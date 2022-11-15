U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.00
    +29.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,710.00
    +149.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,869.75
    +135.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.40
    +13.40 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    -1.05 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0433
    +0.0103 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.55
    +1.03 (+4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1863
    +0.0109 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2100
    -0.7900 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.17
    +20.87 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.91
    +21.63 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.37
    +4.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Electrical Enclosures Global Market Report 2022: Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Enclosures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)

  • ABB Limited

  • Adalet

  • Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

  • Atlas Precision Sheet Metal Solutions

  • Attabox LLC

  • APX Enclosures, Inc.

  • Austin Electrical Enclosures

  • AZZ, Inc.

  • B&R Enclosures Pty. Ltd.

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Fibox Oy AB

  • Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

  • Hubbell Inc.

  • Legrand

  • nVent Electric plc

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Saginaw Control and Engineering

  • Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and Products

  • An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures

  • Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment

  • Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market

  • Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook

  • Electrical Enclosures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Competition

  • Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

  • Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020E

  • Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving Demand for Electrical Enclosures

  • Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures

  • Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market

  • Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications

  • Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical Enclosures Market

  • With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market

  • Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment

  • UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada

  • Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

  • Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings

  • Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures

  • Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion

  • Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment

  • Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector

  • Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures

  • Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures

  • Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures

  • Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising Growth in Store

  • Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support Market Demand

  • Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications

  • Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical Equipment Drives Market

  • Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures

  • Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review

  • Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures

  • Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for Enclosures Market

  • Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical Enclosures

  • NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers

  • Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects

  • Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against Temperature Changes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oj456

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrical-enclosures-global-market-report-2022-sustained-reliance-on-fossil-fuels-and-ensuing-demand-for-oil-bodes-well-for-growth-301678195.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • ASML Considers M&A to Meet Strong Demand for Advanced Chipmaking

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV may conduct acquisitions to meet soaring demand for advanced chips worldwide, its chief executive officer said, defying the broader sector downturn.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftThe Dutch chip pro

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

    The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]