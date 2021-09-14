Electrical Resistor Market to grow by $ 1.37 Billion during 2021-2025, ABB Ltd. and Cressall Resistors Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrical Resistor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Technavio forecasts the electrical resistor market to grow by USD 1.37 billion at a CAGR of 4.86% during 2021-2025. The report on the electrical resistor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The market is driven by rising demand for electricity, increased investment in infrastructure automation, and the adoption of 5G. However, increasing adoption of chip resistors, increasing adoption of embedded resistors, and fluctuating cost of raw materials used in component production.

The electrical resistor market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Outlook. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electrical resistor market covers the following areas:

Electrical Resistor Market Sizing

Electrical Resistor Market Forecast

Electrical Resistor Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Cressall Resistors Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Co.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Yageo Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Variable Resistor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fixed Resistor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

