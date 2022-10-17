U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,677.39
    +94.32 (+2.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,187.59
    +552.76 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,651.28
    +329.89 (+3.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.55
    +51.15 (+3.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    +1.21 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    +20.60 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    +0.63 (+3.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    +0.0063 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9530
    -0.0570 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0182 (+1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7660
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.50
    +450.51 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.34
    +9.87 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.50
    +85.71 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Electric Vehicles: Fact vs. Fiction (Part One)

Edison International
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / It's time to dispel some persistent misconceptions about electric vehicles. The first episode of our four-part video series "EVs: Fact vs. Fiction" addresses the widespread concern that the grid won't be able to handle the increase in EV adoption - especially as California phases out the sale of gasoline-powered cars. What happens if we do get 7 million EVs on the road - which is what we need by 2030 to meet California's climate goals? Find out what SCE is doing to make sure the grid is ready.

To learn more about rebates and incentives, visit sce.com/ev.
For more information on SCE's clean energy initiatives, visits edison.com/clean-energy.

Edison International, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Edison International, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: http://newsroom.edison.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720633/Electric-Vehicles-Fact-vs-Fiction-Part-One

Recommended Stories