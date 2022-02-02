U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.25
    +32.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,307.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,213.00
    +218.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.00
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.45
    -3.38 (-13.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3600
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,520.45
    +125.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.96
    +2.96 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.15
    +58.37 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Electrical Conduit Market Research Report by Type, by Material, by End-Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Electrical Conduit Market Research Report by Type (Flexible and Rigid), by Material (Metallic and Non-metallic), by End-Use Industry, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrical Conduit Market Research Report by Type, by Material, by End-Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226718/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Electrical Conduit Market size was estimated at USD 7,492.34 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,232.59 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.31% to reach USD 14,893.47 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Electrical Conduit to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Flexible and Rigid.

Based on Material, the market was studied across Metallic and Non-metallic. The Metallic is further studied across Aluminum and Stainless steel. The Non-metallic is further studied across HDPE, PP, and PVC.

Based on End-Use Industry, the market was studied across Building & Construction, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Marine, and Oil & Gas. The Building & Construction is further studied across Commercial and Residential.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electrical Conduit Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electrical Conduit Market, including ABB Limited, Aliaxis Group S.A., ANAMET Electrical, Inc., Astral PolyTechnik Limited, Atkore International Holdings Incorporated, Boston IVF, Bourn Hall Limited, Cantex, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Cook Medical, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Dura-line Corporation, Electri-Flex Company, EMD Serono, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Genea Limited, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Hellermanntyton group plc, Hubbell Incorporated, Kitazato Corporation, Legrand S.A., Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., National pipe & plastics, Inc., Ocular Sciences SAS, Orbia Advance Corporation, OvaScience, Inc., Progyny, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., The Baker Company, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Thomas & Betts Corporation, Vitrolife AB, Wienerberger AG, ZEISS Group, and Zekelman Industries Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electrical Conduit Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electrical Conduit Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electrical Conduit Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electrical Conduit Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electrical Conduit Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electrical Conduit Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electrical Conduit Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226718/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billi

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Should you invest in the stock market after a brutal January?

    JPMorgan strategists make a compelling case to buy stocks after a tough January.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Novartis sees steady growth as weighs selling generics arm

    Novartis expects sales and core operating profit to rise around 5% this year, below some analysts' expectations, as the Swiss drugmaker weighs up interest in its generics business Sandoz from potential suitors. The pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect in October of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping it, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector. Alongside quarterly results on Wednesday, Novartis reiterated it would give an update on the matter by the end of 2022 and that it could still retain the business.

  • Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]