Electrical Enclosures Global Market Report 2022: Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Growth
Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and Products
An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures
Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment
Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market
Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook
Electrical Enclosures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competition
Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020E
Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving Demand for Electrical Enclosures
Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures
Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market
Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications
Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical Enclosures Market
With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market
Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment
UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada
Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities
Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings
Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures
Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion
Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment
Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector
Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures
Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures
Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures
Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising Growth in Store
Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support Market Demand
Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications
Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical Equipment Drives Market
Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures
Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review
Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures
Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for Enclosures Market
Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical Enclosures
NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers
Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects
Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against Temperature Changes
