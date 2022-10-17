Electric Vehicles: Fact vs. Fiction (Part One)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / It's time to dispel some persistent misconceptions about electric vehicles. The first episode of our four-part video series "EVs: Fact vs. Fiction" addresses the widespread concern that the grid won't be able to handle the increase in EV adoption - especially as California phases out the sale of gasoline-powered cars. What happens if we do get 7 million EVs on the road - which is what we need by 2030 to meet California's climate goals? Find out what SCE is doing to make sure the grid is ready.

To learn more about rebates and incentives, visit sce.com/ev.

For more information on SCE's clean energy initiatives, visits edison.com/clean-energy.

