The Electrical Steel Market Is Expected To Reach $33 Billion By 2026, Driven By The Growing Demand For Electricity

·4 min read

The Business Research Company's electrical steel market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver for the electrical steel market in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing economy, rapidly rising populations and increasing demand for transportation, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and some African countries. The global electricity demand is projected to grow to 38,700 TWH by 2050, and electric vehicles are expected to account for 9% of the global demand. China and India will account for a major portion of this growth. In another instance, according to Canada's Upstream Oil & Natural Gas Industry, with the global population expected to increase by about two billion over the next two decades, it is estimated that by 2040 electricity generation is expected to increase by 49%. Hence, the increasing demand for electricity is expected to drive the electrical steel market in the forecast period.

The global electrical steel market size is expected to grow from $24.80 billion in 2021 to $26.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95%. The growth in the electrical steel market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global electrical steel market size is expected to reach $33.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.50%.

Request a free sample of the Electrical Steel Market Report

Companies In The Electrical Steel Market Are Launching CO2 Reduced Electric Steel

Companies operating in the electrical steel market are launching CO2-reduced electrical steel as a sustainable base material for the energy turnaround. CO2- reduced electrical steel is a high-quality grain-oriented electrical steel that is manufactured to transmit and forward electrical energy in low-loss power transformers and has CO2 emissions that are 50% lower.For example, in October 2021, ThyssenKrupp Steel, a Germany-based high-tech electrical steel company, launched certified CO2- reduced steel under the bluemint® brand. Transformer expert SGB-SMIT from Regensburg is the first client to receive bluemint® powercore with a 50% lower CO2 intensity.

ArcelorMittal S.A. Held The Largest Share IN The Electrical Steel Market

ArcelorMittal S.A. was the largest competitor in the electrical steel market in 2021, with a 10.96% share of the market. ArcelorMittal S.A is a holding company that manufactures and markets steel and mining products. ArcelorMittal's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its business capabilities through strategic investments. For instance, in March 2022, ArcelorMittal announced its plans to invest $299.61 million (€ 300 million) to build a new production unit for electrical steels in Mardyck, France. The new unit specializes in electrical steel production used in electric motors for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Was The Largest Region In The Electrical Steel Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electrical steel market and was worth $13.91 billion in 2021.The electrical steel market in Asia-Pacific is supported by the presence of large end-use industries in countries such as China, India and Japan in the region. For example, in 2021, Asia-Pacific's motor vehicles market was estimated at $801 billion, and its electric power generation, transmission and distribution market was estimated at $1.85 trillion.

See more on the Electrical Steel Market Report

Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Charging Type (Slow Charging, Fast Charging), By Power Output (Less Than 100 KW, 100 KW To 250 KW, More Than 250 KW), By End Use (Private, Commercial Fleets) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Power Generation Market 2022 – By Type (Hydroelectricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation), By Source Of Energy (Conventional/Non-Renewable Source, Renewable Source), By Type Of Grid (Off Grid, On Grid), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

Transformers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Low Rated Transformer, High Rated Transformer), By Transformer Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer), By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Application (Residential And Commercial, Utility, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-electrical-steel-market-is-expected-to-reach-33-billion-by-2026-driven-by-the-growing-demand-for-electricity-301635496.html

SOURCE The Business Research Company

