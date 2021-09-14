Electrical Resistor Market to grow by $ 1.37 Billion during 2021-2025, ABB Ltd. and Cressall Resistors Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio forecasts the electrical resistor market to grow by USD 1.37 billion at a CAGR of 4.86% during 2021-2025. The report on the electrical resistor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The market is driven by rising demand for electricity, increased investment in infrastructure automation, and the adoption of 5G. However, increasing adoption of chip resistors, increasing adoption of embedded resistors, and fluctuating cost of raw materials used in component production.
The electrical resistor market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Outlook. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electrical resistor market covers the following areas:
Electrical Resistor Market Sizing
Electrical Resistor Market Forecast
Electrical Resistor Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Companies Mentioned
ABB Ltd.
Cressall Resistors Ltd.
Eaton Corporation Plc
General Electric Co.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Yageo Corp.
Related Reports:
Electrical Protective Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Variable Resistor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fixed Resistor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Cressall Resistors Ltd.
Eaton Corporation Plc
General Electric Co.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Yageo Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/electrical-resistor-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrical-resistor-market-to-grow-by--1-37-billion-during-2021-2025--abb-ltd-and-cressall-resistors-ltd-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301372871.html
SOURCE Technavio