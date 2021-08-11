U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

Electricity Retailing Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $400.20 Billion by 2025| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the electricity retailing market size is expected to reach a value of $ 400.20 bn during 2021-2025? The "Electricity Retailing Market by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electricity Retailing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand the driving forces behind Electricity Retailing Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Sample Report!

Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have an Indirect impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Industrial applications will lead the market in the forecast period of 2021 -2025.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The electricity retailing market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% by 2025.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., Tata Power Co. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the electricity retailing market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The key factor driving the electricity retailing market growth is increased focus on renewable energy although factors such as state-owned monopolistic power supply networks in emerging markets may impede the market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Report -The projected valuation of the nuclear-spent fuel market by 2025 is USD 1.42 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.47%, during 2021-2025. Get a free sample now!

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Market -The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market value is projected to grow by USD 43.01 billion at a decelerating CAGR of 19.63% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increased focus on renewable energy, Growing popularity of EVs, and Better and competitive cost for consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, however, state-owned monopolistic power supply networks in emerging markets are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electricity retailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electricity Retailing Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electricity retailing market report covers the following areas:

  • Electricity Retailing Market Size

  • Electricity Retailing Market Trends

  • Electricity Retailing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances and innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electricity retailing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electricity retailing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electricity retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electricity retailing market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electricity retailing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AGL Energy Ltd.

  • Centrica Plc

  • China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD)

  • Duke Energy Corp.

  • Electricite de France SA

  • Enel Spa

  • ENGIE SA

  • Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd.

  • Korea Electric Power Corp.

  • Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electricity-retailing-market-sales-growth-is-expected-to-be-worth-400-20-billion-by-2025-technavio-301352415.html

SOURCE Technavio

