U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.25
    +24.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,823.00
    +160.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,376.50
    +84.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,837.70
    +13.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.69
    +2.08 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +11.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.00
    +0.33 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0014
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2440
    -0.0210 (-0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    25.19
    -0.68 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4000
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,301.41
    +355.36 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.71
    +10.04 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.12
    +51.62 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Electrical Conduit Systems Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Atkore, Legrand, Robroy Industries Amongst Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Conduit Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most significant factor fueling the market growth is rising construction industry worldwide. The market is majorly supported by the residential and industrial sectors. Additionally, due to various competitive advantages over traditional wiring methods, conduit systems are increasingly being adopted for wiring installation.

Nevertheless, high costs (especially metallic conduit systems) and availability fo substitutes such as cable trays, raceways and cable ladders is are major factors hindering the market growth. The electrical conduit systems market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

As of 2021, the rigid conduit systems segment is dominant in the global market contributing to over two third of the total market revenue. Rigid conduit systems are the oldest types of conduit systems and hence are prominent in most of the electrical installation applications.

These conduit systems offer excellent physical protection and can be fabricated using both metallic and non-metallic materials. Rigid conduit systems are largely used in residential and commercial construction applications. Since these end-use industry segments contribute substantial revenue share to the market, the rigid conduit systems segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period.

The flexible conduit systems segment is however, expected to register the highest growth in the market. Flexible conduit systems are manufactured using non-metallic materials such as HDPE, PVC, nylon and PP. Amongst these, PVC and HDPE account for the largest share, in terms of revenue and adoption, in the global market.

These conduit systems are majorly used in applications wherein frequent wiring alteration may be required. Flexible conduit systems offer easy installation and can be re-positioned as per the requirement. Thus, these conduit systems find application across almost all of the end-use industry segments. The segment is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030.

As of 2021, the global electrical conduit systems market is dominated by the residential construction segment. The segment accounted for a market share, in terms of revenue, of over one fourth of the overall market in 2021. PVC conduit systems are the most popular types of conduit systems used in the residential segment.

Due to ever-increasing population worldwide, the residential construction is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Thus, the segment is estimated to retain its dominant segment throughout the forecast period. The residential segment is followed, in terms of market share, by the industrial and public infrastructure segments.

The industrial manufacturing segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in the coming years.


Material Segmentation Analysis

The metallic conduit systems segment dominated the global electrical conduit systems market in 2021. The segmented contributed more than fifty percent of the total revenue. The metallic conduit systems segment comprises various materials such as galvanized steel, stainless steel and aluminum among others.

Common types of metallic conduit systems include rigid metallic conduit systems (RMC), electrical metallic tubing (EMT), intermediate metallic conduit (IMC), PVC-coated metallic conduit systems and flexible metallic conduit systems. Galvanized steel and stainless steel are among the costliest materials used in conduit systems. These are largely used in the industrial manufacturing, oil - gas and energy - utilities segment to ensure optimum safety. Due to their high cost and superior protection advantages, the segment becomes highly profitable for conduit system manufacturers.

The non-metallic conduit systems segment includes materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and others. These conduit systems offer fairly high physical protection and are resistant to most of the environmental hazards such as chemical reactions, humidity and corrosion.

These are among the cheapest and most convenient materials used in conduit systems. Due to their light weight, these conduit systems can be easily transported, handled and offer convenient installation. Hence, these conduit systems help reducing the overall installation cost. Due to these factors non-metallic conduit systems segment is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Electrical Conduit Systems Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Electrical Conduit Systems Market: By Product type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Electrical Conduit Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Electrical Conduit Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Electrical Conduit Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Electrical Conduit Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Atkore International Inc.

  • Legrand S.A.

  • Robroy Industries Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Dura-Line Corporation

  • Thomas and Betts Corporation

  • Hubbell Inc.

  • HellermannTyton Group Plc.

  • Aliaxis SA

  • Calpipe Industries Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttv53d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nio, other Chinese EV makers report August delivery numbers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss August delivery numbers for NIO, which is among the Chinese EV makers reporting their latest monthly deliveries.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationHong Kong Officials Target En

  • Sears Gets Green Light to Wrap Up Bankruptcy Case After 4 Years

    A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.

  • 3M Should Be Blocked From Health Care Spinoff, New Suit Argues

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. should be blocked from spinning off its health care business and paying shareholder dividends in order to preserve money that soldiers suing the industrial conglomerate expect to win, according to a new federal lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • Crescent Point Energy Is Heading Higher on the Charts

    Crescent Point Energy CPG is a leading North American oil producer focused on the development of high-return resource plays. In this daily bar chart of CPG, below, we can see that prices have traveled higher the past 12 months and dips to the rising 200-day moving average line have been buying opportunities. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a one-year rise and confirms the price gains we have seen.

  • Oil and Gas Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting And Russian Pipeline Restart

    Traders are looking at how OPEC responds to falling oil prices, and there is concern Russia many not turn the gas tap back on as planned.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • The 6 Things Georgetown Says Affects Your Retirement The Most

    The AgingWell Hub at Georgetown University recently released a study that helps readers imagine how different retirement journeys might look. The idea is that there is "no normal" retirement and that each path will be different. The study lays out … Continue reading → The post Georgetown Identifies 6 Themes of a ‘No Normal' Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fewer U.S. tractor dealerships raise costs for farmers as sector consolidates

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. In Montana, a state the size of Germany, only three Deere & Co. dealerships remain compared to around 30 two decades ago, according to the state Farmers Union. Local barley farmer Erik Somerfeld said one dealer network dominates all sales and repairs for rival equipment maker CNH Industrial.

  • NewAge Says Cost of Internal Probe Contributed to Bankruptcy

    NewAge, a seller of health and wellness products, said its bankruptcy filing is due in part to the cost of a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation.

  • Here's Why Oil Prices Fell Despite Another Inventory Draw

    With oil prices remaining relatively strong despite minor hiccups, energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Hess Corporation (HESS) have seen solid gains in 2022.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • 3M planning job cuts amid slowing economy, earplug case defeat

    The manufacturer, in an internal memo, said the moves would be part of a broader cost-cutting effort.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled federal healthcare programs by paying kickbacks to durable medical equipment suppliers, the Justice Department said in a statement.

  • Illumina Wins Case Against FTC on Grail Acquisition

    An judge ruled in favor of Illumina in its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer-test developer Grail, dealing a defeat to a Federal Trade Commission challenge that signaled more-aggressive antitrust enforcement.