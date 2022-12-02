Electrical Steel Global Market Report 2022: Increased Investment in Innovative Product Launches and R&D Drives Growth
Electrical steel sheets are used in the electromagnetic devices such as generators, transformer, and motors. It is also referred as silicon steel, lamination steel or transformer steel, and is mainly used in automotive industries and electrical power distribution systems.
Market Dynamics
Global electrical steel market is growing at a substantial rate, owing to rise in consumption rate of electrical steel in motors and transformers. Furthermore, increasing sales of automotive vehicles is the key underlying factor supporting market growth. This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global electrical steel market over the forecast period.
Major players in the global electrical steel market are increasing their investment on innovative product launches, research & development, and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use energy, household appliances and automobile industry. For instance, in 2018, AK Steel (steelmaking company), launched electrical steel for use in high voltage and ultra-voltage power transformers, TRAN-COR X, belongs to high permeability grain oriented electrical steel (GOES) type. This scenario is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Based on application, the transformers segment is projected to be the largest segment in the electrical steel market. Growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for electrical steel as it is used in power generation, transmission, and distribution industries. Electrical steel is used in electrical transformer cores and other electrical devices, owing to the low hysteresis loss, high permeability, and high resistance it offers. It is used to make iron cores of motors. These cores concentrate the magnetic field and make the electromagnet stronger. Electrical steel is also used in the manufacturing of cores of inductors that are used extensively with capacitors and resistors to create filters for analog circuits and in signal processing.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global electrical steel market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global electrical steel market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
The global electrical steel market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, electrical steel manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electrical steel market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Electrical Steel Market, By Type:
Grain-oriented
Hi-Permeability (HiB)
Conventional GOES
Laser magnetic domain refinement (LMDR)
Non-grain oriented
Fully Processed
Semi Processed
Global Electrical Steel Market, By Application :
Transformer
Distribution
Transmission
Portable
Motors
1hp - 100hp
101hp - 200hp
201hp - 500hp
501hp-1000hp
Above 1001hp
Inductors
Global Electrical Steel Market, By Region:
North America
By Country:
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country:
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country:
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Nordic
Benelux
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country:
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Oceania
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
By Country:
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
NLMK
Voestalpine AG
POSCO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
ThyssenKrupp AG
JFE Steel Corporation
ArcelorMittal
Cogent Power Limited
Aperam
Baosteel Group Corporation
AK Steel Corporation
ATI
Schneider Electric
Nicore Electrical Manufactory Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Electrical Steel Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Electrical Steel Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
6. Global Electrical Steel Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
7. Global Electrical Steel Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
