These electric vehicles qualify for $7,500 tax credit under Inflation Reduction Act
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate bill that aims to curb inflation while advancing clean energy solutions.
The new law changes which electric vehicles will qualify for the Clean Vehicle Credit; now, only electric vehicles with final assembly in North America will qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.
Manufacturers that have reached the 200,000 electric vehicle credits cap will not qualify until Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, here are the electric vehicles that qualify:
2022 Audi Q5
2022 BMW 3-series Plug-in
2022 BMW X5
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV
2022 Ford Escape PHEV
2022 Ford F Series
2022 Ford Mustang MACH E
2022 Ford Transit Van
2022 GMC Hummer Pickup, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 GMC Hummer SUV, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV
2022 Jeep Wrangler PHEV
2022 Lincoln Aviator PHEV
2022 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in
2022 Lucid Air
2022 Nissan Leaf
2022 Rivian EDV
2022 Rivian R1S
2022 Rivian R1T
2022 Tesla Model 3, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Tesla Model S, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Tesla Model X, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Tesla Model Y, Manufacturer sales cap met
2022 Volvo S60
2023 BMW 3-series Plug-In
2023 Bolt EV, Manufacturer sales cap met
2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Manufacturer sales cap met
2023 Mercedes EQS
2023 Nissan Leaf
Additionally, vehicle owners can look up the build location of their vehicle using the Vehicle Information Number Decoder website.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Inflation Reduction Act: These EVs qualify for Clean Vehicle Credit