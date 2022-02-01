U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.75
    -13.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,888.00
    -109.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,881.75
    -23.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.40
    -8.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    -0.77 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.81
    -2.85 (-10.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7970
    -0.3270 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,444.30
    +1,230.21 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.30
    +49.11 (+5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.76
    +56.39 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Insights 2022 by Market Size, Applications, Types and Forecast to 2028

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Estimated growth USD 42840 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4%

Pune, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Electricity Transmission and Distribution market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19964890

Electricity Transmission and Distribution systems consist of many devices used in power transmission and distribution. Such devices include switchgears, transformers, Transmission Tower, Power Cables and Wires and so on.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electricity Transmission and Distribution market size is estimated to be worth USD 33090 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 42840 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the review period.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

  • ABB

  • SIEMENS

  • Alstom

  • Schneider

  • TOSHIBA

  • GE

  • Hitachi

  • Fuji Electric

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • China XD Group

  • SYOSUNG

  • TBEA

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19964890

Electricity Transmission and Distribution market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electricity Transmission and Distribution market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Transformers

  • Switchgears

  • Transmission Tower

  • Power Cables and Wires

  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Residential

  • Indutrial and Agiculture

  • Commercial

In terms of product, Power Cables and Wires is the largest segment, with a share about 20%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial and Agriculture, followed by Residential and Commercial.

Electricity Transmission and Distribution market reports offers key study on the market position of the Electricity Transmission and Distribution manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

Click Here to get Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Sample Report

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution key players include West Europe, North America, Far East and Southeast Asia, Latin America, India Peninsula, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 60%.
Western Europe is the largest market, with a share about 20%, followed by North America and Far East and Southeast Asia, having a total share about 30 percent.

TOC of Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Production

3 Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Study

16 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19964890


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • 15 Most Valuable Nordic Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 15 most valuable Nordic companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Nordic Companies in the World. The Nordic region, consisting of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland, is known for high living standards driven by progressive economic […]

  • Tesla stock 'checks all the boxes,' soars 8% after Credit Suisse upgrade

    Tesla (TSLA) stock soared 8% on Monday on the heels of an upgrade at Credit Suisse.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • NXP Semiconductors tops earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details NXP Semiconductors' earnings beat across sectors.

  • Nio Stock Pops As China EV Stocks To Report January Sales After 2021 Boom

    China EV sales boomed in 2021. They are likely to be lower in January after a subsidy cut, but Nio stock rallied Monday.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

    Frost & Sullivan was impressed that ChargePoint has carved out the highest market share on that continent, out of the more than 18 charging companies it surveyed. ChargePoint said in a press release touting its award that Frost & Sullivan believed it "offers a robust portfolio of hardware, software, and support services catering to commercial, fleet, and residential EV customers." It has over 163,000 charging points that are operational; of these, 45,000 are in Europe, an important market for the company.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Google parent Alphabet to report Q4 earnings Tuesday, as investors look for cloud growth

    Google parent company Alphabet will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.