Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Industry | BizVibe Adds New Electrical Equipment Manufacturers Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their electrical equipment manufacturing category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 1,500+ electrical equipment manufacturers, spanning across 70+ countries, which are categorized into 30+ products and services.

Snapshot of BizVibe&#39;s electrical equipment manufacturing industry group and product categories.
Snapshot of BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry group and product categories.

Gain access to BizVibe company profiles. Discover Companies for Free

Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing power, distribution, and specialty transformers; motors and generators; switchgear and switchboard apparatus; and/or relay and industrial controls. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with electrical equipment manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/Electrical-Equipment-Manufacturing/

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

  • Company performance and risk monitoring

  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 1,500+ electrical equipment manufacturing company profiles which span across 70+ countries:

  • 400+ electrical equipment manufacturers in the UK

  • 300+ electrical equipment manufacturers in the USA

  • 100+ electrical equipment manufacturers in Canada

  • 80+ electrical equipment manufacturers in India

Related Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's electrical equipment manufacturing industry group is categorized into 30+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 30+ offerings which include:

  • Electric switches

  • Generators

  • Voltage surge protectors

  • Circuit breakers

  • Transformers

View all related product and service categories

Discover Companies in the Manufacturing Industry

BizVibe lists electrical equipment manufacturing as a part of their manufacturing industry. This industry contains 86 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:

  • Basic Chemical Manufacturing

  • Dairy Product Manufacturing

  • Animal Food Manufacturing

  • Plastics Product Manufacturing

  • Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrical-equipment-manufacturing-industry--bizvibe-adds-new-electrical-equipment-manufacturers-which-can-be-discovered-and-tracked-301254786.html

SOURCE BizVibe

