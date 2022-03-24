U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.03
    +25.79 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.78
    +164.28 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,983.39
    +60.79 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.08
    +0.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.70
    -1.23 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.50
    +27.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.92 (+3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9570
    +0.8440 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,274.48
    +994.68 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.35
    +12.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.67
    +8.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Market Is Projected to Register A CAGR of 14.3% During The Forecast Period: FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Market to Reach US$ 20 Bn by 2030 Amidst Rising Environmental Concerns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electrified aircraft propulsion market share is expected to reach US$ 6 Bn in 2021 and US$ 20 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.3% during the projected timeline. The adoption of cleaner and greener aircraft, advancements in sophisticated air mobility, and alternative energy sources are all driving the demand for electrified aircraft propulsion forward.

Attributes

Details

Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)

14.3%

Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Market (2021)

US$ 6 Bn

Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Market (2030)

US$ 20 Bn

Owing to the announced lockdowns and government restrictions on public meetings owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, research and development in the electrified aircraft propulsion market have been impeded around the world.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14414

The pandemic has slowed the production of components, including lithium-ion batteries and other power electronics parts. As the globe returns to normalcy, the sales of electrified aircraft propulsion will see a significant rise.

The shortage of replacement parts is hindering continued prototype research and development. Due to the current constraints, companies are unable to test their prepared prototypes, but this is expected to restart once the restrictions on aircraft propulsion are lifted.

With the growing size of the global aircraft fleet and increased airline travel, emission issues are expected to climb even more.

As a result, there is a desire for electrified aircraft, which is likely to aid in the reduction of carbon emissions. Institutions and local authorities such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency have called for viable aircraft fuel alternatives.

Manufacturers strive to change effectiveness by substituting hydraulically operated systems with electric systems in the electrification of aircraft.

The poor energy density of batteries is one of the most significant issues that electric aircraft manufacturers confront when it comes to long-distance flights. The watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) unit of measurement for aircraft propulsion is commonly used.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request To Ask An Expert Here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14414

The current lithium-ion batteries have an energy density of 250 Wh/kg, which is far lower than the 12,000 Wh/kg energy density offered by conventional jet fuel or kerosene. As a result, all-electric long-haul commercial flights are still a long way off, as fossil fuels are 14 times more energy-dense than battery-powered alternatives.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global aircraft electrification market are an increase in global government concerns about environmental pollution, stringent rules regarding carbon emissions through airplanes by the aircraft industry to reduce aircraft noise, and low operational costs.

Electric aircraft's restricted range and capacity, on the other hand, are projected to hinder market expansion. On the other hand, advancements in superior power electronics components and Lithium-ion battery technology are expected to open up the attractive potential for the electrified aircraft propulsion market.

Key Takeaways

  • With a market dominance of 24.3 percent in 2021, the battery sector is anticipated to drive the electrified aircraft propulsion market over the projected period.

  • According to technology, the hybrid electric aircraft segment of the aircraft electrification market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

  • From 2021 through 2030, the North American market is expected to contribute the most. The increasing demand for new airplanes in North America is one of the main reasons for the region's leadership in the electrified aircraft propulsion market.

  • Turbogenerators for powering electric motors and batteries, electric actuators, and fly-by-wire are among the latest innovative technologies in the aviation electrification business.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14414

Competitive Landscape

To consolidate their power in the electrified aircraft propulsion market, key players have used a variety of organic and inorganic techniques.

Safran, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies, and GE Aviation have used a number of strategies to expand their market position, including acquisitions, contracts, new product launches, collaborations, and agreements.

Recent Developments

GE Aviation chose Boeing in February 2022 to assist flying tests of their hybrid-electric propulsion system on a modified Saab 340B aircraft with CT7-9B turboprop engines.

GE Aviation will get airplane modification, system integration, and flight-testing services from Boeing and its affiliate Aurora Flight Sciences.

MagniX and DESAER, a Brazilian aviation business, established cooperation in February 2022 to develop the ATL-100H, a hybrid-electric version of the ATL-100 regional aircraft.

Depending on the range of operation, the ATL-100H is predicted to save 25-40% of gasoline, which is a considerable reduction in carbon emissions. The hybrid-electric aircraft ATL-100H's revolutionary design is the first step toward DESAER's goal of developing an all-electric aircraft, addressing the world's growing recognition of the need to advance sustainable aviation practices.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14414

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Oil and Gas Market Insights Landscape

Traction Batteries Market – The demand for traction batteries is estimated to surpass US$ 72 Bn by 2032, expanding at a staggering CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Clean Coal Technology Market – The global clean coal technology market is estimated to exceed US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for clean coal technology is expected to total US$ 3.8 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market – According to the Future Market Insights report, the modular uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) market is anticipated to increase from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% throughout the projected period.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market – The global carbon capture and storage market is forecast to reach around US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. With rising adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies across the world, the overall demand is slated to increase at over 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, totaling a valuation of around US$ 9 Billion by 2032.

Green UPS Market – Global green UPS demand is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

North and Central America Proppant Market – North and Central America Proppant demand is estimated to surpass US$ 1.1 Bn by 2022. The sales in the market is expected to total US$ 1.86 Bn by the end of 2032,

Protective Relay Market – Insights revealed by the assessment on the Protective Relay Market portray substantial gains, with the market expanding at around 5.5% to 6.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Traction Transformer Market – Insights revealed by the assessment on the Traction Transformer Market portray substantial gains, with the market expanding at around 4.5% to 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Portable Fuel Cells Market – According to latest research estimates, portable fuel cells market is projected to witness lucrative growth over the coming decade.

Portable Power Station Market – According to research estimates, Portable Power Station Market is predicted to witness robust growth in the next decade i.e. 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrified-aircraft-propulsion-market


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Why Nikola and Trip.com Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher Thursday

    Wall Street came to work on Thursday morning in an improved mood, putting Wednesday's steep losses behind it and showing more optimism for the new day. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about half a percent, regaining a portion of its losses from the previous session. A couple of Nasdaq stocks moved upward much more sharply.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • 1 Sign Tesla Might Crush Its Guidance This Year

    Tesla management guided for deliveries to grow around 50% this year. But what if actual growth was well beyond this?

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.