Book. That accounts for roughly half of the price difference in maintenance between EVs and internal combusion vehicles.

Other costs that EV drivers don’t have to worry about include:

Tune-ups.

Cooling system flushes.

Transmission servicing.

Air filter changes.

Spark plugs.

Drive belts.

However, your EV will still require tire rotations and alignments, cabin air filter replacements, washer fluid top-offs, brake inspections and new brake fluid. It’s wise to bring your vehicle in for servicing and inspection at least annually.

Over time, your EV — just like a gas-powered vehicle — may require new brakes, tires, steering and suspension components, as well as things like headlights and taillights, according to myEV.com.

In the short-term, an EV will cost less to maintain, according to multiple sources. However, as an EV ages, it may ultimately require a new battery. This component could cost as much as $15,000 (not including labor), according to Business Insider.

At that point, as with a gas vehicle that experiences engine or transmission failure, it might be worth trading in your EV for a newer model rather than paying the repair costs.

