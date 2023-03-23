Electrical bushing market size to grow by USD 666.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing investment in renewable energy sources identified as primary trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical bushing market size is forecast to increase by USD 666.59 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in renewable energy sources is identified as one of the major trends in the market. Growing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have increased investments in renewable energy sources. Many countries are moving toward the adoption of renewable energies such as wind and solar to meet their carbon emission goals and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. In addition, the growing global demand for energy and increasing R&D investments in renewable energy will also foster market growth over the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

The global electrical bushing market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a considerable market presence because of their wide selection of iconic products. They concentrate more on innovation and technical improvements in order to maintain their competitiveness in the market. International vendors are expanding their customer base by improving their product lines and expanding their geographic reach. Similarly, prominent vendors are increasing their focus on the development of eco-friendly transformers. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (oil-impregnated paper (OIP), resin-impregnated paper (RIP), and others), application (transformer, switchgear, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market will observe significant growth in the oil-impregnated paper (OIP) segment during the forecast period. OIP bushings are widely used in high-voltage power applications. The segment is driven by recent advancements in power system components and the development of lighter and sleeker OIP bushings.

By geography, APAC will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the growth in the industrial sector are driving the growth of the electrical bushing market in APAC. The expansion of T&D networks to improve the existing infrastructure is another major factor driving the growth of the regional market.

The instrumentation valves and fittings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 522.29 million. The increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the competitive pricing strategy of low-cost Asian manufacturers may impede the market growth.

The cables and accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 43.66 billion. The rising adoption of smart grid technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Electrical Bushing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 666.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG. , Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electrical bushing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Oil impregnated paper (OIP) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Resin impregnated paper (RIP) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Transformer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 ALMACENES CORONA SAS

12.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

12.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.7 Elliott Industries Inc.

12.8 General Electric Co.

12.9 GIPRO GmbH

12.10 HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH

12.11 Megger Ltd.

12.12 Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd.

12.13 Nexans SA

12.14 Siemens AG

12.15 Toshiba Corp.

12.16 Webster Wilkinson Ltd.

12.17 Weidmann Holding AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

