U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,662.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,108.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,532.50
    -48.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.80
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5380
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,683.57
    -184.88 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.37
    -54.51 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.04
    -2.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

The Electrical Steel Market is slated to exceed USD 22 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

The growth of the electrical steel market is driven by proliferating energy and automotive sectors, booming consumer demand for electronics, and increasing government focus on power generation, says this report.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Electrical Steel Market was estimated at USD 14.52 billion in 2020 and is speculated to reach a valuation of around USD 22 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth assessment of market size & estimations, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, and major investment pockets.

Electrical Steel Market
Electrical Steel Market

Electrical steel refers to a ferromagnetic material that contains varying quantities of silicon (Si) ranging from 1 to 6.5%. It finds extensive application owing to rising need for steels in electrical devices and can reduce the dissipation of heat, which leads to energy wastage. Thus, escalating focus on energy efficiency has promoted product uptake. Mounting government initiatives to support power generation in various countries, such as China, India, the UAE, and Brazil, among others, are foreseen to bolster product demand. Moreover, favorable industrial development is primed to further stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3136

Grain oriented electrical steel (GOES) is a crucial component in the production of energy-efficient transformers and large high-performance generators. Surging demand for transformers, magnetic amplifier cores, and transducers is set to boost the adoption of GOES in the forthcoming years. In 2020, the grain oriented electrical steel segment was valued at above USD 5 billion and is anticipated to grow at a notable pace over 2021-2027.

In terms of application, the grain oriented electrical steel industry share from the large power transformers segment is projected to exceed a valuation of USD 3.5 billion by 2027, delivering around 7.5% CAGR through the review timeline. Due to its excellent power and permeability features, GOES is widely applied in large power transformers, which is set to support segmental progress over the following years.

Key reasons for electrical steel market growth:

1. Increasing usage in automotive industry.
2. Rising adoption in household appliances.
3. Surging prominence in energy generation.
4. Growing uptake in production of transformers.

2027 forecasts show 'fully processed' segment retaining its dominance:

With respect to product, the non grain-oriented electrical steel market value from the fully processed segment was valued at more than USD 3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to progress at approximately 7% CAGR through the review period. Benefits like low cost and extended tool life have made non grain-oriented fully processed electrical steel preferable over other electrical steel products, which is set to facilitate segmental expansion through the analysis period.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

The Europe electrical steel market holds a significant share in the overall industry revenue and is expected to see substantial growth through 2027 owing to the proliferating automotive and manufacturing sectors in the region. Europe is one of the leading automotive producers, wherein Germany dominates the domestic automotive market and contributed to around 19% share in the global automotive vehicle production in 2020. Additionally, soaring emphasis on vehicle electrification would drive the demand for automotive motors, which is likely to boost regional market growth.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3136

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on electrical steel market:

Following the COVID-9 outbreak, nationwide lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe propelled the demand for electricity owing to the prevalent work from home trend and other industrial applications. Burgeoning electricity consumption has played a key role in industry expansion in recent years. Moreover, growing awareness pertaining to climate consciousness has increased emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable power solutions, which has also been favorable for market growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some prominent companies operating in the global electrical steel industry include Voestalpine, SIJ Acroni d.o.o., JFE Steel Corporation, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, ArcelorMittal, and POSCO, among others.

Related Reports:

Industrial Hemp Market Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis – 2027

Sandblasting Media Market Trends and Competitive Analysis - 2027

Flat Steel Market Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis - 2027

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-electrical-steel-market-is-slated-to-exceed-usd-22-billion-by-2027-says-global-market-insights-inc-301456994.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

    Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. But unlike any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy. "All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Nano Dimension Sank 20.7% in the Last Month of 2021

    Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) sank 20.7% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. With the Federal Reserve indicating that it planned to scale back its bond purchases and raise interest rates in 2022, investors sold out of positions in risky growth stocks last month. Nano Dimension actually had some positive updates for its shareholders, but these announcements weren't enough to stop its stock from getting caught up in the broader sell-off for speculative stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Collect stable income up to 4.1% by being the landlord of GameStop and AMC — gain exposure to red-hot meme stocks without the crazy volatility

    Want exposure to meme stocks without the high risk? Collect their rent.