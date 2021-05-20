Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) awards 'Communication Excellence' honours to Alectra for Pandemic Response

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - At its annual awards ceremony, the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) recognized Alectra with the 2021 Communication Excellence award for its communications strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A key factor in selecting Alectra was the execution of the company's strategy and critical decisions and actions taken while information surrounding the virus was still evolving.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Alectra was able to deliver accurate and timely information by addressing communications imperatives that included:

Proactive and frequent messaging to ensure that all employees had remote access to all internal communications channels and materials.

Enhancing existing communications channels and processes to develop new methods for keeping employees connected and engaged.

Mobilizing its workforce to work remotely while providing robust communications support to all departments.

To ensure organizational stability during a time of great change and uncertainty, Alectra made every effort to maximize leadership visibility. Alectra's President and CEO Brian Bentz was at the forefront of the employee communications efforts to keep staff informed and updated via weekly video messages.

"We're proud to receive the EDA Communication Excellence Award because it reinforces our belief that effective, innovative and timely communications with employees is important to the cultural fabric of a great organization, said Rossana Broderick, Vice President, Learning, Organizational Change Management & Employee Communications. "The award is the result of strong collaboration among many teams working seamlessly toward a common goal to take care of our employees so they can take care of our customers."

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

