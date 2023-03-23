U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Electrical bushing market size to grow by USD 666.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing investment in renewable energy sources identified as primary trend - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical bushing market size is forecast to increase by USD 666.59 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in renewable energy sources is identified as one of the major trends in the market. Growing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have increased investments in renewable energy sources. Many countries are moving toward the adoption of renewable energies such as wind and solar to meet their carbon emission goals and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. In addition, the growing global demand for energy and increasing R&D investments in renewable energy will also foster market growth over the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Bushing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Bushing Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global electrical bushing market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a considerable market presence because of their wide selection of iconic products. They concentrate more on innovation and technical improvements in order to maintain their competitiveness in the market. International vendors are expanding their customer base by improving their product lines and expanding their geographic reach. Similarly, prominent vendors are increasing their focus on the development of eco-friendly transformers. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the electrical bushing market from industry experts to evaluate
and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (oil-impregnated paper (OIP), resin-impregnated paper (RIP), and others), application (transformer, switchgear, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market will observe significant growth in the oil-impregnated paper (OIP) segment during the forecast period. OIP bushings are widely used in high-voltage power applications. The segment is driven by recent advancements in power system components and the development of lighter and sleeker OIP bushings.

  • By geography, APAC will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the growth in the industrial sector are driving the growth of the electrical bushing market in APAC. The expansion of T&D networks to improve the existing infrastructure is another major factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this electrical bushing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electrical bushing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electrical bushing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the electrical bushing industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical bushing market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The instrumentation valves and fittings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 522.29 million. The increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers may impede the market growth.

  • The cables and accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 43.66 billion. The rising adoption of smart grid technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Electrical Bushing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 666.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.81

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG. , Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Report

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electrical bushing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Oil impregnated paper (OIP) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Resin impregnated paper (RIP) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Transformer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 ALMACENES CORONA SAS

  • 12.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

  • 12.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.7 Elliott Industries Inc.

  • 12.8 General Electric Co.

  • 12.9 GIPRO GmbH

  • 12.10 HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH

  • 12.11 Megger Ltd.

  • 12.12 Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd.

  • 12.13 Nexans SA

  • 12.14 Siemens AG

  • 12.15 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.16 Webster Wilkinson Ltd.

  • 12.17 Weidmann Holding AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Electrical Bushing Market 2023-2027
Global Electrical Bushing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrical-bushing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-666-59-million-between-2022-and-2027-increasing-investment-in-renewable-energy-sources-identified-as-primary-trend---technavio-301779761.html

SOURCE Technavio

