Electricity DSO Profiles Report 2021 - Size & Growth of the Distribution Network, Electricity Sales & Customer Base, Trends in Operational Performance & Financial Performance, Forecast and Projections
The report provides detailed profiles of around 250 distribution system operators (DSOs) or distribution utilities operating in 74 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. There is also a profile for each of the 74 countries.
The report has seven distinct sections:
Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.
Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity distribution sector. It analyses the past growth in electricity sales and network, evaluates the operational and financial performance of DSOs, examines past and future trends in capital expenditure, and highlights the major initiatives and key focus areas of leading DSOs.
Part 3 of the report compares the growth in distribution line length, electricity sales and customer base of leading DSOs from 2014 to 2019.
Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading DSOs. The performance of DSOs has been compared on parameters such as distribution losses, SAIFI, SAIDI, revenue from distribution sales and net profit.
Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading DSOs.
Part 6 of the report comprises of detailed profiles of leading 250 DSOs across the globe. These DSOs own and operate a major share in the distribution market (in terms of electricity sales) in their respective countries. The section also comprises country profiles of 74 countries - two in North America, 14 in Latin America, 17 in Asia, 24 in Europe, six in the Middle East and 11 in Africa.
Part 7 comprises the sources, methodology and a list of abbreviations.
Each DSO profile comprises of the following information and data:
Size and growth of the distribution network (2014-19)
Growth in electricity sales and customer base (2014-19)
Trends in operational performance (2014-19)
Trends in financial performance (2014-19)
Forecast and projections
Each country profile provides:
A snapshot of recent growth trends in the electricity sector
An overview of the institutional and regulatory structure and key players
Data on the expected growth in future consumption
Key Topics Covered
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: KEY GLOBAL TRENDS
2.1 Growth in electricity sales
2.2 Growth in network
2.3 Trends in operational performance
2.4 Trends in financial performance
2.5 Trends in capital expenditure
2.6 Key initiatives and focus areas
2.7 Trends in future consumption/sales
PART 3: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND SALES
3.1 Growth in the distribution network, 2014-19
3.2 Growth in electricity sales, 2014-19
3.3 Growth in the customer base, 2014-19
PART 4: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
4.1 Operational performance
4.2 Financial performance
PART 5: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX
5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 2014-19
5.2 Expected trends in capex/investment
PART 6: DSO AND COUNTRY PROFILES
6.1 North America
6.1.1 Canada
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
BC Hydro
ENMAX Power Corporation
Fortis Alberta
Hydro One
Hydro-Quebec
Manitoba Hydro
NB Power Corporation
Nova Scotia Power Incorporated (NSPI)
SaskPower
6.1.2 USA
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Alabama Power Company
Ameren Illinois Company
Ameren Missouri (Union Electric Company)
Appalachian Power Company
Arizona Public Service Company
Baltimore Gas & Electric Company
City of San Antonio (CPS Energy)
Commonwealth Edison Company
Consolidated Edison Company NY
Consumers Energy Company
Dominion Energy South Carolina, LLC
DTE Electric Company
Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC
Duke Energy Florida, LLC
Duke Energy Indiana, LLC
Duke Energy Ohio Inc
Duke Energy Progress - (NC)
Entergy Arkansas LLC
Entergy Louisiana LLC
Entergy Texas Inc.
Florida Power & Light Company
Georgia Power Company
Indiana Michigan Power Company
Kentucky Utilities Company
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
MidAmerican Energy Company
Nevada Power Company
Northern Indiana Pub Service Company
Northern States Power Company - Minnesota
Ohio Power Company
Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
PacifiCorp
PECO Energy Company
Portland General Electric Company
Public Service Co of Colorado
Public Service Co of Oklahoma
Public Service Elec & Gas Company
Puget Sound Energy Inc
San Diego Gas & Electric Company
Southern California Edison Company
Tampa Electric Company
Virginia Electric & Power Company
Wisconsin Electric Power Company (We Energies)
6.2 Latin America
6.2.1 Argentina
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (Edenor SA)
Empresa Distribuidora Sur Sociedad Anonima (Edesur)
Empresa Provincial de la Energia de Santa Fe (EPE SF)
Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba (EPEC)
6.2.2 Bolivia
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Cooperativa Rural de Electrificacion RL (A.Integrada)
6.2.3 Brazil
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Cemig Distribuicao SA (CEMIG-D)
Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia (COELBA)
Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)
Companhia Energetica do Ceara (Enel Distribuicao Ceara)
Companhia Paulista de Forca E Luz (CPFL-PAULISTA)
Copel Distribuicao SA (COPEL-DIS)
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELETROPAULO)
6.2.4 Chile
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
CGE Distribucion S.A. (CGE DISTRIBUCION)
Enel Distribucion Chile S.A.
6.2.5 Colombia
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
CODENSA
Electricaribe
Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM)
6.2.6 Costa Rica
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Compania Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL)
Instituto Costaricense de Electricidad (ICE)
6.2.7 Dominican Republic
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Edesur Dominicana, S.A. (EDESur)
Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este, S.A. (EDEEste)
Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte S.A. (EDENorte)
6.2.8 Ecuador
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
CNEL-Guayaquil
6.2.9 Guatemala
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Empresa Electrica de Guatemala, S.A (EEGSA)
6.2.10 Honduras
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Empresa Nacional de Energia Electrica (ENEE)
6.2.11 Mexico
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)
6.2.12 Panama
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Empresa de Distribucion Electrica Metro-Oeste, SA (EDEMET S A)
ELEKTRA NORESTE, S. A. (ENSA)
6.2.13 Peru
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Enel Distribucion Peru
Luz del Sur
6.2.14 Uruguay
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Administracion Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Electricas (UTE)
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.1 Australia
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Ausgrid
AusNet (D)
Endeavour Energy
Energex
Ergon Energy
Essential Energy
Powercor Australia
SA Power Networks
United Energy
Western Power
6.3.2 Bangladesh
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Bangladesh Power Distribution Board (BPDB)
Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO)
Rural Electrification Board of Bangladesh (BREB)
6.3.3 Cambodia
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC)
6.3.4 China
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
China Southern Power Grid (CSG)
State Grid of China Corporation (SGCC)
6.3.5 India
Country Profile
DSO Profiles
Andhra Pradesh Distribution Company Limited (APDCL)
Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL)
Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL)
Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVNNL)
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)
BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)
Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL)
Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL)
Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL)
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MP Madhya)
Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MP Paschim)
Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MP Poorv)
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)
Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL)
Northern Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL)
Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL)
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)
Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL)
Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)
Southern Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL)
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO)
Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL)
Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited
