The Electric Wire and Cable Market is expected to grow by $ 1.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Electric Wire And Cable Market In North America 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the electric wire and cable market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 1.

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035149/?utm_source=GNW
61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric wire and cable market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) to achieve target market demand, surging investments in the industrial sector and rising urbanization in North America, and growth in the transport industry.
The electric wire and cable market in North America analysis include end-users, product segments, and geographic landscape.

The electric wire and cable market in North America is segmented as below:
By End-user
• electrical appliances
• construction
• automotive
• others

By Product
• power cable
• electronic wire
• building cable
• others

By Geographical Landscape
• US
• Canada
• Mexico

This study identifies the increasing demand for renewable power generation in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the electric wire and cable market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from data centers and their facilities and the growing need for FTTx will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric wire and cable market in North America covers the following areas:
• Electric wire and cable market in North America sizing
• Electric wire and cable market in North America forecast
• Electric wire and cable market in North America industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric wire and cable market in North America vendors that include American Wire Group, Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., EIS Wire and Cable, Encore Wire Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Lake Cable LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lexco Cable, LS Corp., Luetze International GmbH, Nexans SA, Philatron Wire and Cable, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and YFC BonEagle Electric Co. Ltd. Also, the electric wire and cable market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035149/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


